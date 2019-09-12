Host of 'Real Time with Bill Maher', Bill Maher, joins Morning Joe to discuss the 2020 Democratic field, why he says it's the Democrats' race to lose and winning platforms for the party. Maher also discusses the impact of political correctness and what on the left disturbs him.

Bill Maher: This Is The Democrats' Race To Lose | Morning Joe | MSNBC