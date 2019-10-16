2020 Democratic candidate, Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, says he plans to be a unifying force for the country and says the U.S. needs healing. Sen. Booker also weighs in on health care and reproductive health. Aired on 10/16/19.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Booker: We Can 'Shellac' Trump If Dems Stay Unified | Morning Joe | MSNBC