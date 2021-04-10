Biden Understands How Infrastructure Impacts Families And Caregivers, Says Sen. Stabenow | MSNBC

Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) joins Ali Velshi to discuss Biden’s bold infrastructure plan and how it will benefit everyday Americans. She says, “as somebody who represents Flint, Michigan, has fought for them and continues to, when I see in that plan that their proposal is to eliminate all lead pipes in that infrastructure, like what has poisoned 100,000 people in Flint, it can't happen fast enough for us.”

Biden Understands How 'Infrastructure' Impacts Family, Women And Elderly, Says Sen. Stabenow | MSNBC