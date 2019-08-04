2020 Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Cory Booker addresses the El Paso Shooting as part of MSNBC’s continuing coverage with Joy Reid, saying, ‘For me this lies directly at the feet of our nation's leaders particularly the person in the highest office in the land.’» Subscribe to MSNBC:
Booker On El Paso: Trump Is Responsible To Do Something About This | MSNBC
Trump is an enabler. He better tone down the rhetoric. Booker is right, Trump is “responsible”. Got to get that abomination out of office.
MC CAIB OF THE FBI SAID WALMART SMELLED LIKE TRUMP SUPPORTERS…. THIS WAS A DEM ATTACK ON AMERICA… THE DEMS ARE CORRUPTED SCUM… HANG UM HIGH….AG BARR..
@T Marshall AKA AL JOHNSON You sound like a delusional coward. Straighten up and find some bravery, young lady.
So are the american people who sit by and ALLOW him to destroy this country and respond with laughable promise to vote him out next year. What will be the body count by then? What if he still wins? I mean the russians are attacking elections and we not stopping them. Trump fans are NOT the only idiots here!!
Trump is 100% responsible for this. He incited this. He has repeatedly posted about Hispanics “invading” and “infesting” our country, and this is the exact language used by this terrorist. Make no mistake, Trump knew his words would lead to this, and that’s exactly why he said them.
Trump ain’t going to do nothing about it because NRA got the whining orange Pu$$y by his little orange balls.
Cool stories sheep.
The American Traditionalist did you know liberalism is a disease? You should really get some understanding..
They will never do anything about gun violence. Americans care more about their guns than their fellow man. More shootings than days of the year? Trends can be ignored or learned from.
I do like like my firearms, they are for sport and defense only. I am also a supporter of the Southern Poverty Law Center whose work fights trump, racism and extremism wherever it hides.
This guy’s a coloring book.
Can’t really sink my teeth into that. 😁
Another one of Trumps “Very fine people” Trump ..by his words… IS GUILTY OF MURDER !!!! my Condolences to the Families,Friends and City of El Paso !!!
All this shooting is trump fault.
Jai Norman q
Imaging what this illegitimate immoral president would be spewing if either of the shooters was a Muslim, or Black, or Hispanic .
Trump is responsible for these acts. His followers are applauding him/his actions. They are murderers and your kids may be next. Trump is responsible for this…
Moscow Mitch McTreason….fcuk your “thoughts and prayers” we need legislation aimed and reducing and stopping this nonsense. Allow a fcuking vote in the Senate!
America we have a problem that a wall isn’t going to fix. PERIOD
A big problem in our society is that Trump, the Republicans, and Fox “News” are all selling FEAR. They appeal to the lesser-educated because that group is more easily frightened. This fear is ON-TAP 24/7 with no relief at any time. They tell their captive audience who and what to fear at all times and make unfounded claims about why. This approach works best for them.
Fear the non-whites. Fear the immigrants. Fear the gays and transsexuals. Fear the non-Christians. Fear the Liberals and Democrats. Fear scientists. Fear technology. Fear Socialism. Fear cannabis. Fear mental health efforts. Fear minimum wage hikes. Fear the poor. Fear solar energy and windmills. Fear vaccines. Fear the “agenda.”
They try to bolster these fears by sell lies. Those bad people want our borders erased. They love and want crime. They want to take your children away. They want to confiscate your guns and bibles. They’re going to make marriage illegal. Obama is a secret Muslim Atheist!
It’s all being done in the name of power, attention, and profits.
There are people in our society who can only take so much. The more the Amygdala gets stimulated, the greater the fear grows. They glue themselves to it and cannot shut it off. Their fear drives them to stockpile a high number of guns. Over time what they see and hear replaces the reality of what is around them.
And when they’ve had too much, they decide to venture into society and take care of it themselves.
So I guess he’s saying he’s the blame for the guy that tried blowing up a ice facility.
The NRA spent more on getting 45* installed than on any other candidate in their history, and more on the 2016 election in general. Unless and until these extremist pro-gun politicians are removed, NOTHING will change. Vote for GunSense and vote them out!
This is the truth about Trump, his supporters, and the GOP. Overt racists. Trump wont say a thing and if he does it wont be appropriate.
This black brotha and Chicano brotha need to call for the yellow killer clown 🤡 to resign
It’s only a matter of a little time before Trump is out there again inciting the rabble to make America safe for anarchy, white supremacy and mob rule.
OMG more liberal turds playing the blame game!.🤮 is anybody surprised? I’m actually not because this is what they do, Since when does a citizen become responsible for the crimes of another citizen in a free country? Does anybody else see this? Now this kinda stuff does happen in socialist countries and most of you dumb liberals will be ok with it until it happens to you…🔥
Manurehead Trump and his spineless Republican allies will do nothing because these miscreants are their base.
Booker and Beto are a joke- and I’m a Dem!
IF they had any power, if they had done little arm twisting, ASSAUKT WEAPONS WOULD BE BANNED IN TEXAS,OR NEW JERSEY.
Men who never really do much except be outraged.
They sound like parrots .
Had they actually learned from Columbine…..
Beto go be senator.
Cory go be dog catcher. Why no more men shoukd be leaders. They are steeple.
“Make America Safe Again”. Mr. Trump stop emboldening these young white nationals with your HATE & BIGOTRY & RACISM. Love trumps Hate…is the American way. Trump hates love…is 45’s way.