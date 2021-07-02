The Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned the indecent assault conviction of Bill Cosby on Wednesday and ordered his release from prison after finding that he was denied protection against self-incrimination. Danny Cevallos and Kristen Gibbons Feden discuss.

Bill Cosby Out Of Prison After Conviction Overturned | MSNBC