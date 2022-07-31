Recent Post
46 comments
RIP legend
Aw. Rest In Peace Bill Russell🙏🏼
He was a legend!
saw him as a teen when we first got the Bucks franchise. As an impoverished white kid, I thought what he and others stood for was good for me, too and I so loved him, Kareem, and Ali. Right with Barbara Jordan and Shirley Chisholm
You were so lucky. I’m jealous. He played before my time, but I would have loved to have met him, and watch him play. 🙏
Another impoverished kid here. Didn’t follow basketball, but thanks for recalling Ali, who I did follow, and Barbara Jordan, whose speech on the imepachment of Nixon committee still brings me to tears.
Disregarding the “trollers” in the earlier comments (just tacky): So sorry for our collective loss, and condolences for his family and all sports & civil rights followers.
All Of Our Legends, Are LEAVING!!!!!!!!! And Somehow, We Are MADE Less, From THEIR PASSING! I’VE ALWAYS FELT THAT WAY!!!!!!!!!!
@Veganpotter Thevegan Yes! But What Has Gone Before, Will Always Maintain It’s VALUE!!!!!!!!!! THAT IS WHY, WE MISS PEOPLE AND THINGS!!!!!!!!! FOR WHAT THEY MEAN TO US, AS INDIVIDUALS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
@Veganpotter Thevegan My Point, Exactly! It’ll One Day, Even Be Said Of Us!!!!!!!!! I Wouldn’t Mind, Being Remembered!!!!!!!!!!!!
RIP to an NBA Legend
A great athlete and great man. RIP Bill
Thank you, Mr. Moore. Mr. Russell was a ahead of his time – NBA GOAT in the 60’s and simultaneously a CIVIL RIGHTS HERO.
I hated Bill Russel when he played basketball because I was a 76er fan. After he retired he became one of my favorite people. He was also great as a commentator for NBA games. He would always laugh at his own jokes which would crack me up.
RIP Bill Russell, Deepest Sympathy & Condolences to the Russell Family.
Thank you Mr. Russell for all you have done. Rest in peace.
2 NCAA championships at a school most people have never heard of. 55 straight wins there. Olympic Gold Medal. 11 world championships in 13 seasons. A civil rights pioneer. There will be nobody that will approach accomplishing all those things again. He was Special! RIP Russ.
What a remarkable man. Strength ,grace and class in one package. A life well lived. RIP Mr. Russell
Life is a constant reminder that all great things must come to an end. May the legend finally rest in peace.
Bill Russell was a true legend of the sport and as a man. RIP Bill may we have more people like you in the world that stand for integrity and justice.
Bless his heart! Bill Russell…THANK YOU for making the World just a little bit better, on and off the court! RIP
Rest in peace 🕊 Mr. Russell. Thank you for being a great ambassador to the game of basketball 🏀 both here and around the world. We basketball fans salutes you, sir.
I loved so much about the Legend Bill Russell, especially his smile. Rest in Peace, Mr. Russell.
“There’s not an American in this country free until every one of us is free.” -Jackie Robinson