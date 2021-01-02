Especially around the holidays, many Black parents get creative to find toys for their kids that reflect just how beautiful and special they are. On this episode of Into America, Trymaine Lee talks to Yla Eason, the creator of one of the first Black superhero toys in America, and his own 8-year-old daughter Nola about why representation matters.

Black Toys R Us | Into America Podcast – Ep. 94 | MSNBC