Biden Understands How Infrastructure Impacts Families And Caregivers, Says Sen. Stabenow | MSNBC

TOPICS:
April 10, 2021

 

Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) joins Ali Velshi to discuss Biden’s bold infrastructure plan and how it will benefit everyday Americans. She says, “as somebody who represents Flint, Michigan, has fought for them and continues to, when I see in that plan that their proposal is to eliminate all lead pipes in that infrastructure, like what has poisoned 100,000 people in Flint, it can't happen fast enough for us.”

54 Comments on "Biden Understands How Infrastructure Impacts Families And Caregivers, Says Sen. Stabenow | MSNBC"

  1. Catherine Hendrickson | April 10, 2021 at 3:05 PM | Reply

    Plane stairs were made for toilet paper and umbrellas.

  2. Blue Crow | April 10, 2021 at 3:13 PM | Reply

    Shutting off your tv cures covid variants including china 🔴 and heightens your fashion sense

  3. Laftis Kuno | April 10, 2021 at 3:18 PM | Reply

    Infrastructure is top most importance for any country to grow.

  4. ShareThisFastDOTcom | April 10, 2021 at 3:23 PM | Reply

    Infrastructure impacts families, thank God our government has figured this out.

  5. dskwared2u | April 10, 2021 at 3:25 PM | Reply

    Whether “caregiving” is considered infrastructure or not, it’s a bargaining tool for republicans to save face. We have to become modern and also update our bridges and overpasses. The state I live in, the bridges are literally becoming impassable.

  6. B Humphries | April 10, 2021 at 3:30 PM | Reply

    I’m excited about all these great innovations and builds that our nation is about to begin! It’s time we start investing in the future!

  7. Erica Tejas | April 10, 2021 at 3:56 PM | Reply

    PEOPLE WITHOUT KIDS BETTER GET THE SAME BENEFITS AND PAID TIME OFF🤜🤜🤜 THE FIGHT FOR EQUALITY CONTINUES

    • Robert Cancro | April 10, 2021 at 5:17 PM | Reply

      @Erica Tejas I’m sorry the children are this countries future… Just because you don’t have them doesn’t mean we don’t invest… That’s some selfish BS… How about this reality… People who have children invest and sacrifice for this great nation’s future those who don’t are loafers who only see their self interest…

    • Liberal Dumbfuck | April 10, 2021 at 5:25 PM | Reply

      @Demetria Karnavas yea you are mistaken. Obviously you dont pay property taxes or you would know better.

    • Demetria Karnavas | April 10, 2021 at 5:37 PM | Reply

      @Liberal Dumbfuck It would be nice if you knew as much as you thought you know.

    • Erica Tejas | April 10, 2021 at 8:00 PM | Reply

      @Robert Cancro The future is lovely but it’s immoral to neglect and abuse us that are here right now, the present. Hello👏 right here👋hi human here.

    • Robert Cancro | April 10, 2021 at 8:19 PM | Reply

      @Erica Tejas I care for all my American Brothers and Sisters equally.. I want not one to be treated immorally or abused like you said.. However if you choose to sacrifice for 18+ years to raise those who will help us when we can no longer help ourselves.. That deserves respect… Not “live with your choice” like you say… children are not a luxury they are an extreme responsibility if we want to raise a great nation… I see you and feel you.. but fair is fair where it counts…

  8. Jesus Says | April 10, 2021 at 3:56 PM | Reply

    *Gee, it’s too bad DumbDonald couldn’t craft an Infrastructure plan, huh?*

  9. Jesus Says | April 10, 2021 at 3:58 PM | Reply

    *All of Non-Deplorable (decent) America supports you and appreciates your competent and adult leadership, President Biden!*
    *Pay no attention to the Hater MAGAfans. They are now irrelevant, insignificant and don’t count.*

    • Eric Wittman | April 10, 2021 at 6:42 PM | Reply

      Deutschland! Deutschland!

      Democrats over all!

    • Robert Cancro | April 10, 2021 at 9:38 PM | Reply

      @Eric Wittman 🤣😂🤣 Germany Germany weak as* BS artist… Where’s the real substance?

    • Robert Cancro | April 10, 2021 at 10:16 PM | Reply

      @Eric Wittman so it’s clear where you really live it’s 30% Dems and 25% republican AND 41% INDEPENDENT… Be red or be blue we are the white stripes and stars… Your our counties enemies weapon… Deutschland crap

  10. Dwight Nishimura | April 10, 2021 at 4:09 PM | Reply

    Infrastructure Bill is in Part an Economic Recovery Bill. The Repaving of our Roadways & Highways, Refurbishing our Bridges & Overpasses is just the tip of the Iceberg. Maybe we can turn the old Telephone Poles into Broadband Signal Towers to create more internet access. Have Electrical Charging Stations at all shopping malls by using the Parking Spaces that are already there.

  11. Robert Cancro | April 10, 2021 at 5:19 PM | Reply

    LET’S GO!!! Invest in us… Infrastructure bill should be #1 on our priorities… Knuckle down and get it done…

  12. Jay Gibson | April 10, 2021 at 6:01 PM | Reply

    The Glorious Leader vanquished all of his pudding and is going nappy time.

  13. Glen Last | April 10, 2021 at 6:02 PM | Reply

    Last estimate by America’s engineers to fix infrastructure was over $4T in 2016. This is NOT ENOUGH MONEY to even fix the BASIC UTILITIES. NOT ENOUGH!

  14. Mimzy Jinx | April 10, 2021 at 7:27 PM | Reply

    Why do they have to rely on bullshitting their agenda under the wrong title? Infrastructure has a common definition. Why not have a separate bill for the other stuff?

  15. Gayle Reid | April 10, 2021 at 7:40 PM | Reply

    Debbie Stabenow, Could you possibly be avoiding the Line 5 issue interview, and how dire that situation really is?? In gfavor of politics mentioning Flint water, Mitch McConnell, & jobs!???!

  16. ArpMan | April 10, 2021 at 8:35 PM | Reply

    Where is Hunter? Joe Biden’s kid pro quo. 😂

  17. DividedStatesOfAmerica FascismIsHere | April 10, 2021 at 9:30 PM | Reply

    YES; highest standard of living UBI of $3,000/Month for life will eradicate homelessness, poverty, labor exploitation and many other suffrage related issues!

  18. David Romney | April 10, 2021 at 9:48 PM | Reply

    If Trump wanted to make a shrewd power-play, he would get his allies to support popular items like this.
    He could show that he runs the RNC, noone else, not even Mitch McConnell.

  19. Mitchell Camp | April 10, 2021 at 9:55 PM | Reply

    Let’s blow this bill threw people

  20. Christian Scott | April 10, 2021 at 10:26 PM | Reply

