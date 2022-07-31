46 comments

  4. saw him as a teen when we first got the Bucks franchise. As an impoverished white kid, I thought what he and others stood for was good for me, too and I so loved him, Kareem, and Ali. Right with Barbara Jordan and Shirley Chisholm

    Reply

    1. You were so lucky. I’m jealous. He played before my time, but I would have loved to have met him, and watch him play. 🙏

      Reply

    2. Another impoverished kid here. Didn’t follow basketball, but thanks for recalling Ali, who I did follow, and Barbara Jordan, whose speech on the imepachment of Nixon committee still brings me to tears.

      Reply

  5. Disregarding the “trollers” in the earlier comments (just tacky): So sorry for our collective loss, and condolences for his family and all sports & civil rights followers.

    Reply

  6. All Of Our Legends, Are LEAVING!!!!!!!!! And Somehow, We Are MADE Less, From THEIR PASSING! I’VE ALWAYS FELT THAT WAY!!!!!!!!!!

    Reply

    2. @Veganpotter Thevegan Yes! But What Has Gone Before, Will Always Maintain It’s VALUE!!!!!!!!!! THAT IS WHY, WE MISS PEOPLE AND THINGS!!!!!!!!! FOR WHAT THEY MEAN TO US, AS INDIVIDUALS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

      Reply

    3. @Frank Wilson yeah, and the same will be said about future figures that aren’t even born yet.

      Reply

    4. @Veganpotter Thevegan My Point, Exactly! It’ll One Day, Even Be Said Of Us!!!!!!!!! I Wouldn’t Mind, Being Remembered!!!!!!!!!!!!

      Reply

  9. Thank you, Mr. Moore. Mr. Russell was a ahead of his time – NBA GOAT in the 60’s and simultaneously a CIVIL RIGHTS HERO.

    Reply

    1. I hated Bill Russel when he played basketball because I was a 76er fan. After he retired he became one of my favorite people. He was also great as a commentator for NBA games. He would always laugh at his own jokes which would crack me up.

      Reply

  12. 2 NCAA championships at a school most people have never heard of. 55 straight wins there. Olympic Gold Medal. 11 world championships in 13 seasons. A civil rights pioneer. There will be nobody that will approach accomplishing all those things again. He was Special! RIP Russ.

    Reply

  13. What a remarkable man. Strength ,grace and class in one package. A life well lived. RIP Mr. Russell

    Reply

  14. Life is a constant reminder that all great things must come to an end. May the legend finally rest in peace.

    Reply

  15. Bill Russell was a true legend of the sport and as a man. RIP Bill may we have more people like you in the world that stand for integrity and justice.

    Reply

  16. Bless his heart! Bill Russell…THANK YOU for making the World just a little bit better, on and off the court! RIP

    Reply

  17. Rest in peace 🕊 Mr. Russell. Thank you for being a great ambassador to the game of basketball 🏀 both here and around the world. We basketball fans salutes you, sir.

    Reply

  18. I loved so much about the Legend Bill Russell, especially his smile. Rest in Peace, Mr. Russell.

    Reply

  19. “There’s not an American in this country free until every one of us is free.” -Jackie Robinson

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.