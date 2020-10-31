Rachel Maddow shares reports that Black and Latino voters are being subjected to an exceptional amount of misinformation and disinformation about the 2020 election and the candidates, designed to cause confusion and discourage their turnout at the polls, an effect the Biden campaign may already be experiencing. Aired on 10/30/2020.

Black, Latino Voters Targeted With Disinformation As Election Day Approaches | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC