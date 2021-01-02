Black Toys R Us | Into America Podcast – Ep. 94 | MSNBC

TOPICS:
January 2, 2021

January 2, 2021

 

Especially around the holidays, many Black parents get creative to find toys for their kids that reflect just how beautiful and special they are. On this episode of Into America, Trymaine Lee talks to Yla Eason, the creator of one of the first Black superhero toys in America, and his own 8-year-old daughter Nola about why representation matters.

Black Toys R Us | Into America Podcast – Ep. 94 | MSNBC

34 Comments on "Black Toys R Us | Into America Podcast – Ep. 94 | MSNBC"

  1. E R | January 2, 2021 at 12:26 PM | Reply

    I definitely bought a black family for the doll house. Kind of hard to find black Elmo and black hotwheel tracks tho.

  2. Dirty Dreads | January 2, 2021 at 12:27 PM | Reply

    Second >,>

  3. coyote97801 | January 2, 2021 at 12:34 PM | Reply

    How racist can this be?…lol

  4. Gail O'Brien | January 2, 2021 at 12:55 PM | Reply

    This is amazing!❤️

  5. Colby Owen | January 2, 2021 at 12:59 PM | Reply

    2:32 I like that😍💋 💝💖❤️

  6. Lone Bunny | January 2, 2021 at 1:01 PM | Reply

    “First of all, let me explain it.” This made me laugh and reminded me of my daughter too. She also likes to explain what she knows to me and I love it. There’s a long way to go, but I’m so happy young girls have a voice and get a chance to use it more now than ever. I encourage my daughter all the time to express herself. She was pushed a bit by the women in her family to embrace Doc McStuffins, which was great. Many of them are in the medical field and liked showing that to her. Now that she’s a little older, she’s moved on a bit so I introduced her to a new hero for her to admire. I figured a doctor is great, but being the absolute, hands down, smartest person in the universe with more potential and a brain to outwit anyone and conquer any challenge is even better. She’s now a huge Moon Girl fan and I couldn’t be happier. The pandemic thwarted her plans for dressing up as Moon Girl for Halloween in 2020, but I promised she can get a Moon Girl costume for 2021. She’s also insisted her older brother get a red T. Rex costume so he can be her sidekick.

  7. 97 Street Records | January 2, 2021 at 1:09 PM | Reply

    Lmaoo

  8. Pj Lewis | January 2, 2021 at 1:22 PM | Reply

    I’m just an old white lady, originally from Detroit, then L.A. and I really enjoyed this. I live now in a small town in the south. The white folks seem so nice, but, It’s so obvious that they are prejudiced even though they claim not to be. I’ve concluded they just really don’t know that they are. Sad.

  9. MrMyarsesmells | January 2, 2021 at 1:49 PM | Reply

    I Always mute these podcasts .

  10. William Morfin | January 2, 2021 at 2:20 PM | Reply

    Your daughter stole the show. She’s awesome.

  11. 90Million Easy | January 2, 2021 at 2:26 PM | Reply

    That’s good for you but in my house it was a mighty white beautiful Christmas because snow is white. My black friend is so dark when he got out the car the check oil light came on!!!

  12. George W Biden | January 2, 2021 at 2:57 PM | Reply

    Wow…almost 4 million “subscribers” and yet…after 2 hours…only 29 comments…and 579 views. Very curious.

  13. Max Larkin | January 2, 2021 at 3:16 PM | Reply

    HEALTH. JOBS. JUSTICE
    GEORGIA VOTE BY JAN 5 WARNOCK x OSSOFF

    • T. R. Campbell | January 2, 2021 at 5:14 PM | Reply

      Wife abuser and a person with communist Chinese financial ties? I think we all I did yesterday home.

    • James Arias | January 2, 2021 at 5:33 PM | Reply

      Project veritas releasing leaked cnn tapes of their top global corporation executives manipulating our news for the past 4 years of lies like https://youtu.be/3vbpmoouiT8 every day at 7pm, stay tuned! https://youtu.be/oBZ1AZd4dVA you can't deny there's a clear agenda being pushed, it isn't called fake news for nothing noting how the media is portraying our future not the same future the Bible warns us about the apocalypse which btw the media will never show us what's really going on in the world economic forum and the plan to insert us the chip by force, the masks weren't required not too long ago, now their required by our top institutions that own everything in the same format of the Illuminati sign on our dollar, 15 days to slow the so called covid spread turned to months, the vaccine now is by choice, then will be by force, if anyone can prove me wrong please do so, btw the media is going along with the dems making the election seem completely over without respecting the opposition investigations even though the constitutional processes haven't ended still on is Jan 6 big day to prove election fraud https://hereistheevidence.com/ does it sum up to change the election? Of course it did https://youtu.be/eGplCnQzzQs they have to choose the right results by the right electors with or without the illegal ballots that confirmed what Biden said about having built "the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in the history of American politics with Obama" so they know Trump will win, they just use their same owners narrative for our news to make seem the election was stolen, just a heads up

    • Money Grip | January 2, 2021 at 6:40 PM | Reply

      Dr Phil:
      A: Do you torture small animals?
      B: Do you go into the store and steal groceries?
      C: Are you taking medication?

  14. Sacrifice Theory | January 2, 2021 at 3:56 PM | Reply

    So many ads, it interrupted the flow of the story

  15. R L T | January 2, 2021 at 5:32 PM | Reply

    There are race specific ammunition stores on the west side of Chicago.

  16. Money Grip | January 2, 2021 at 6:40 PM | Reply

    Dr Phil:
    A: Do you torture small animals?
    B: Do you go into the store and steal groceries?
    C: Are you taking medication?

  18. Gabo0n VIP3R | January 2, 2021 at 8:17 PM | Reply

    This is a lovely, decent video. Thank you.

  19. wings silverline | January 2, 2021 at 10:10 PM | Reply

    there is also discrimnation on asians, no matter how much effort they put into the society, intelligent, they are always considered poor and putdown. majority of asians are very kind and helping contrary to the conventional belief.

  20. E.A. Mason | January 2, 2021 at 10:14 PM | Reply

    Can you imagine the reaction if white America had only black/brown dolls and superheroes to choose from? Crazy world🌝🌚

