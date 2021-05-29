BIG Mochafest Party Held in Jamaica | Rick’s Cafe Loses Certification | TVJ News – May 28 2021

TOPICS:
BIG Mochafest Party Held in Jamaica | Rick's Cafe Loses Certification | TVJ News - May 28 2021 1

May 29, 2021

 

43 Comments on "BIG Mochafest Party Held in Jamaica | Rick’s Cafe Loses Certification | TVJ News – May 28 2021"

  1. Alex Di Great | May 28, 2021 at 2:53 PM | Reply

    So since no one gave permission are people going to be arrested? Nope…

    • DJ SHARPE MUSIC | May 28, 2021 at 5:23 PM | Reply

      Will the owner of Rick Cafe charged, NOPE. What of the capsized party party boat issue, was anyone arrested NOPE, It goes to show that if you are poor and living in Jamaica, you are at a severe disadvantage to even live.

    • martinilogan martinilogan | May 28, 2021 at 6:41 PM | Reply

      No one not even a police bus waiting on them 🙄

    • The___candyshop | May 28, 2021 at 6:45 PM | Reply

      Me no see the problem with the party still cause election did keep

    • martinilogan martinilogan | May 28, 2021 at 6:49 PM | Reply

      @The___candyshop an no one get lock up , but the local people keep party the police bus waiting on them 😒

    • Nicola Bowen | May 28, 2021 at 9:00 PM | Reply

      Where’s the police???

  2. Kevin Wisdom | May 28, 2021 at 2:56 PM | Reply

    Rich will always be Richer if it was a poor man lil business when them done with him 🤔🤔

  3. sophia mcleod | May 28, 2021 at 3:03 PM | Reply

    Free up the place and let who want Rona go ketchup her.

  4. Elaine Thompson | May 28, 2021 at 3:04 PM | Reply

    That so true when Election Day both party go hard in bringing out the elderly to vote let see they both put out that same energy in getting the elderly vaccinated

    • Jeo 234 | May 28, 2021 at 3:24 PM | Reply

      Money is the root of all evil. Some one know about it.

    • Lois Bryce | May 28, 2021 at 4:16 PM | Reply

      I agree Minister of Health needs to make arrangements for aids to go into the interior communities to take out the elderly who have no other means to access the vaccine

  5. Jamerican206 | May 28, 2021 at 3:31 PM | Reply

    It only took the social media outrage for the government to address the issue.

    • Tc alien | May 28, 2021 at 11:57 PM | Reply

      If you think the gov. Addressed anything you love unicorn meat gwan eat. They are all liars and I don’t buy not a word from dem not a word

  6. Taurusman tv | May 28, 2021 at 3:31 PM | Reply

    Ricks Cafe must and should be find the maximum as allowed under the law.

  7. auntymadness | May 28, 2021 at 3:34 PM | Reply

    Heads need to start rolling at JTB….Rick’s cafe coudn”t do this without proper approval….unoo tek black ppl fi eediat

  8. Littishara McLeish Anderson | May 28, 2021 at 3:54 PM | Reply

    Classism classicism at it’s best..Joint task force was put together to arrest person in Clarendon without mask yet party going on in Tourist areas and it went on until it ended…

  9. Michael Evans | May 28, 2021 at 4:08 PM | Reply

    The big man up stony hill are Beverley hills having party’s too

    • Melica Green | May 28, 2021 at 7:12 PM | Reply

      Which part of Stonyhill? Never seen a party since or before Covid19. As a matter of fact the place a ghost town after 8 pm.

  10. vgnvz | May 28, 2021 at 4:16 PM | Reply

    Someone got paid off. Probably lots of people had palms greesed

  11. Dawn P | May 28, 2021 at 4:34 PM | Reply

    The government was well aware of this mochafest but the double standard and the likki likki mentality of the foreign exchange dollar$ caused this to happen.

  12. Dawn P | May 28, 2021 at 4:39 PM | Reply

    FLOW needs a bit more competition, that’s totally unacceptable. Paying for service you’re not receiving is outrageous.

    • Dennis Jones | May 28, 2021 at 8:45 PM | Reply

      I totally agree with you there is a flip side Jamaican people put up with if we the people stand up and said enough is enough maybe the garbage truck flow probably we would see some turnaround everyday of the week something go wrong with flow lime service lime garbage truck broke down Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday we should come together organize a mass protest from moron point to negril I never like the workers at flow never did never was at the same time we never have a government who stand up for the Jamaican people everything about flow is rubbish

    • Soraya luli | May 28, 2021 at 9:13 PM | Reply

      Ikr!!

  13. Rashbourne Baldwin | May 28, 2021 at 4:59 PM | Reply

    In Jamaica 🇯🇲 you have one law for the Meades and a different law for the persain

  14. webby | May 28, 2021 at 5:34 PM | Reply

    Jamaica Tourist Board had this event advertised on its website. So how comes they pretending they don’t know. Hypocrisy at its highest.

  15. Geneive Morris | May 28, 2021 at 5:38 PM | Reply

    Its very hard limiting people for a Jamaican party, even when its invitation only your place is loaded with people and you don’t even know some of them. Since this party was advertised this is exactly what would happen.

  16. Page One | May 28, 2021 at 6:36 PM | Reply

    2 laws in Jamaica 🇯🇲 everyone knows that! 1 for the rich and 1 for the poor!

    • Ali Gordon | May 28, 2021 at 10:19 PM | Reply

      Jlp party is alway for the rich the poor get charge for crime the rich get of free

    • Page One | May 28, 2021 at 10:47 PM | Reply

      @Ali Gordon don’t blame the government, blame the peoples they’re the idiots, no government can reign without the support of the peoples, ask yourself why Jamaica 🇯🇲 have so many churches and why only the poor dropping money 💰 in the collection buckets 🪣! That’s why the white man said if you want to hide something from a black man put it in a book 📚!

  17. Jacqueline Gabbidon | May 28, 2021 at 7:39 PM | Reply

    Suh, officials never saw the promotions leading up to the event, something not right. Patron should also be charged just like how they charge and lock up people partying in their community.

  18. jason miller | May 28, 2021 at 7:46 PM | Reply

    I find it strange that not even one Patreon was arrested yet when the poorer class try anything like this we hear how the police make dozens of arrest

  19. Annetteail smith | May 28, 2021 at 8:45 PM | Reply

    You would think this virus make people draw closer to God Almighty, but they’re still living like the devil 🙄

  20. Dawn P | May 28, 2021 at 9:19 PM | Reply

    Have you guys ever watched the movie, A Bug’s Life? It’s a children’s movie but there is a lot to be drawn from it. The IS strength in numbers and if every customer decides to come together and say enough is enough in a PEACEFUL LAW ABIDING WAY. JPS, FLOW, and all others will have to listen. They need you to stay in business. You the people have more power than you realize.

