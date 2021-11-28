Blatant Double Murder | Water Crisis in Jamaica | SOE Debate

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
21 comments
Seems like they need a soe in parliament..
The youth is not at peace mentally..
Poor stupidity labour
Labourite is licky licky
Don’t speak to demonstraters really
No water in the land of wood and water.
I am in agreement with the PNP about the military commission
Su y dem neva do it while in power? Everybody kno d ansa wen dem tun opposition
School a stress the man
There is nothing wrong with the comment honestly speaking i think he is been bullied for talking the truth soe is totally againts human rights
There’s no need to apologize because he says the truth
I respect him for not apologizing he is not a fool
Cant believe dr phillips told the truth Well said sir
Imagine 2021 Jamaica land of wood and water and Jamaica still dont have water in there pipes smh because of few pipes and pumps alot of area have this problem 300 million is not enough Towards water 300 million? Smh
Chong needs to go…
Parliament just like to Talk, Talk.. But none of them never tried to help the poor and needy people who are suffering over the years. So why having a Parliament speech and discussion’s when the leader of Jamaica and the opposition leader, just cannot sorts things out all the time they just Talked but and cannot remody the problems in the island
the people of Jamaica must be fed up of them now cause actions speak louder than words..
Pnp always know what to do when Dem not on power … Kmft
A politician who is so arrogant and so insensitive to his constituency , have the nerve to say he does not have to talk to the people who are demonstrating for something as basic as running water. what a disgrace. Hugh Graham should step down if you don’t want to represent the people. this man is a very wealthy man and has loss the trust of the poor, no surprise there, isn’t that the actions of politicians in Jamaica? He is a disgrace to his people and to humanity.