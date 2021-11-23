Blatant Double Murder at Gas Station in Kingston Jamaica | TVJ News - Nov 22 2021 1

Blatant Double Murder at Gas Station in Kingston Jamaica | TVJ News – Nov 22 2021

22 comments

 

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.

For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.

SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –

For more TVJ videos visit –

For access to LIVE TV go to

For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :

#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday

Tags

22 comments

    4. @James Jordan The one I saw from the Gas station is very clear though taken from a distance. Anyhow the whole thing is just so unfortunate when Jamaicans gun down Jamaicans like that.

      Reply

  12. 10 countries with the highest homicide rates: Murder is culture in Jamaica
    El Salvador (52.02 per 100k people)
    Jamaica (43.85 per 100k people)
    Lesotho (43.56 per 100k people)
    Honduras (38.93 per 100k people)
    Belize (37.79 per 100k people)
    Venezuela (36.69 per 100k people)
    Saint Vincent And the Grenadines (36.54 per 100k people)
    South Africa (36.40 per 100k people)
    Saint Kitts And Nevis (36.09 per 100k people)
    Nigeria (34.52 per 100k people)

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.