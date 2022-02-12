Recent Post
The people deserve to live happily and in peace. Praying for peace.
Si vis pacem, para bellum! Latin…translate, “If you want peace, prepare for war.” i am shock and surprised that Frank Castle aka The Punisheep…i mean, Punisher….didn’t mention this. watch the 2004 Punisher movie with Thomas Jane, when Frank was writing in his War Journal why he’s doing what he does so no one gets confuse. “Drill Sgt. used to make us memorized that like a prayer.” 2004 Punisher (Punisheep)
@Andre D you should thank god for having biden as president, he’s crazy enough to wipe out russia
@korbin bc Ukrain was separated from russia an trying to get closer to the west It was on the way to join Nato.
Which of those deserts you mentioned has similarity and importance of Ukrain?
Dont comment w/o having a minimum of knowledge!
Tell that to America.
@peyman p hitler tried to reduce russias power but all western powers jumped on him. Nothing can be done now except see russia keep expanding.
Would love to read the transcript of that call.
@Tank J it’s good to see, someone is awake, that means you. It’s so pathetic the way they, the deep state, and their bhb’s the msm uses propaganda for their agenda. military tribunals coming soon, stay tuned.
@Mike Graham My pillow nut tell you that in a fluffy prophetic dream?
Biden: Don’t invade, come on man!
Putin: Or else what?
Biden: You know the thing!
Putin: Blyat hangs up*
Only as CNN can 😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣 what a joke.
lmao.. “biden warns”.. ooo, am sure that scared vlad.
Love the dramatic background music….it’s like watching a Hollywood movie.
THE TITLE IS ‘ PUTIN THE WARRIOR VS BIDEN THE SENILE ‘
And Putin laughed into the night.
Under all what is covered in the media, i can only imagine whats really going on in this diplo talks. Terrifying times.
@Borvo You are under the influence of the fake news. Russia was destroyed as result of Gorbachev betrayal. USA was able to accomplish above and beyond what Hitler did. US took over, separated and occupied all territory of the Soviet Union. For 30 years US was promoting genocidal policies in Russia and other republics of USSR. This year Putin and People of Russia decided: “No more”. This year started the reverse process. This year all territory of the former Soviet Union and the countries of the former Warsaw Pact will be liberated and the international law will be restored. Main document was signed in 1945. The countries of Anti-Hitler coalition signed the treaty of the inviolability of the borders.
@Jock Young I don’t hate Biden, he has done nothing to me for me to hate him, besides I don’t hate anyone, I may dispise someone but not hate them.. However some of the things he has done and said is just funny, like goofy level. He is like trump with more tact.
@Jock Young Beside if we forget how to laugh and poke fun, we lose who we are. I am fairly sure you laughed at the last doofus in chief?
@Pavel Oleynik So what Russian history are you talking about, that you are saying I do not know?
So far the only one of us who has provided any Russian history is when I pointed out when the Soviet Union collapsed in December 1991, the resulting independent states recognized one another in their then-existing borders. Russia’s seizure of Crimea from Ukraine violated, among other agreements, the UN Charter, the 1975 Helsinki Final Act, the 1994 Budapest Memorandum of Security Assurances for Ukraine and the 1997 Treaty on Friendship, Cooperation and Partnership between Ukraine and Russia.
Are you talking about the millions of Ukrainians killed by Stalin’s pogroms?
Please enlighten me as to the Russian history you are referring to.
@Pavel Oleynik You ain’t even a good ivan bot; fatherland is germany, motherland is russia. you got you momma and yo daddy mixed up as usual.
They talk and talk knowing they safe and sound while we all have to suffer.
This is fake. What happened, you broke a nail?
I guess now you guys know little little bit, how we have in my country Somalia
The media has helped show how weak america is, Biden was ignored by Putin. Sounded like the peanuts teacher to him.
When there is a war in any country, those who have fought the war are sitting in their luxurious house and keep on making the common people suffer.
exactly and every time there’s a country always there.
No those who have fought war are sitting in there house with PTSD while those who started it are in there luxurious houses
Well it is a dramatic topic
Fr…just cuz some old sleep ah mfs have private beef
those who have fought the war are sitting in their luxurious house? seriously? I deployed to Iraq 3 times and slept next to trash, slept in a power plant, and slept in vehicles on the side of the road. Typical libatard
Nothing going to happen just too much peace for Ukraine and Russia,,,,,,,too,,,,, much,,,,, love,,,,, for,,,,, both,,,, country,,,.🙏.
Due to the fact that Ukraine clearly stated that it would go on Russia’s side if it decides to engage NATO , Ukraine shouldn’t be allowed to join NATO at all period.
NATO has shown no interest yet, so I really don’t think it would happen.
When was this? Sources please!
I wish to be alive to see the world come together and look after the one home we have but guess we are so immature but one day there will be a wake up call and hopefully won’t be to late
I think about this all the time too. Hopefully we don’t destroy ourselves first. 🙁
Im afraid its already to late
WHAT A BLESSING FOR THE WORLD, THAT WE HAVE THE STEADY, BUT FIRM HAND, OF PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN !!!
THE WHOLE MATTER IS NOW LEFT ON MR PUTIN’S SHOULDERS !!!
MY HOPE IS THAT HE TALKS, NOT FIGHT !!!
THERE IS NO WISDOM IN WAR !!!
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
SLEEPY JOE SLEPT THRU THE WHOLE PHONE CALL😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
@Rusty Taylor IS ANYTHING UNTRUE!
WHERE ARE YOUR FACTS?
JUST ANOTHER NONSENSE COMMENT!
ANOTHER PERSON THAT HAS FALLEN FOR THE CONMAN AND JOINED THE CULT.
NO FACTS NEEDED, NO TRUTH NEEDED!
PLEASE WHERE ARE YOUR FACTS, PLEASE REBUT ANYTHING I COMMENTED ON!!!!!
@madlion1988redeemer Nato wants more missiles pointed at Russia, think about it from the other side. US has no right to be bullying anyone, open your eyes to what’s really happening. US has been choking off Russia slowly for years with sanctions.
@Dev Guy Russia is run by a a dictator – Putin – are you stupid? Russia is about to invade the Ukraine – which may start WW3 – I remember the days of Yeltzin – and Gorbachev – Putin is a total villain.
He’s a blessing alright ,to the dark lord of this world,,
“Nothing is more important in the preservation of peace than to secure among the great mass of the people living under constitutional government a just conception of the rights which their nation has against others and of the duties their nation owes to others.” —Elihu Root
I feel that Putin is not dumb if he’s gonna go through with it he has too have something up his sleeve unless he’s very desperate
Putin have a anti sanctions game already. Remember how it went to the USaa and Europe during the commercial war with China? There is a reason ehy Xi Jinping and Putin met. If USA and Europe sanction Russia it will be the same for them and Taiwan will enter in game too
Not to worry… it’ll only be a “minor incursion”.
Biden will give Putin a list of small incursion he can carry out. 🤡🌏🤔
You know it’s one thing to be pulled off stage because you crapped your pants, but to start a nuclear war is insane
Crap it’s gonna hit the fan and the whole world will suffer, it’s heartbreaking to see how we end up in this situation.
NATO: Every country has a right to self determination and a right to defend itself from aggression from hostile external threats.
To be fair, If S/American countries ask Russia or China to set up military bases for security and protection, the US should also respect their choice. 👍