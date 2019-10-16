2020 Democratic candidate, Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, says he plans to be a unifying force for the country and says the U.S. needs healing. Sen. Booker also weighs in on health care and reproductive health. Aired on 10/16/19.
Booker: We Can 'Shellac' Trump If Dems Stay Unified | Morning Joe | MSNBC
No one “enjoys private insurance” or their private insurers, people enjoy being qualitatively insured.
Well said.
Never in my entire life… not once… have I ever heard anyone say “I really like my insurance company.” People like having health care, yes… _but insurance..?_ No… nobody likes the insurance companies. Any business that makes a profit from the sickness and suffering of others is evil by default — and must be abolished.
The dems have on stage an entire cabinet of passion insight and talent … these people are smart they will come together together in the end …
or we will have a 2016 repeat
Omg just attack Trump..just attack Trump
can you imagine how the fat old potentates of the world would respond to Elizabeth Warren … I can only smile … she takes getting used to …
I love her! She is ALL about the hard working, & still struggling American.
Cory said he was tired … I wonder where all the candidate’s energies come from … they all seem unstoppable … they do a ralley till midnight and then go on morning tv … do they sleep ?????
The question is when does the president sleep?
@Laura Vescovi the president sleeps during every important briefing….
They consume mass amounts of caffeine
The president has a history of drug abuse such as cocaine and Adderal that he currently uses! Drug-induced president that acts irrationally!
If the money we “raise” and spend on elections could be given to social programs like insurance for all or universal pre-k, we could actual solve these problems, not just blabber incessantly about them.
move to Europe if u want free Healthcare…
@quan Brooklyn kid Who said s— about “free” anything?
OMGOSH, YESSSSSSS!!!!!
Because the greedy politicians would NEVER sacrifice being the center of attention, for even one minute, (you know how trump needs attention ALL the time, Much like a spoiled toddler) to help the lives of the poor.
It is obscene how much money is spent on self promotion and propaganda. The only real winners in this is the main stream media outlets that profit from the ads and providing airtime. We are all guilty in this scam. We donate money to candidates, who in turn hand it over to the media outlets only to tune in and let them manipulate our emotions causing us to give more and tune in more. We are all Pavlov’s dogs salivating at the headlines.
ripping off the nation together isn’t something to unite over.
It certainly unites the Republicans quite well.
Their all CROOKS!
This mr Booker shows real character! Don’t attack each other, criticize mr Trump and the Trump administration for what they are doing.
he is right but its a tactical maneuver “look how calm i am i am so unifying”
Well I was still a good Tactical maneuver even if that’s what it is
@James Vinson yeah sure, he is a cool guy, wasnt meant to be offensiveto him 🙂
Government and tax payers pay for Medicare in Australia which affords health care expenditure coverage for EVERYONE.
Hannah Ditto Canada🇨🇦👍
Common sense has never been in the Republican lexicon, which is obviously controlled by men and women who are likewise controlled by men.
“Beto how can you get companies to not send jobs to Mexico?”
I would tell Mexico to Unionize those Jobs, and Give free Education in America. Way to go Democrats, let’s strengthen OTHER Countries who take advantage of America
Good one!
Why don’t you look at Europe and Scandinavia for examples? They have healthcare for less than 100 dollar a month…..and it has high standards medical care everywhere.poor or rich no difference in care and treatment………
Eekhoorntje Hazelnoot ….Canada too!
I would enjoy my private health insurance if I DIDN’T have it, and EVERYONE had insurance. But then…I’ve seen sick babies with birth defects or injuries relying on the kindness of strangers and charities….and their stressed out parents who’ve been financially RUINED for life because of it….and I’m not selfish.
My husband is working a second job just to pay for medical and dental care. We even have decent insurance. And we’re super healthy! It’s ridiculous right now. I have friends that are constantly going over the border for dental and health care. Ridiculous!
Trump is the refounder of isis.
“How we talk about each other really matters”. Amen! And yes, we saw it in 2016 and Bernie hasn’t stopped tearing down democrats since. But I think some of the democrats had to push back on those who claim their way is the only way and that people with different points of view aren’t “brave” or “bold”.
Pete and Booker were both mayors and are both fierce pragmatists. I can appreciate that.
“is NOT giving health care to tens of millions who DO NOT have health insurance something that those uninsured taxpayers want?” – ask that question.
raising my hand for a single payer system
Joe, Mika, and Guests:
Warren answered the Healthcare Cost question over and over again… she said she would not vote for a plan that raised costs for the middle class and poor. She would charge the RICH. What part of that don’t you understand?!? Taxes may be “raised” but overall out of pocket costs ( Deductibles, Copays, and Premiums) of healthcare will go down or be abolished. The problem isn’t in her answer, it is in the totally misleading way you are framing the question!!!!
Russia will take Turkey and use Syria as the gravy. Trump has just empowered his buddy Putin. A gift from 1 Dictator to another.
no on ”enjoys” their huge co-pays for medical care