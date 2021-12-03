Booster Shots Review | Jamaica Bracing for Omicron | TVJ Midday News – Nov Dec 3 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday #tvjmiddaynews
29 comments
Who call you
Booster shot me ready for mine booster shot who with me please
Vax and/or booster not gonna protect you. We have more fully vaccinated people who have omicron in the UK…….
no, thank you!
You can have mine too
Yaa booster shot is here now people we can get our booster now people please
Hey clown
… you alone guh tek the POISON
Fully vaxxed top the list of people with omicron in the UK…..
You go ahead playing with your life, but don’t encourage anyone else to committed suicide with you, you sick in a your head
Jamaica fool fool puppet government.
Only the wise will survive this population AGENDA..
Can you do better
@Mathew Owens yes .in a new system.
@Mathew Owens Ne. Owen’s can you do better
“Fully Vaccinated” from covid-19 if ever there was a paradoxical term
So where did delta go???
delta disappeared
It took a flight
Time is of the essence so we mustn’t wait. If we can get our booster now we should take it. Enough time is wasted already. Too many people have died already.
Sound like a big fool
You can fool some people sometimes but you can’t fool all the people all the time.who call you for boosters give them and let people make them own decisions
Den uno hear ya now
My cousin is in the public Hospital bleeding from her brain through her eyes, all you vaccinated I wish you all the best.
Wow she took the vaccine and it caused THAT??
@NAHJ1 DON yep
Why is this argument about roads is continuing, talk, talk, talk, and the figures quoted for spending on roads when you look at the road network across the island that figure cannot be accurate. The construction and maintenance of roads is an absolute shambles. The roads are not constructed to carry those heavy trucks. Have a good look at how the roads are constructed they are flat, not built with a camber so the water runs off the surface to the curbside. But, worst still those that have drainage those drains are not regularly maintained. We need Civil Engineers who knows how to construct roads the property way.
It sad people can’t do the math! Numbers do not add up
I love my jamaica news
Jamaica the ginepig county for the Caribbean islands.Thank you Andrew Holness to show that Jamaicans will take anything come from foreign countries
RIP TO COMMON SENSE