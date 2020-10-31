Black, Latino Voters Targeted With Disinformation As Election Day Approaches | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC

TOPICS:
Black, Latino Voters Targeted With Disinformation As Election Day Approaches | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC 1

October 31, 2020

 

Rachel Maddow shares reports that Black and Latino voters are being subjected to an exceptional amount of misinformation and disinformation about the 2020 election and the candidates, designed to cause confusion and discourage their turnout at the polls, an effect the Biden campaign may already be experiencing. Aired on 10/30/2020.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:

About The Rachel Maddow Show: Through her unique approach to storytelling, Rachel Maddow provides in-depth reporting to illuminate the current state of political affairs and reveals the importance of transparency and accountability from our leaders. Maddow seeks to explain our complex world and deliver news in a way that's illuminating and dynamic, connecting the dots to make sense of complex issues. Maddow also conducts interviews with individuals at the center of current news stories to provide important perspective.

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

#BlackVoters #LatinoVoters #MSNBC

Black, Latino Voters Targeted With Disinformation As Election Day Approaches | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

89 Comments on "Black, Latino Voters Targeted With Disinformation As Election Day Approaches | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC"

  1. fourthqtrplayer | October 31, 2020 at 3:28 AM | Reply

    Hmm, Barr/trump giving Putin the green light!! Putin going hard to get comrade trump re-elected!! BLUE TSUNAMI!! BYEDON!!

    • Automatism | October 31, 2020 at 4:30 AM | Reply

      Trump2020 Vote Red👈🇺🇸

    • ed perkins | October 31, 2020 at 10:21 AM | Reply

      how bout them laptops

    • Noles fan89 | October 31, 2020 at 10:22 AM | Reply

      @Automatism already did in Florida me family and friends red down the line Trumps got this

    • S M | October 31, 2020 at 12:14 PM | Reply

      Trump 2020🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸Trump 2020🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸Trump 2020🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸Trump 2020🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸Trump 2020🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸Trump 2020🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸Trump 2020🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸Trump 2020🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸Trump 2020🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸Trump 2020🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸Trump 2020🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸Trump 2020🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

  2. Biggus Dickus | October 31, 2020 at 3:32 AM | Reply

    “Reality can be whatever I want.”

    – Donald J. Trump

    Oops. That’s a Thanos quote. Sorry, my bad.

    • Mike Renne | October 31, 2020 at 8:09 AM | Reply

      @Yoji Shinkawa BREAKING: The FBI has an active criminal investigation into the Biden
      family and their business associates that is focused on money
      laundering. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OquVOwgW9wI

    • Darrin Fry | October 31, 2020 at 10:08 AM | Reply

      @Mike Renne money laundering, like Trump has been doing forever? Do tell.

    • S M | October 31, 2020 at 12:13 PM | Reply

      Trump 2020🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸Trump 2020🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸Trump 2020🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸Trump 2020🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸Trump 2020🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸Trump 2020🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸Trump 2020🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸Trump 2020🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸Trump 2020🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸Trump 2020🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸Trump 2020🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸Trump 2020🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

    • gayle mc | October 31, 2020 at 2:57 PM | Reply

      @Dave Schultz Donald Trump is the one who wears diapers. Fact!

    • Devin Grant | October 31, 2020 at 4:24 PM | Reply

      @William H Music 2020 Tell me, do you WANT hundreds of thousands of more people to die? Do you WANT our economy to sink? Cause that’s exactly gonna happen if trump wins again.

  3. Trump For Prison | October 31, 2020 at 3:44 AM | Reply

    The Emperor has no clothes, Anyone that supports tRUMP has blood on their hands….. Vote like your life depends on it, Because it does….

    • The Flame Fist God | October 31, 2020 at 12:36 PM | Reply

      @William H Music 2020 so you’re sexist, got it👍😒

    • C J | October 31, 2020 at 3:14 PM | Reply

      @William H Music 2020 I think that might be a”Chelsea Handler of Black Men”burner account🤣

    • Devin Grant | October 31, 2020 at 4:27 PM | Reply

      @Automatism You mean those whites supremacist trump supporters masquerading as protestors?

    • NL John 6:53-57 | October 31, 2020 at 7:27 PM | Reply

      How about the >1000 babies murdered in the abortion clinics daily. Democrats even denied medical attention to babies that survive abortion. Since March 2020 more than 240,000 babies murdered. Since they passed the abortion law more than 30 millions of inocentes helpless Americans murdered. Nazis don’t look too bad in comparison to democrats.

    • The Flame Fist God | October 31, 2020 at 7:35 PM | Reply

      @NL John 6:53-57 all I hear is What-aboutism from Trump cultist 😒. Don’t talk to me about being pro life when at the same time, you support the fact that over 40 immigrants, children as well, killed by ICE understand the trump administration in 2017. What about that? Are those dead immigrant bodies fake news to you😒?

  4. Christoper Lewis | October 31, 2020 at 3:45 AM | Reply

    Stop the crazy Russian Kremlin engaging crime, theft and rigging affairs.

  5. Amalusta Ra | October 31, 2020 at 3:57 AM | Reply

    The most vulnerable for disinformation are the ignorant.

    • QUID-PRO-QUO J0E,_ | October 31, 2020 at 9:57 PM | Reply

      🇺🇸🇺🇸TRUMP 2020🇺🇸🇺🇸
      Here’s the mind set of a Typical Liberal –
      “A coyote is way to small to carry a child across the border! Bad Orange man lied to us”!!
      Still LMFAO😂🤣
      Nuff said!!!
      So save you comments. I can just watch Fake News to hear what your about to parrot 🐦!!
      🇺🇸🇺🇸TRUMP 2020🇺🇸🇺🇸
      ♥️🇺🇸♥️🇺🇸♥️🇺🇸♥️🇺🇸♥️🇺🇸
      Queens, NY

    • QUID-PRO-QUO J0E,_ | October 31, 2020 at 9:57 PM | Reply

      🇺🇸🇺🇸TRUMP 2020🇺🇸🇺🇸
      It’s really so sad how Fake news brainwashed & manipulated you to the point where even when presented with ACTUAL evidence you still deny it because of your built-up hatred for President Trump caused by Lies and false information fake news MADE you believe. I’m so sorry. Be well. Peace ✌️ & Love!
      P.S-
      How does it feel to keep losing?
      https://youtu.be/aiiSq7toqlQ
      🇺🇸🇺🇸TRUMP 2020🇺🇲🇺🇸
      Queens, NY

    • QUID-PRO-QUO J0E,_ | October 31, 2020 at 9:57 PM | Reply

      🇺🇸🇺🇸TRUMP 2020🇺🇸🇺🇸
      How does it feel lying to yourself and others in order to justify your decision to support joe biden who is a known crooked career politician and a racist?
      How can you look at yourself everyday in the mirror knowing it’s wrong?
      How does it feel losing all the time?
      Word of advice-
      The grass is much greener on this side.
      🇺🇸🇺🇸TRUMP 2020🇺🇸🇺🇸
      ♥️✌️🤣🇺🇸♥️✌️🤣🇺🇸♥️

    • olrik parlez | October 31, 2020 at 10:35 PM | Reply

      @QUID-PRO-QUO J0E,_ I see the screechings of a bedraggled little parrot…squawking foolishness that was nonsense to begin with.

    • olrik parlez | October 31, 2020 at 10:59 PM | Reply

      @QUID-PRO-QUO J0E,_ How’s your math? Let’s say only 1/3 the population caught it before the vaccine is readily available. [which could easily happen without any preventative measures] Now let’s take 2% of that 1/3. What number does that leave you with? That number acceptable to you? Even HALF that number is patently unacceptable. PLUS the financial strain would simply be unmanageable.

      Friggin’ potatoes…I tellya, they’re a pretty damned dim vedge. Go do your fkking math potato.

  6. Treestump Jones | October 31, 2020 at 3:59 AM | Reply

    The more you get told to not vote, the more reason to get out and vote.

    • S M | October 31, 2020 at 9:54 PM | Reply

      @rj Homes stop or i call sleepy joe to sleepy wit you‼️

    • QUID-PRO-QUO J0E,_ | October 31, 2020 at 9:54 PM | Reply

      🇺🇸🇺🇸TRUMP 2020🇺🇸🇺🇸
      It’s really so sad how Fake news brainwashed & manipulated you to the point where even when presented with ACTUAL evidence you still deny it because of your built-up hatred for President Trump caused by Lies and false information fake news MADE you believe. I’m so sorry. Be well. Peace ✌️ & Love!
      P.S-
      How does it feel to keep losing?
      https://youtu.be/aiiSq7toqlQ
      🇺🇸🇺🇸TRUMP 2020🇺🇲🇺🇸
      Queens, NY

    • QUID-PRO-QUO J0E,_ | October 31, 2020 at 9:54 PM | Reply

      🇺🇸🇺🇸TRUMP 2020🇺🇸🇺🇸
      How does it feel lying to yourself and others in order to justify your decision to support joe biden who is a known crooked career politician and a racist?
      How can you look at yourself everyday in the mirror knowing it’s wrong?
      How does it feel losing all the time?
      Word of advice-
      The grass is much greener on this side.
      🇺🇸🇺🇸TRUMP 2020🇺🇸🇺🇸
      ♥️✌️🤣🇺🇸♥️✌️🤣🇺🇸♥️

    • QUID-PRO-QUO J0E,_ | October 31, 2020 at 9:54 PM | Reply

      🇺🇸🇺🇸TRUMP 2020🇺🇸🇺🇸
      Here’s the mind set of a Typical Liberal –
      “A coyote is way to small to carry a child across the border! Bad Orange man lied to us”!!
      Still LMFAO😂🤣
      Nuff said!!!
      So save you comments. I can just watch Fake News to hear what your about to parrot 🐦!!
      🇺🇸🇺🇸TRUMP 2020🇺🇸🇺🇸
      ♥️🇺🇸♥️🇺🇸♥️🇺🇸♥️🇺🇸♥️🇺🇸
      Queens, NY

    • Antony Sansone | October 31, 2020 at 10:10 PM | Reply

      @N 827 Amen brother !

  7. erika banzhaf | October 31, 2020 at 4:03 AM | Reply

    Today I voted in the state election in Queensland, Australia – I walked around the corner, went straight in, voted and was home in around 15 minutes in total. That is how it is done. I pity you – but really, the solution is to all go and vote. No-one will represent you otherwise. By the way, if you are targeted by ads, just check the truth by going directly to the website of the party that is being maligned – see what they say in their own words.

    • William H Music 2020 | October 31, 2020 at 6:00 AM | Reply

      No one can deny that Democrats support BLM lgbtq and defunding the police
      tinyurl.com/y6z493yu 👈😳

    • Zombobo Smith | October 31, 2020 at 7:09 AM | Reply

      @William H Music 2020 Yeah because ballooning police budgets being spent on more used army gear is the best way to use taxes

    • David M | October 31, 2020 at 8:35 AM | Reply

      Yea the only long lines are on the first day playback before the place opened.

    • S M | October 31, 2020 at 12:13 PM | Reply

      Trump 2020🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸Trump 2020🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸Trump 2020🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸Trump 2020🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸Trump 2020🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸Trump 2020🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸Trump 2020🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸Trump 2020🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸Trump 2020🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸Trump 2020🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸Trump 2020🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸Trump 2020🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

    • gayle mc | October 31, 2020 at 2:59 PM | Reply

      @S M you have a lot of time on your hands.

  8. Tammy whynot | October 31, 2020 at 4:05 AM | Reply

    Our job is to vote. I see it this way if Trump can will what he wants, that means we can will what we want and there are more of us than him so our will is stronger, Will Trump out of office VOTE VOTE VOTE

  9. Just busting your balls | October 31, 2020 at 4:13 AM | Reply

    I think more people recognise the “man” is keeping people down. Ignore the 0.1 percent of the elites. They want a chaotic America. They have their own private police force, Healthcare and other services. White, black, brown should recognise divide and conquer policy.

    • Mike Renne | October 31, 2020 at 8:01 AM | Reply

      The FBI has an active criminal investigation into the Biden family https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OquVOwgW9wI

    • Patton Moore | October 31, 2020 at 8:10 AM | Reply

      @Mike Renne …yawn… for a whole year… it didn’t take Mueller six months to investigate, indict, AND prosecute flynn, manafort, gates, and papadapolis… and six months for SDNY to investigate, indict, and convict Cohen… guess trump’s even more desperate since he’s losing so badly…

    • David M | October 31, 2020 at 8:31 AM | Reply

      @Dave Schultz It’s true. Minorities are finally doing research instead of following blindly.

    • S M | October 31, 2020 at 12:13 PM | Reply

      Trump 2020🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸Trump 2020🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸Trump 2020🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸Trump 2020🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸Trump 2020🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸Trump 2020🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸Trump 2020🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸Trump 2020🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸Trump 2020🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸Trump 2020🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸Trump 2020🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸Trump 2020🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

    • geofo60 Geof Harris | October 31, 2020 at 9:51 PM | Reply

      @S M
      How’s the weather in Kiev ?

  10. Huz echoe | October 31, 2020 at 4:58 AM | Reply

    🚨IF YOU’RE IN FLORIDA MAKE SURE YOUR BALLOT HAS BEEN COUNTED🚨

  11. Simgor2 | October 31, 2020 at 5:26 AM | Reply

    Disinformation, one of Trump’s favorite dirty tricks.

    • Ding Bat | October 31, 2020 at 8:24 PM | Reply

      @Simgor2 Ok Susan. Dont get your panties in a bunch. You kiss your father with that mouth ??

    • N 827 | October 31, 2020 at 9:11 PM | Reply

      I voted for Trump and red down the line 🙂

    • Ding Bat | October 31, 2020 at 9:15 PM | Reply

      @N 827 ssshhhhhhh, you’ll melt the snowflakes 🤫🤣

    • Sebastian Addict | October 31, 2020 at 9:25 PM | Reply

      @Simgor2 Jfc, how much soy do you consume on a daily basis?

    • The Mental Help | October 31, 2020 at 11:04 PM | Reply

      @N 827 Good for you! Trump and red wave all the way! I was a liberal until a few months ago when I started questioning all the strange nonsense with covid and the riots and seeing such hypocrisy from the left. I did my research and looked into the history of both parties. I am done with the democratic party for good. Once you start seeing all the lies firsthand, you can’t go back. God Bless our great country!

  12. Vihari Royal | October 31, 2020 at 5:51 AM | Reply

    Putin knows that if Trump Looses,
    Russia will be Dispatched into
    Stone Age……😉

    • Babba Ganoush | October 31, 2020 at 6:51 AM | Reply

      Best way to get the message across would be to tie up some of that Russian oligarch money. There’s so much laundering going on that Biden can legally tie up. Once you make the oligarchs squeak they’d force Putin to stand down. Keep it up until behavior changes.
      Although, a couple of applied “sanctions” might also reinforce the message.
      I don’t blame the average Russian Joe, except for their continued support of Putin.

    • Allan Gregory | October 31, 2020 at 11:49 AM | Reply

      Putin knows that if Trump wins, the US forces will be goose stepping in Red Square holding the Russian flag and drinking Smirnoff

    • Lars Jones | October 31, 2020 at 12:04 PM | Reply

      you got that right. Biden has already said there will be a price to pay

    • Allan Gregory | October 31, 2020 at 8:18 PM | Reply

      @Lars Jones What he’s not going to go another few trillion into debt 🙄

    • Mikka Linka | October 31, 2020 at 10:09 PM | Reply

      @Allan Gregory…Stolychnia

  13. Rodney W. | October 31, 2020 at 5:53 AM | Reply

    In 2016, I was a part of the problem by not voting.
    In 2020, I am a part of the solution! 🗳
    #BYEdon 2020! 🇺🇸

  14. TrumpVirus-19 | October 31, 2020 at 6:58 AM | Reply

    We know, for one. And second, I voted exactly 7 DAYZZZ AGOZZZ!!!

  15. Anthony Avelino | October 31, 2020 at 8:43 AM | Reply

    Sadly they believe him even when it is shown that 45 admires dictators above our own and not to mention he pulled funds from our military to pay for the wall!

  16. Night Hawks | October 31, 2020 at 9:17 AM | Reply

    pootin’s desperate to keep his puppet in power. What he doesn’t realize is that Americans of all colors are a heck of a lot smarter than he thinks.

  17. Yavuz Adam | October 31, 2020 at 9:50 AM | Reply

    I am from Turkey in the last 4 years I have seen the same division in a big scale in America. They are a bigger replica of Erdogan’s regime in America

  18. Paulo Roberto | October 31, 2020 at 11:48 AM | Reply

    There is only one way to remove Trump from the presidency: Come and vote for the Democrats! The blue wave must be big! 🌊🌊🌊

  19. Socrates ExplainsEverything | October 31, 2020 at 12:00 PM | Reply

    We have one powerful tool against the entrenched forces of corruption – voting.
    The corrupt have taken over every corner of the economy and government, but so far democracy was still a thing.
    In 2020 the Republicans are trying to corrupt the one last threat to their total control.

  20. Jo Kerley | October 31, 2020 at 3:07 PM | Reply

    When this is all over, no matter who wins, surely one of the biggest democracies in the world, must sort out it,s voting situation!!! How is it just or fair, for citizens to quque, for up to 11 hours , to do their civic duty????

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.