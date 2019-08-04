2020 Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Cory Booker addresses the El Paso Shooting as part of MSNBC’s continuing coverage with Joy Reid, saying, ‘For me this lies directly at the feet of our nation's leaders particularly the person in the highest office in the land.’» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Booker On El Paso: Trump Is Responsible To Do Something About This | MSNBC