Bloomberg Says Governors, Mayors Shouldn't Be Leading The Vaccine Charge | Stephanie Ruhle

TOPICS:
February 4, 2021

February 4, 2021

 

In an exclusive interview with Stephanie Ruhle, former New York City mayor and World Health Organization Global Ambassador for Noncommunicable Diseases, Michael Bloomberg and World Health Organization Director General Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic and the vaccine rollout under the Biden administration. Aired on 02/03/2021.
Bloomberg Says Governors, Mayors Shouldn’t Be Leading The Vaccine Charge | Stephanie Ruhle

38 Comments on "Bloomberg Says Governors, Mayors Shouldn’t Be Leading The Vaccine Charge | Stephanie Ruhle"

  1. Oba***Man YouTube took my channel out | February 3, 2021 at 1:08 PM | Reply

    Why is this is so hard.
    Distributing the vaccines the same way they distributed the flu vaccines.

    • Buddy Mckimmey | February 3, 2021 at 1:13 PM | Reply

      Flu what’s that ?🤣😆

    • Oba***Man YouTube took my channel out | February 3, 2021 at 1:16 PM | Reply

      @Buddy Mckimmey
      Flu vaccine, I do take the flu vaccine, I will not take the coronavirus vaccine.

    • Maximilian Houk | February 3, 2021 at 1:19 PM | Reply

      @Oba***Man YouTube took my channel out did you know the covid vaccine has a higher rate of success than the flu vaccine?

    • Oba***Man YouTube took my channel out | February 3, 2021 at 1:29 PM | Reply

      @Maximilian Houk
      I have survive through out this COVID-19 pandemic, why should I put a vaccine in my body when I don’t know what to expect, because I had a chronic upper respiratory infections.
      Hear me out, the past 6 years I have had upper respiratory infections, I was going to the ER 4 to 6 times a year, since August of 2019 I started drinking hot water 6 times a day, using breathing exercises, taking vitamin D3, and vicks portable steam inhaler, I haven’t got any upper respiratory infections, cold or flu problems in 17 months.

  2. jonnyC biggs | February 3, 2021 at 1:20 PM | Reply

    Think of the shoe shiners!

  3. Steve | February 3, 2021 at 1:22 PM | Reply

    There is NOT ONE government that knew what they were doing…and a year later still don’t know….smh

  4. Earl Gray | February 3, 2021 at 1:25 PM | Reply

    I vehementlly disagree. Some governers are handing vaccine distribution fine while others are more concerned about their PR and are struggling to distribute and vaccine their people. Our healthcare system is a decentralized system. There’s no reason to topple it. Don’t throw the baby out with the bathwater.

  5. dwalden74 | February 3, 2021 at 1:33 PM | Reply

    “Our hospitals are based on capitalism” – yes that’s the problem.

  6. Mike Ditka | February 3, 2021 at 1:33 PM | Reply

    He’s just mad his hand isn’t in the cookie jar. Shouldn’t of spent $1 billion+ trying to become President.

  7. Cedar Hill Workshop | February 3, 2021 at 1:34 PM | Reply

    Funny. He didn’t want any federal involvement when he was mayor.

  8. Lmr May | February 3, 2021 at 1:49 PM | Reply

    Have you heard the latest that there are businesses with signage that reads ” Mask not allowed”? Fact! Something has to be done about the stupidity developing in this country.

  9. Ro G | February 3, 2021 at 2:05 PM | Reply

    To use a sports analogy, the federal government is the coach and the states and cities are the players. Coach comes up with the plan and plays, and the players execute. So should it be with the vaccine rollout and administration.

  10. afluger | February 3, 2021 at 2:32 PM | Reply

    Miss you Mayor Mike. Especially with that lazy buffoon running NYC

  11. Kate Uhler | February 3, 2021 at 3:52 PM | Reply

    I wonder of this guy has ever really been poor…..?

    • Terry G | February 3, 2021 at 9:43 PM | Reply

      Actually he didn’t start out wealthy. He earned his millions.

    • cici | February 3, 2021 at 10:55 PM | Reply

      Kate Uhler…Mike’s Father was a bookkeeper for a Dairy Company. His Mother, I believe was a housewife or as I call us, “Household Engineer.” The family was a hard-working middle class family. Mike earned the money to pay for his college education by parking cars, and studying at the same time. It’s an inspiring story. Mike is a self-made man. Extremely intelligent. There is a great article ‘Bloomberg, A Man of Contradictions but with a Single Focus” by Dean Murphy for the New York Times 11/26/2000. of course there are many articles and some books about Bloomberg.

  12. Red Alert | February 3, 2021 at 3:55 PM | Reply

    It’s hard to get people to be considerate and ethical in a country that glorifies pig-headed selfishness and exhibits many of the moral shortcomings of Nazi Germany.

  13. Charles Newton | February 3, 2021 at 3:59 PM | Reply

    The vagabond man regionally yell because lipstick formerly injure apud a glossy help. assorted, daily menu

  14. Mindi Kruse | February 3, 2021 at 4:22 PM | Reply

    There is a reason not to have schools open…The lack of covid-19 response. If the kids are so important, start some vaccine trials for their age group. Vaccinating teachers and employees, but not the kids or their families is gross negligence.

    Poor kids from poor families means their families cannot afford to get covid-19. And they are the ones already battling being essential employees. You want to send kids back to school, but you don’t talk about the real issues and the real problems that need solved 1st. If a kid or their parents are dead, you don’t have a child to teach or to help with their mental illness…we are not your Guinea pigs so let’s just get that straight. 🙄

  15. Jean-Claude Arsenault | February 3, 2021 at 4:25 PM | Reply

    hope the anti-vaxxers understand, like being rejected for a passport. Or your employer needs to adhere to a specific program, requiring that employees have the vaccine. Because the virus is so close to the economy, people will need it.

  16. jannmutube | February 3, 2021 at 5:50 PM | Reply

    —- > Is Bloomberg the President now?

  17. aes0p | February 3, 2021 at 9:01 PM | Reply

    Former Mayor: Don’t listen to current mayors.

  18. Spooky | February 3, 2021 at 9:21 PM | Reply

    Hard disagree here Mike. Teachers should get a say if they don’t feel safe being around tens of walking, living, breathing Petri dishes. Kids can give Covid to adults. You’d have to undo science to try and say otherwise.

  19. Terry G | February 3, 2021 at 9:44 PM | Reply

    I still like Mike!

  20. iam2bear | February 3, 2021 at 9:46 PM | Reply

    Lets use the poor as leverage or a political bashing point when it suits you. Ugh!

