  1. I’ve been a Republican since 1983. After what took place on January 6th at the US Capitol last year, my moral conscience made me switch parties. Voting for Donald Trump was the biggest mistake I have ever made in my entire life. My parents raised me better than that. To those who have been affected by my reckless, evil decision, I am begging for your forgiveness. I will never vote GOP again.

    1. @The Opportuneson You can save your tired old argument for someone else gullible enough to believe it. I know how much both parties love war and intervening into other countries were it is not warranted.

    5. I have been a Demoncrat since 1983. After what has happened to this country in the past year and a half, my moral conscience made me switch parties. Voting for Sleepy joe and his Woke failing administration was the biggest mistake of my life. MY parents raised me better than that. To those that have been affected by my reckless, evil decisions, I am begging for your forgiveness. I will never vote Demoncrat again.

  4. This is so sad. I was a teenager during the later Clinton years. I remember talking politics with my grandfather about Clinton and his cabinet. Madeline Albright was incredibly skilled and intelligent. She did so much good. She will be missed.

    1. *”Madeleine Albright” (born Maria Korbel) was a Euro-centrist (“Atlanticist” is the polite sanitized phrase). Never liked her for that. She was full of double standards between her precious Europe and other parts of the world.* 🤨

    2. @manofsan There are BETTER reasons to hate someone than for their geo-politics. This is a dangerous world full of evil men. Europe is a champion of democracy, and is where so much of our HUMAN HISTORY takes place. Europe played an important role and still plays an important role. You know that human life came from Africa? Africa was the CENTER of the world a some hundred thousand years ago.

      We are all one human race, and all of human history is our ancestry if we take the time to study our past.

      For example: I studied the Egyptians in middle school, and they became a part of me, so I consider myself to have Egyptian ancestry. I love the ancient Egyptians.

      All of human history belongs to us! They are all our people!!!

      ❤️ Blessings to you 🙏

    3. Did you guys talk about Bills impeachment and all his sexual scandals and the young girls he raped and got away with. How about how Horny Bill was close buddies with Epstein?

  5. A legend! ❤✊👏 A great leader, secretary of state, mom and a role model for all of us. Thank you for fighting and guidance us all these yrs. ❤❤❤❤❤

    4. She was an affront and abomination. She and that womanizer fraud president caused a genocide and numerous problems in the Slavic Euroeast countries…

  6. On May 12, 1996, Albright defended UN sanctions against Iraq on a 60 Minutes segment in which Lesley Stahl asked her, “We have heard that half a million children have died. I mean, that’s more children than died in Hiroshima. And, you know, is the price worth it?” and Albright replied, “We think the price is worth it.”

    2. Salon- “But our calculations, using the best information available, show a catastrophic estimate of 2.4 million Iraqi deaths since the 2003 invasion.” Lessee, who was president then?

  7. I’m not American but I would like to extend my condolences to the family.
    We lost another Brilliant woman on this planet.
    May you Rest In Peace Miss Madeleine Albright 🙏

    1. Are you serious?

      Someone else who hasn’t a clue about what she did in her life and how much blood she had on her hands

    4. @Rene Miranda Most politicians in the world don’t usually have the blood of literally thousands of children on their hands.

  9. Albright deserves a lot credit for her role in forming the consensus years of the 1990s. Before the Bush admin and the 2003 Iraq war, the leaders of Europe and North America were in lockstep. She was a major contributor to possibly the closest diplomatic relations the US and Europe have ever had.

    1. she enacted sanctions that killed over half a million iraqi children through starvation. thats more than hiroshima nuke. but who cares cuz its a democrat

  11. One of .my favorite political leader. Wise and smart. The world is less brother🙏 I will always remember her🙏❤️🌹

    3. Haha. Just for u to know…we are celebrating now! The witch is dead! Cancer ate her all! And look the date! What a miracle! May she rot in hell and let the Clintons follow her!

  14. People loved her even other nations did they respected her. God bless her and her family and god bless President Clinton and his family as well. Amen

    2. To day the helpt to be president and pm and so on last year they got to hage tribunal for genocid against serbs and alabnians, she bought a company for 1million directly after the war and sold it for 89million two years later in kosovo

  16. Her history was full of blood and the suffering of thousands of innocent people around the world. The media is now whitewashing this history with some lies about how wonderful she was.

  17. Madeleine Albright is infamous for her reply to the question posed by 60 Minutes’ Lesley Stahl about the sanctions against Iraq in May 1996.

    “We have heard that a half million children have died,” stated Stahl. “I mean, that’s more children than died in Hiroshima. And, you know, is the price worth it?”

    “I think this is a very hard choice,” replied Albright, “but the price–we think the price is worth it.”

    1. Someone has said something like that after every single war that has ever been fought. So what?

  18. Yes she was a great Lady , my condolences to her family and friends.🙏🙏🙏✝️✝️✝️❤️

  19. Good to hear BILL CLINTON TO SPEAK AGAIN . GOD BLESS YOU AND HILLARY AND FAMILY . I still have your first book a cd thank you .

