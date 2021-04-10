Biden Understands How Infrastructure Impacts Families And Caregivers, Says Sen. Stabenow | MSNBC

Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) joins Ali Velshi to discuss Biden’s bold infrastructure plan and how it will benefit everyday Americans. She says, “as somebody who represents Flint, Michigan, has fought for them and continues to, when I see in that plan that their proposal is to eliminate all lead pipes in that infrastructure, like what has poisoned 100,000 people in Flint, it can't happen fast enough for us.”
Biden Understands How 'Infrastructure' Impacts Family, Women And Elderly, Says Sen. Stabenow | MSNBC
Plane stairs were made for toilet paper and umbrellas.
Shutting off your tv cures covid variants including china 🔴 and heightens your fashion sense
Infrastructure is top most importance for any country to grow.
Let’s see if it gets done. Report back here in 18 months time.
@TheDiamond2009 Yea, I have a Bridge in Brooklyn I’d like to sell ya.
R3T4RD joe can’t even say infrastructure or make it up ONE set of stairs…supporters should be shamed enough to get him some help.
We need more MAGA Doctrine and less of the Silver Turd.
not when you have to print money to do it
Infrastructure impacts families, thank God our government has figured this out.
Watch and see how your local Bridge that needs to be Rebuilt is Rebuilt. Watch good now.
The proof of the pudding is in the eating.
Veggie boi hasn’t figured anything out!!
I’m from the government and I’m here to help 😔😔😔
Thank our corrupt government for wha
Whether “caregiving” is considered infrastructure or not, it’s a bargaining tool for republicans to save face. We have to become modern and also update our bridges and overpasses. The state I live in, the bridges are literally becoming impassable.
I’m excited about all these great innovations and builds that our nation is about to begin! It’s time we start investing in the future!
You obviously live in fantasyland
@Tessmage Tessera This time you should be.
@Raider Reign No, I understand very well that our country will be ruined
@Raider Reign That’s where you are. Have not allowed myself to be Brainwashed.
@Raider Reign You live in a world of Fools.
PEOPLE WITHOUT KIDS BETTER GET THE SAME BENEFITS AND PAID TIME OFF🤜🤜🤜 THE FIGHT FOR EQUALITY CONTINUES
@Erica Tejas I’m sorry the children are this countries future… Just because you don’t have them doesn’t mean we don’t invest… That’s some selfish BS… How about this reality… People who have children invest and sacrifice for this great nation’s future those who don’t are loafers who only see their self interest…
@Demetria Karnavas yea you are mistaken. Obviously you dont pay property taxes or you would know better.
@Liberal Dumbfuck It would be nice if you knew as much as you thought you know.
@Robert Cancro The future is lovely but it’s immoral to neglect and abuse us that are here right now, the present. Hello👏 right here👋hi human here.
@Erica Tejas I care for all my American Brothers and Sisters equally.. I want not one to be treated immorally or abused like you said.. However if you choose to sacrifice for 18+ years to raise those who will help us when we can no longer help ourselves.. That deserves respect… Not “live with your choice” like you say… children are not a luxury they are an extreme responsibility if we want to raise a great nation… I see you and feel you.. but fair is fair where it counts…
*Gee, it’s too bad DumbDonald couldn’t craft an Infrastructure plan, huh?*
TDS?
@Lee Pyper TDS? Oh, right…Trump Derangement Syndrome. You’re right – DumbDonald (R – Failure) and his MAGAloser fans ARE deranged.
@Jesus Says Irony.
@Jesus Says You call others deranged.
@Jesus Says You okay man?
*All of Non-Deplorable (decent) America supports you and appreciates your competent and adult leadership, President Biden!*
*Pay no attention to the Hater MAGAfans. They are now irrelevant, insignificant and don’t count.*
Deutschland! Deutschland!
Democrats over all!
@Eric Wittman 🤣😂🤣 Germany Germany weak as* BS artist… Where’s the real substance?
@Eric Wittman so it’s clear where you really live it’s 30% Dems and 25% republican AND 41% INDEPENDENT… Be red or be blue we are the white stripes and stars… Your our counties enemies weapon… Deutschland crap
Infrastructure Bill is in Part an Economic Recovery Bill. The Repaving of our Roadways & Highways, Refurbishing our Bridges & Overpasses is just the tip of the Iceberg. Maybe we can turn the old Telephone Poles into Broadband Signal Towers to create more internet access. Have Electrical Charging Stations at all shopping malls by using the Parking Spaces that are already there.
LET’S GO!!! Invest in us… Infrastructure bill should be #1 on our priorities… Knuckle down and get it done…
The Glorious Leader vanquished all of his pudding and is going nappy time.
Last estimate by America’s engineers to fix infrastructure was over $4T in 2016. This is NOT ENOUGH MONEY to even fix the BASIC UTILITIES. NOT ENOUGH!
Why do they have to rely on bullshitting their agenda under the wrong title? Infrastructure has a common definition. Why not have a separate bill for the other stuff?
Debbie Stabenow, Could you possibly be avoiding the Line 5 issue interview, and how dire that situation really is?? In gfavor of politics mentioning Flint water, Mitch McConnell, & jobs!???!
Where is Hunter? Joe Biden’s kid pro quo. 😂
Lame
YES; highest standard of living UBI of $3,000/Month for life will eradicate homelessness, poverty, labor exploitation and many other suffrage related issues!
If Trump wanted to make a shrewd power-play, he would get his allies to support popular items like this.
He could show that he runs the RNC, noone else, not even Mitch McConnell.
Let’s blow this bill threw people
