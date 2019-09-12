Host of 'Real Time with Bill Maher', Bill Maher, joins Morning Joe to discuss the 2020 Democratic field, why he says it's the Democrats' race to lose and winning platforms for the party. Maher also discusses the impact of political correctness and what on the left disturbs him.
Bill Maher: This Is The Democrats' Race To Lose | Morning Joe | MSNBC
i agree… its the dems race to loose.. SO lets NOT lose it again by listening to guys like bill maher again serioulsy screw this guy
@Eric F trying to tell a Trump dimwit that there was no Russian interference is like talking to a lamp post. They are utter fools unable to tell an actual fact from fantasy.
@Eric F Some people don’t realize we’ve done pretty much nothing to prevent what happened in 2016. Those trolls still have their Internet privileges and while Sanders was the wedge in 2016, that’s not to say they’ll “support” him this time.
They’re merely interested in sowing discord. Who these trolls are will be easier to spot once we have two, then one candidate. Because splitting the vote to keep their orange puppet in power is *the* goal.
@Bob Saget You ARE the coup, your leftist educational system has done its job.
Oh, yeah? You have the answer, do you?
@Trumpocalypse Your trainers must be proud of you!
This guy is allover the place, not sure what his point is.
@NaN the reality is that we all affected for the extreme right and extreme left we have to find someone on the middle, I’m not sure Bernie is the right one, let’s just think on how this policy’s going to affect us for the next 4 years.
Ruben Salais Anyone is better than trump
Robert the Bruce 65 % of Americans are trump haters
@NaN No, he isn’t. A centrist is generally someone who is either fiscally conservative and socially liberal like Bill Clinton and David Cameron and Lee Kuan Yew, or someone who economically liberal (as in, socialist) and socially conservative like Tony Blair and Jawaharlal Nehru. Bernie is both economically liberal and socially liberal, i.e., a liberal in every sense. Centrism is a syncretic political philosophy which integrates elements from both the political left and the right.
Does he always have to have one? Can’t people just talk?
What he considers far left is not far left. What is then communism, according to him?
They are far left – the only idea they seem to have is redistribution.
It’s not far left to them because they gain and profit from it. They’re so out of touch with the reality of real people they actually believe this.
Yeah,
Because stalin and mao were lefties.
Rubes.
If you play like 2016 it’s gonna end like 2016. I don’t have time for scary fence-sitting Democrats who’s plan is do not do anything for working class people.
Agreed, perfectly said 👍
The problem is that candidates platforms actually acknowledge the current problems that the USA citizens are facing. The progressive candidates are talking about the problems and step forward in acknowledge the concerns. Are they absolutely prefect choices the answer is “no” but the progressive wing of the Democrats are doing more than the corporate ones. Right now we have no candidates other Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren that are addressing the concerns represents the average person in the USA.
Well said
Please let there be a Sanders/Warren ticket
Are these guys talking about American politics? On the planet Earth?
Bill is a corporate Dem. He doesn’t get that Biden isn’t the solution.
It’s rich guys talking about rich guy issues.
@Tessmage Tessera 💯
@Robert The Bruce A place where truth and evidence matter and elected officials actually do their jobs under the Constitution; yes, factual reality must seem like another planet to you.
@Kevin McK really! Do you mean like when nobama bombed Yemen without congressional approval? A major fail of his failure of a presidency! There’s way more to the list than this.
Sanders has it -the real issues that assist the lives of the common citizens
@tonak1 The only thing that’s sad is what Republicans have done to this country with their greed, their insanity, their racism, their rejection of science, and their creepy orange cult leader/sexual assaulter.
Bernie s health care plan would cost 30 trillion, with a T dollars over ten years. Simply not realistic
@David Guelette You do realize America *currently* spends 3.5 trillion dollars on healthcare annually right? Meaning, you just said Bernie Sanders’ plan will cost us LESS than what we’re spending now. So congratulations on playing yourself there. The fact of the matter is America currently has one of the most cost inefficient healthcare systems on Earth and our outcomes are dramatically shittier than most of our industrialized peers. Your argument makes no sense.
Maybe but he won’t take awat Trump votes
Bob Saget you’ve got a typo – America currently spends *$35 trillion on healthcare not $3.5 👍
Worse thing to happen to the democratic party wasn’t losing to Trump, it’s Nancy Pelosi, and following her cowardly lead!
You got that right! She doesn’t have cut throat mentality! The DEM Congress doesn’t have that killer instinct as well..
Paper tiger.. Republican Party are ruthless.. Wish the dems were had that characteristic..
Yes in fact, she is a coward! Way too afraid of the Republican voter to impeach Trump. The problem she is creating is that if she tries to impeach him later if he wins the next election, it will only look like vindictive cry baby action and she will hurt the Democratic party unlike anyone in the past 100 years!
She’s too linear & blinded to realize this!
Bernie and Lizzy are not weak
@David Guelette – and that is where you are wrong. No longer are most moderate, it is just that you moderates refuse to pay attention. Again. Just like 2016.
Warren is not a good choice. Too easy a target.
No they are just fuxking stupid.
Martha shultz I respect your opinion, but it’s incorrect. Polls show the majority is moderate, and by far most independents are moderate . telling 160 million voters that your forcing them to give up employer based health care puts trump back in the white house
Using “mind power” to move a hurricane is no more ridiculous than “praying”
True.
Oliver Marijuana Jones – Agree, they’re both ridiculous.
Medicare for All is not taking health care away. It is about improving health care for all.
Bill Maher is so out of touch with working class, he can’t even see the pitchforks.
You are right, they act like people will lose their health care if we in act Medicare for all and that the current doctors will some how disappear. That is such BS and I wish there was some one their to call them out on it. The right like to attack Obamacare by say that he lied when he said that if you like your doctor you can keep your doctor. A majority of American was able to keep their doctor because the doctor adjusted to Obamacare, so how is that a lie.
Trump will leave the White House the way, Julian Assange left the Ecuadorian embassy. With even less dignity.
Not a chance.
I’m good with that.
@Bryan Broome He will leave, one way or another.
Legalization of pot got Justin Trudeau elected. Huge voter turnout.
At least he made one cogent point.
The right has its own version of PC-Patriotic correctness.
The “left” holds it’s own accountable, BIll. That’s what makes us different from conservatives! Bill, I enjoy your show, but I can’t stand to listen to your attitudes and opinions on everyone under the age of 40. You are completely out of touch with their legitimate concerns and trivialize what they care about constantly.
Elizabeth Warren is only scary to people who don’t want to pay 2 cents on money they have in excess of $50 million. Our rich people have gone soft and daft.
Bill says a lot of things that make sense, but people like Bernie Sanders have been both progressive and appealing to the everyday concerns that people who voted for Trump hold. Advocating for Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren is not pushing people to Trump. Bill has it wrong this time.
He talks about his POV as if he was subversive, while he advocates for the centrist corporate candidate? Give me a break, Bill.
We have to VOTE in 2020 and in every election local, state and federal. Get as many Republicans out of office as possible!!
ronkirk50 Like what just happened in North Carolina?
How far left can it be when any further right will take is into a full autocratic dictatorship?
How snooty is bill maher. that is where the problem is. wtf. the problem is that Trump is a nut, immigrants are not the enemy. hate is the enemy. economic inequality is the enemy, stupidity is the enemy. they keep calling it the far left but healthcare, marijuana ubi, and sane foreign policy is not far left, it’s totally central to America going the right way in the future. Works for all working class Americans, coal miners, manufacturing workers, truck drivers, cashiers, teachers , nurses of all races will be affected positively. we will all have a chance to breathe and participate in the truest American dream.