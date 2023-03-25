42 comments

    1. He’s one, but most likely nearly 2. But because of this…he will most likely grow up never knowing how old he really is, because they don’t know his bday.

    2. @Kristin aka Krissy Wetstine Chadwick he’s Guatemalan which are mainly short, THERE IS NO DOCUMENTS TO PROVE HIS AGE YET since he was never registered in the American system

    3. @Alexander Cspmx no, not all of them. Especially if they’re not 100% Guatemalan.

    4. @Kristin aka Krissy Wetstine Chadwick well now that I think about it my comment does kinda contradict my claim since the kid can be anywhere from 1-5 and from any Latin country, and basically alot of Latinos are short from genetics of poor diet an malnourishment

  5. Hope the mother is ok and they didn’t just leave the kid there because something happened to the mother

  6. I feel so bad that his parents had to make such a drastic move,to give him a better life. My prayers for the boy,anf his family

    2. ​​@prankEmJohn you don’t know what his family is going through over there. These parents do what they think needs to be done, TO SAVE THEIR CHILDREN and give them a chance to live. You troll. They know that we are watching and knew he would be saved. Now he gets to eat, sleep somewhere safe, have clothes and a chance at an education. Something he can’t get there and something you’ve taken for granite. Except the education part 🤦🏼‍♀️

    3. @Adelana they know this, they just get off pretending like they don’t because they just don’t want them here

  7. Bring some US companies out of China. Put them in Central America give the people a reason to stay in their countries. Common sense isn’t political.

    1. Please everyone just stop making comments like this. We do NOT control companies in this way. This also requires multiple agreements/treaties and may violate others. THEN you have 1/2 of the country who will make such a notion a conspiracy.

    3. I love this idea, let’s start pushing this idea nobody wants to leave their country but when it’s the only safe way to support your family what can you do

  9. Bravo to All Border Patrol agents!
    Unsung heroes of the borders. Instead of attacking you, my hope is the RW Party of me me me can open their eyes and see how much we depend upon you. Thank you! Be well.

  12. Did smuggler do that because the parents didn’t make it themselves? How unbelievably tragic to have to abandon your child

    2. @Your Grace yes, they chose to. They chose to sacrifice their attachment to their child knowing he has a better chance at life and opportunity in the United States. The parents may never see him again, and he may someday be graduating college as an American citizen.

  14. God bless Border Patrol, they truly are heroes who put their lives on the line to protect their country. Good on this agent for saving this beautiful little child.

  15. That was an act of desperation by a parent. My heart is broken watching that. He prays his child will be given a good home and cared for. #Texas should be ready to open their arms to him, what with their #NoKill policy. 🤨

  17. The smuggler perhaps knew his limits and placed the child in a place where he knew it would be noticed. He did his part in giving the child a chance at something.

