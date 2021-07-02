Biden Speaks Near Site Of Surfside Condo Collapse

President Joe Biden met with families of victims and the missing in the Miami condo collapse. Biden said the “really hard part is to not know” if loved ones are surviving or not.
59 comments
Such a tragedy.
@Damian Thorn, buck off plick boi.
@Damian Thorn Buck off.
@Priest Fulton J Wingba JR
So in other words, Trump is toast
@Priest Fulton J Wingba JR, I appreciate your comment, but is it relevant here?
Criminal charges for quite a few people.
I’ve read elsewhere that five of the seven members, including the president, of the condo board of directors resigned back in 2019 over the failure of the board to resolve the conflict over the 2018 engineering report that identified major structural issues with the building, and the need to commit to a multi-million dollar repair project. How do you decide was more negligent? The ones who stayed on to take the rap, or the ones who bailed to avoid the rap? Sadly, it will be years before the legal issues are settled.
Much compassion.
If this were the Stable Genius giving this speech, he’d be doing it from the golf course.
@RD Joe is addressing an American tragedy. Trump crying victim at border replaying his big lie.
Trump would somehow make this awful event about him.
Or not at all. Trump doesn’t care for no one. He doesn’t have a heart.
A well meant and heartfelt speech. Praise and uniity.
Now head over to the Fox News page to read the troll reviews, and I am not even talking about the opinion hosts who will call Biden a hypocrite and keep pointing out that he should have come last week, while the dust was still settling.
This is what empathy looks like. It’s in the job description.
Biden has always been Mr. Compassion.
He’s compassionate because he’s experienced the loss of his infant daughter, his wife, and his son. He’s lived it. Grief and loss change you.
@David M sick troll. Are you that cold to your family. Certainly are to strangers.
We love you President Biden. Thank you for your leadership. God bless you.
The remaining portion of the building has to be dropped in the opposite direction away from the existing rubble pile if they want to continue recovery operations without fear of it collapsing on them. But that in itself would take time to prepare and execute. It is a dilemma either way.
Funny how Republican politicians are always talking about leadership in “Dem states?” Well what happened here in Florida?
Disaster can happen anywhere in any state ..this reminds me of 9/11 people were trapped for days under the rubble
@Dennis Micheals Residents and inspectors reporting major damages to the building that needed addressing for YEARS. The condo’s owners association had known for two-and-a-half years about a flaw in the original construction and major structural damage caused by water and salt infiltrating the concrete and eating away at the steel inside, a common problem in coastal buildings, documents show. But they failed to fix it. I even heard that they added an additional floor at the last minute during construction. Sure, disasters can happen anywhere, especially when you have disastrous building codes and even worse leaders.
Forest fire happens in blue state*
Republicans everywhere: Poor leadership! This is what happens when you give DeMonCRatS power!
Poor leadership, negligence and poor regulation happens in red state*
Republicans everywhere: Quit making it political! It was under BiDeN’s watch! Accidents happen, nothing anyone could’ve done! It was a false flag! Controlled demolition by the DeMonCRaTS! It was because they gave the building vaccine shots!
I would love to have the Florida Governor over my incompetent totalitarian Marxist governor in Wisconsin who is against Wisconsinites and only concerned with his destructive Marxist agenda!! Dems states highest crime, drugs, homelessness, taxes, high cost of living, debt, corruption and waste…your narrative is lost!!
We love u God bless you
This horrid heart ache is beyond words.
My heart is sad from this devastation. It’s hard to accept it my god be with the family’s. My condolences and prayers to everyone. Rest in peace
those beautiful life’s lost in this horrible accident.
Who screwed up? This needs to be investigated to stop another tragedy.
