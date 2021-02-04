Bloomberg Says Governors, Mayors Shouldn’t Be Leading The Vaccine Charge | Stephanie Ruhle

In an exclusive interview with Stephanie Ruhle, former New York City mayor and World Health Organization Global Ambassador for Noncommunicable Diseases, Michael Bloomberg and World Health Organization Director General Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic and the vaccine rollout under the Biden administration. Aired on 02/03/2021.
Why is this is so hard.
Distributing the vaccines the same way they distributed the flu vaccines.
Flu what’s that ?🤣😆
@Buddy Mckimmey
Flu vaccine, I do take the flu vaccine, I will not take the coronavirus vaccine.
@Oba***Man YouTube took my channel out did you know the covid vaccine has a higher rate of success than the flu vaccine?
@Maximilian Houk
I have survive through out this COVID-19 pandemic, why should I put a vaccine in my body when I don’t know what to expect, because I had a chronic upper respiratory infections.
Hear me out, the past 6 years I have had upper respiratory infections, I was going to the ER 4 to 6 times a year, since August of 2019 I started drinking hot water 6 times a day, using breathing exercises, taking vitamin D3, and vicks portable steam inhaler, I haven’t got any upper respiratory infections, cold or flu problems in 17 months.
Think of the shoe shiners!
There is NOT ONE government that knew what they were doing…and a year later still don’t know….smh
Australia, Korea, China, Taiwan, Germany, Singapore, etc knew what they were doing, and still do.
I vehementlly disagree. Some governers are handing vaccine distribution fine while others are more concerned about their PR and are struggling to distribute and vaccine their people. Our healthcare system is a decentralized system. There’s no reason to topple it. Don’t throw the baby out with the bathwater.
“Our hospitals are based on capitalism” – yes that’s the problem.
@Bob Heiser No. It isn’t true. This guy would look great in a blindfold up against a wall.
dwalden74…..OUR HOSPITALS SHOULD BE FREE, MIKE!!! THAT is HOW IT IS DONE IN MANY COUNTRIES.
@Anthony Craig get over it nothing is free
@cici no stupid
@quan Brooklyn kid Socialized medicine has far better health outcomes that our for-profit system. Look it up.
He’s just mad his hand isn’t in the cookie jar. Shouldn’t of spent $1 billion+ trying to become President.
You mean trying to stop Bernie? That was his objective,all of their objective honestly.
@Honduras Haiti So glad he spent that to stop Bernie. Trump would still be president if Bernie won the nomination and the Democrats would not have won the Senate.
He spent the bulk trying to get Biden elected, but, whatever…
Funny. He didn’t want any federal involvement when he was mayor.
Have you heard the latest that there are businesses with signage that reads ” Mask not allowed”? Fact! Something has to be done about the stupidity developing in this country.
People are free to be stupid.
To use a sports analogy, the federal government is the coach and the states and cities are the players. Coach comes up with the plan and plays, and the players execute. So should it be with the vaccine rollout and administration.
Miss you Mayor Mike. Especially with that lazy buffoon running NYC
I wonder of this guy has ever really been poor…..?
Actually he didn’t start out wealthy. He earned his millions.
Kate Uhler…Mike’s Father was a bookkeeper for a Dairy Company. His Mother, I believe was a housewife or as I call us, “Household Engineer.” The family was a hard-working middle class family. Mike earned the money to pay for his college education by parking cars, and studying at the same time. It’s an inspiring story. Mike is a self-made man. Extremely intelligent. There is a great article ‘Bloomberg, A Man of Contradictions but with a Single Focus” by Dean Murphy for the New York Times 11/26/2000. of course there are many articles and some books about Bloomberg.
It’s hard to get people to be considerate and ethical in a country that glorifies pig-headed selfishness and exhibits many of the moral shortcomings of Nazi Germany.
Yes!
Shut up
The vagabond man regionally yell because lipstick formerly injure apud a glossy help. assorted, daily menu
There is a reason not to have schools open…The lack of covid-19 response. If the kids are so important, start some vaccine trials for their age group. Vaccinating teachers and employees, but not the kids or their families is gross negligence.
Poor kids from poor families means their families cannot afford to get covid-19. And they are the ones already battling being essential employees. You want to send kids back to school, but you don’t talk about the real issues and the real problems that need solved 1st. If a kid or their parents are dead, you don’t have a child to teach or to help with their mental illness…we are not your Guinea pigs so let’s just get that straight. 🙄
hope the anti-vaxxers understand, like being rejected for a passport. Or your employer needs to adhere to a specific program, requiring that employees have the vaccine. Because the virus is so close to the economy, people will need it.
—- > Is Bloomberg the President now?
Former Mayor: Don’t listen to current mayors.
Hard disagree here Mike. Teachers should get a say if they don’t feel safe being around tens of walking, living, breathing Petri dishes. Kids can give Covid to adults. You’d have to undo science to try and say otherwise.
I still like Mike!
Lets use the poor as leverage or a political bashing point when it suits you. Ugh!