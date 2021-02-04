In an exclusive interview with Stephanie Ruhle, former New York City mayor and World Health Organization Global Ambassador for Noncommunicable Diseases, Michael Bloomberg and World Health Organization Director General Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic and the vaccine rollout under the Biden administration. Aired on 02/03/2021.

Bloomberg Says Governors, Mayors Shouldn’t Be Leading The Vaccine Charge | Stephanie Ruhle