Bob Marley Musical – Arinze Kene as Bob Marley | TVJ Smile Jamaica

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday
3 comments
Coulda find a Jamaican to play Bob in the U.K.
The cast are phenomenal, great acting and singing, they tried to their best with the Jamaican accent. Nothing but Love and Respect for this production
The production was so good…It is definitely worth going to see.