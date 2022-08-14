12 comments

  1. Of course it was anticipated. Muslims never forget a fatwa. They have long memories when it comes to what they consider blasphemy.

    Reply

  4. And to add horror upon horror the fatwa calling for his murder has not been lifted, so he is still a major target, perhaps with a renewed “enthusiasm” if I could use that word in this context.

    Reply

  8. Cuando entenderán los Musulmanes que “Alá no ama a los traidores” (Corán 8 : 58); por tanto este Ataque, no tendrá recompensa porque fue hecho a traición.

    Reply

  9. “Alá no ama a los traidores” (Corán 8 : 58); por tanto este Ataque, no tendrá recompensa porque fué hecho a traición.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.