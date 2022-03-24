Bill Clinton remembers former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright March 24, 2022 56 comments Tagged with bill clinton, cnn, Happening Now, latest News, Madeleine Albright, politics, The Situation Room, wolf blitzer Breaking News Picks the Video Edition
I’ve been a Republican since 1983. After what took place on January 6th at the US Capitol last year, my moral conscience made me switch parties. Voting for Donald Trump was the biggest mistake I have ever made in my entire life. My parents raised me better than that. To those who have been affected by my reckless, evil decision, I am begging for your forgiveness. I will never vote GOP again.
@The Opportuneson You can save your tired old argument for someone else gullible enough to believe it. I know how much both parties love war and intervening into other countries were it is not warranted.
@Angry Patriots liar
@Major Anthony Nelson why’s Biden the reason for high gas prices?
@Genius 👍WELL SAID! FACTS!👍
I have been a Demoncrat since 1983. After what has happened to this country in the past year and a half, my moral conscience made me switch parties. Voting for Sleepy joe and his Woke failing administration was the biggest mistake of my life. MY parents raised me better than that. To those that have been affected by my reckless, evil decisions, I am begging for your forgiveness. I will never vote Demoncrat again.
Thanks CNN for sharing with president Clinton regarding Late Madam Albright
😔 good words
This is so sad. I was a teenager during the later Clinton years. I remember talking politics with my grandfather about Clinton and his cabinet. Madeline Albright was incredibly skilled and intelligent. She did so much good. She will be missed.
*”Madeleine Albright” (born Maria Korbel) was a Euro-centrist (“Atlanticist” is the polite sanitized phrase). Never liked her for that. She was full of double standards between her precious Europe and other parts of the world.* 🤨
@manofsan There are BETTER reasons to hate someone than for their geo-politics. This is a dangerous world full of evil men. Europe is a champion of democracy, and is where so much of our HUMAN HISTORY takes place. Europe played an important role and still plays an important role. You know that human life came from Africa? Africa was the CENTER of the world a some hundred thousand years ago.
We are all one human race, and all of human history is our ancestry if we take the time to study our past.
For example: I studied the Egyptians in middle school, and they became a part of me, so I consider myself to have Egyptian ancestry. I love the ancient Egyptians.
All of human history belongs to us! They are all our people!!!
❤️ Blessings to you 🙏
Did you guys talk about Bills impeachment and all his sexual scandals and the young girls he raped and got away with. How about how Horny Bill was close buddies with Epstein?
The witch will rot in hell! I so happy
She put half my family in the grave. I piss on hers.
A legend! ❤✊👏 A great leader, secretary of state, mom and a role model for all of us. Thank you for fighting and guidance us all these yrs. ❤❤❤❤❤
You make me nauseated
I wonder how many people he’s killed 🤔
@Anthony Williams Suggestion. Don’t read them.
Unless they help with your bulimia, read away.
She was an affront and abomination. She and that womanizer fraud president caused a genocide and numerous problems in the Slavic Euroeast countries…
@Anthony Williams Salty, salty MAGA tears. So delicious.
On May 12, 1996, Albright defended UN sanctions against Iraq on a 60 Minutes segment in which Lesley Stahl asked her, “We have heard that half a million children have died. I mean, that’s more children than died in Hiroshima. And, you know, is the price worth it?” and Albright replied, “We think the price is worth it.”
Yup, I remember that broadcast.
Evil woman ,She publicly condoned the mass killings of war zone kids.
Salon- “But our calculations, using the best information available, show a catastrophic estimate of 2.4 million Iraqi deaths since the 2003 invasion.” Lessee, who was president then?
Фашисты они
I’m not American but I would like to extend my condolences to the family.
We lost another Brilliant woman on this planet.
May you Rest In Peace Miss Madeleine Albright 🙏
Are you serious?
Someone else who hasn’t a clue about what she did in her life and how much blood she had on her hands
Brilliant and woman don’t go together
@Adam Newton name a politician who dont have blood in their hands?
@Rene Miranda Most politicians in the world don’t usually have the blood of literally thousands of children on their hands.
@Rene Miranda true. But she was swimming in it
RIP Secretary Albright ❣️
George Soros loved Albright. That says it all for me.
She was evil
Good riddance 👍
Albright deserves a lot credit for her role in forming the consensus years of the 1990s. Before the Bush admin and the 2003 Iraq war, the leaders of Europe and North America were in lockstep. She was a major contributor to possibly the closest diplomatic relations the US and Europe have ever had.
she enacted sanctions that killed over half a million iraqi children through starvation. thats more than hiroshima nuke. but who cares cuz its a democrat
@STIIIZY JONES you should be commenting over on MSNBC https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W4qc5y3tD8s
Almost NOBODY there is shedding a tear. It’s completely opposite to what we have here on CNN.
she’s a war criminal hell the only place she belongs
I remembered when she visited North Korea and met with the father of Kim Jun Un.
One of .my favorite political leader. Wise and smart. The world is less brother🙏 I will always remember her🙏❤️🌹
Your obviously content with your ignorance
Bill Clinton remembered her when she was underneath his desk in the oval office 😁
Haha. Just for u to know…we are celebrating now! The witch is dead! Cancer ate her all! And look the date! What a miracle! May she rot in hell and let the Clintons follow her!
Clinton on Ukraine: ‘..strong willed, and resolute.’ 💙🌵
He looks incredebly healthy in that thumbnail.
People loved her even other nations did they respected her. God bless her and her family and god bless President Clinton and his family as well. Amen
She was biggest layaier with Clinton when they bombed serbia because of terorists on kosovo
To day the helpt to be president and pm and so on last year they got to hage tribunal for genocid against serbs and alabnians, she bought a company for 1million directly after the war and sold it for 89million two years later in kosovo
“The price was worth it.”!
Her history was full of blood and the suffering of thousands of innocent people around the world. The media is now whitewashing this history with some lies about how wonderful she was.
Madeleine Albright is infamous for her reply to the question posed by 60 Minutes’ Lesley Stahl about the sanctions against Iraq in May 1996.
“We have heard that a half million children have died,” stated Stahl. “I mean, that’s more children than died in Hiroshima. And, you know, is the price worth it?”
“I think this is a very hard choice,” replied Albright, “but the price–we think the price is worth it.”
Someone has said something like that after every single war that has ever been fought. So what?
@Tessmage Tessera nice whataboutism
Yes she was a great Lady , my condolences to her family and friends.🙏🙏🙏✝️✝️✝️❤️
Good to hear BILL CLINTON TO SPEAK AGAIN . GOD BLESS YOU AND HILLARY AND FAMILY . I still have your first book a cd thank you .
I hope Clintons will be next. This evil witch will rot in hell.
Bill Clinton “yes I remember her…we shared a CIGAR in the oval office “!!!.🤣🤣🤣