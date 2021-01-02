Black Toys R Us | Into America Podcast – Ep. 94 | MSNBC

Especially around the holidays, many Black parents get creative to find toys for their kids that reflect just how beautiful and special they are. On this episode of Into America, Trymaine Lee talks to Yla Eason, the creator of one of the first Black superhero toys in America, and his own 8-year-old daughter Nola about why representation matters.
I definitely bought a black family for the doll house. Kind of hard to find black Elmo and black hotwheel tracks tho.
How racist can this be?…lol
How racist can you be?
@Eric Wood if you approve of this I would put you on a scale from 1-10, one being the least and 10 being the most, this rates as a 10. So you tell me how racist you are?
This is amazing!❤️
2:32 I like that😍💋 💝💖❤️
“First of all, let me explain it.” This made me laugh and reminded me of my daughter too. She also likes to explain what she knows to me and I love it. There’s a long way to go, but I’m so happy young girls have a voice and get a chance to use it more now than ever. I encourage my daughter all the time to express herself. She was pushed a bit by the women in her family to embrace Doc McStuffins, which was great. Many of them are in the medical field and liked showing that to her. Now that she’s a little older, she’s moved on a bit so I introduced her to a new hero for her to admire. I figured a doctor is great, but being the absolute, hands down, smartest person in the universe with more potential and a brain to outwit anyone and conquer any challenge is even better. She’s now a huge Moon Girl fan and I couldn’t be happier. The pandemic thwarted her plans for dressing up as Moon Girl for Halloween in 2020, but I promised she can get a Moon Girl costume for 2021. She’s also insisted her older brother get a red T. Rex costume so he can be her sidekick.
I’m just an old white lady, originally from Detroit, then L.A. and I really enjoyed this. I live now in a small town in the south. The white folks seem so nice, but, It’s so obvious that they are prejudiced even though they claim not to be. I’ve concluded they just really don’t know that they are. Sad.
lady u are pathetic and a highly doubt u have a husband or kids.
Happy New Year, Pj. Hope you find a social community that is everything you love.
@Gabo0n VIP3R the only community she has ever lived in or ever will live in is white she is a hypocrite sjw.
Your daughter stole the show. She’s awesome.
This is a lovely, decent video. Thank you.
there is also discrimnation on asians, no matter how much effort they put into the society, intelligent, they are always considered poor and putdown. majority of asians are very kind and helping contrary to the conventional belief.
Can you imagine the reaction if white America had only black/brown dolls and superheroes to choose from? Crazy world🌝🌚