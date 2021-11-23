Blatant Double Murder at Gas Station in Kingston Jamaica | TVJ News – Nov 22 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday
22 comments
Jesus
Jamaica gone only the people can take it back
Ambiguous statement! Doesn’t make any sense!
Your wrong Jamaica isn’t it’s the ppl have lost their way and shld turn from there wicked ways
Gas staition need cameras
How you know that? Didn’t you see the video?
I just saw it
The cameras are weak
@James Jordan The one I saw from the Gas station is very clear though taken from a distance. Anyhow the whole thing is just so unfortunate when Jamaicans gun down Jamaicans like that.
Station
So this has station never had any cameras??
how do you think they got the video?
That means you have not seen the video
Jah know
why taking others people life an can’t give life
Jah jah god help
Then you loves JA and family
Jamaica gone t the dog
So sad , too much killing
10 countries with the highest homicide rates: Murder is culture in Jamaica
El Salvador (52.02 per 100k people)
Jamaica (43.85 per 100k people)
Lesotho (43.56 per 100k people)
Honduras (38.93 per 100k people)
Belize (37.79 per 100k people)
Venezuela (36.69 per 100k people)
Saint Vincent And the Grenadines (36.54 per 100k people)
South Africa (36.40 per 100k people)
Saint Kitts And Nevis (36.09 per 100k people)
Nigeria (34.52 per 100k people)
So they can’t check the license plate to see who the car belongs to fast?
# Bring back the Jamaica Live cameras.