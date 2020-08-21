Bill Morneau will resign as Canada’s finance minister

Power Play host Evan Solomon has more after CTV News has confirmed that Finance Minister Bill Morneau will resign.
He’s corrupted, he has to leave
Funny, that is similar to what Trudeau said “He is corrupted, we must put him in cabinet!”
Ok now how about Mr socks?
😂 Mr. Socks
Yes, Mr. Dress Up has to go and should resign NOW.
One down many more to go.
Yes, Mr. Dress Up.
Hopefully Trudeau is next.
Erik Swanson The Conservatives and Liberals are going to be in power again and again. That’s just how the Canadian political system works. The NDP will probably never lead the federal government, in a way voting NDP is just a way to create minority governments.
@Seth yes I know that. What you say is true. But I see nothing wrong with minority governments. They can work, and they’re more inclusive.
Erik Swanson the ndp fully backs the liberals so I’m my mind they are the same party, and yes I’m conservative. The last time we had an ndp premiere the province didn’t fair so well.(Alberta)
Erik Swanson Ndp are radical liberals, might as well have just voted for Trudeau because both parties want the same things
@Wyatt Barnes Well as Prime Minister Mackenzie King once put it the CCF were just Liberals in a hurry. But no, I don’t agree that both parties want the same thing. The NDP are our equivalent of a social democratic party. There is some overlap with the Liberals but that’s because the Liberals are a broad based centrist party. I like a Liberal minority with an NDP balance of power to push the Libs along.
you guys are just full of it they are all corrupt
Trudeau has to go as well.
His fancey socks and slick drama will continue to fool . Is it to late for Rona ambrose to run?
@D J Rona Ambrose is as Liberal – by Trudeau standards – as they come. Just another crooked liberal politician.
Teachering ..”a liberal by Trudeau standards”???…. that statement requires an explanation.
As a Liberal, Justin needs to go as well. Corruption cannot be tolerated.
You voted twice for these hacks?
Props to you sir. I would say the same as a conservative if roles were reversed. If we start tolerating corruption, we’re in trouble
Kudos.
Mornau’s resignation is intended provide the buffer for Trudeau. Trudeau must go, too.
@D J Twice yeah. Was I really happy too. No. But with my ideals I didnt have much of a choice.
Sad day??? For who? Not the Canadian public thats for sure.
@Tatsujiro Kurogane lol, your delusion is funny
Now to throw him in prison.
He resigned because he’s got a lot to hide.. It doesn’t take a brain here to get that one!!!
Exactly, sooner or later, it will come out.
Joanne Vardakis hopefully he pays in jail someday soon
He should be in jail already for what he is known to have done.
He resigned because he cannot hide anymore.
And Trudeau should resign as PM….
like i said couple weeks ago they will start to resign one after another so they wont go to jail and resigning is not an admission of guilt.
what a toxic government
And he gets off Scot Free! Such BS! Government is pure Evil. Get rid of everyone.
He will be replaced by an inexperienced woman with a SJW degree.
Hanzy Scure so true but I like to call it a “Commie Degree”
Its not a sad day and Trudeau needs to be next.
He’ll need some more personal days
Don’t forget to leave your pension behind when you leave, C U
This is not sad!! He needed to go a long time ago! Now trudeau needs to go!!
Now the next three need to resIgn; especially Mr. Trudeau.
RESIGN?? THEY SHULD ALL BE FIRED JILL TIME .AND NO PENSION!
Don’t let the door hit you on the way out. Over confident and under qualified.
So Finance Minister Bill Morneau stepping down it’s time for prime minister Justin Trudeau to step down to because they were both a part of the sweet charity scandal
Why is this sad? Trudeau needs to be next. Him and his whole family!