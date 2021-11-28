Blatant Double Murder | Water Crisis in Jamaica | SOE Debate 1

Blatant Double Murder | Water Crisis in Jamaica | SOE Debate

21 comments

 

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.

For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.

SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –

For more TVJ videos visit –

For access to LIVE TV go to

For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :

#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday

Tags

21 comments

  10. There is nothing wrong with the comment honestly speaking i think he is been bullied for talking the truth soe is totally againts human rights

    Reply

  13. Imagine 2021 Jamaica land of wood and water and Jamaica still dont have water in there pipes smh because of few pipes and pumps alot of area have this problem 300 million is not enough Towards water 300 million? Smh

    Reply

  15. Parliament just like to Talk, Talk.. But none of them never tried to help the poor and needy people who are suffering over the years. So why having a Parliament speech and discussion’s when the leader of Jamaica and the opposition leader, just cannot sorts things out all the time they just Talked but and cannot remody the problems in the island the people of Jamaica must be fed up of them now cause actions speak louder than words..

    Reply

  18. A politician who is so arrogant and so insensitive to his constituency , have the nerve to say he does not have to talk to the people who are demonstrating for something as basic as running water. what a disgrace. Hugh Graham should step down if you don’t want to represent the people. this man is a very wealthy man and has loss the trust of the poor, no surprise there, isn’t that the actions of politicians in Jamaica? He is a disgrace to his people and to humanity.

    Reply

  19. these ppl use truth until they cant keep up they eventually start lying, just to make the people hear what they want to hear.. No side is better

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.