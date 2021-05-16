SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

76 Comments on "‘Both sides feel fear’: CNNi reporter gives latest on Israel/Palestinian violence"

  1. Omer Oner | May 16, 2021 at 12:05 PM | Reply

    “if I don’t steal your house someone else is going to steal it”

    • Geo Geo | May 16, 2021 at 8:31 PM | Reply

      Donald J. Trump
      2:12pm May 15, 2021

      The entire Database of Maricopa County in Arizona has been DELETED! This is illegal and the Arizona State Senate, who is leading the Forensic Audit, is up in arms. Additionally, seals were broken on the boxes that hold the votes, ballots are missing, and worse. Mark Brnovich, the Attorney General of Arizona, will now be forced to look into this unbelievable Election crime. Many Radical Left Democrats and weak Republicans are very worried about the fact that this has been exposed. The DELETION of an entire Database and critical Election files of Maricopa County is unprecedented. Many other States to follow. The Mainstream Media and Radical Left Democrats want to stay as far away as possible from the Presidential Election Fraud, which should be one of the biggest stories of our time. Fox News is afraid to cover it—there is rarely a mention. Likewise, Newsmax has been virtually silent on this subject because they are intimidated by threats of lawsuits. One America News (OAN), one of the fastest growing networks on television, and the “hottest”, is doing a magnificent job of exposing the massive fraud that took place. The story is only getting bigger and at some point it will be impossible for the weak and/or corrupt media not to cover. Thank you to OAN and other brave American Patriots. It is all happening quickly!

    • Asep Nurdiawan | May 16, 2021 at 9:00 PM | Reply

      Who told you?

    • Asep Nurdiawan | May 16, 2021 at 9:02 PM | Reply

      @Hero zul who told you?

    • Amir Khan 168 | May 16, 2021 at 10:23 PM | Reply

      https://youtu.be/NeZ4yXyzUG0 only one that makes sense coming out from the usa has to be the comedian Trevor noah.

  2. Felix Henriquez | May 16, 2021 at 12:29 PM | Reply

    This is how neocons make money. WAR.

  3. Yasmín MF | May 16, 2021 at 12:39 PM | Reply

    Both sides fear, yet one side doesn’t have a way to protect themselves and is getting exterminated.

    • mike sixx | May 16, 2021 at 6:19 PM | Reply

      @SAH Mom lmao Israeli media is propaganda. This was not unprovoked.

    • Dean C | May 16, 2021 at 8:33 PM | Reply

      @Bob Bob Gaza is like 70% farmland. If Hamas wanted to they could set up bases away from populated areas. They don’t because they know Israel would show far less restraint than they do bombing populated areas.

    • Larry Johnson | May 16, 2021 at 8:41 PM | Reply

      One side values the lives of its citizens and will do what it can to defend its people. The other side doesn’t give a damn and uses its citizens as a shield. I’ll be back here in an hour and I really hope you delete your dumbass comment.

    • 星の大海 | May 16, 2021 at 9:40 PM | Reply

      @Andrew McManis in some point of view, you are right, It is a fight between Civilization and Savagery. But it all start from invation of Israel, to the land not belong to them. Like white to Indian. Now is 21st century, if 200 years ago, Israel will do the same thing.

    • Random Youtuber | May 16, 2021 at 11:10 PM | Reply

      @Yasmín MF Yes it’s pretty simple, when your leaders treat you like animals then tell you it’s the Jew’s fault, you’re willing to exterminate them. Oh wow, that actually sounds familiar, I think some guy named Hitler did that.

  4. Read my ABOUT section PLEASE | May 16, 2021 at 12:45 PM | Reply

    Truly a nightmare… 💔💔

  5. Zach | May 16, 2021 at 12:52 PM | Reply

    Are they really trying to “both sides” this?

    • aiman akmal | May 16, 2021 at 8:54 PM | Reply

      @Mark Scott ikr! hammas just want jurusalem back as promised in two state resolutions.. but the israel government ignore that fact and keep violating 1948 agreement. Israel soldier themselves made confessions regarding war crime that israel government committed but yet israeli keep calling hammas terrorist.ironic

    • Matthew Barr | May 16, 2021 at 9:05 PM | Reply

      @A M Why should Israel give Palestine more land when they can’t be 100% sure they won’t keep firing Rockets at them? That’s why they gave them the Gaza Strip and they still firing Rockets. Do your research, Hamas does not even want a two state solution, they just want to kill all Jews.

    • Matthew Barr | May 16, 2021 at 9:06 PM | Reply

      @aiman akmal No they don’t you moron. They are against a two state solution. They want to take all of Israel and kill all the Jews they find. Stop spreading false information.

    • A M | May 16, 2021 at 9:34 PM | Reply

      @Matthew Barr You’re spreading Zionist lies and propaganda or “Hasbara” as they call it. Palestinians have every right to protect and fight for their freedom and against oppression. Palestine wants a two state solution. Israel doesn’t want Palestinians to have a state of their own. Israel has broken many previous peace deals and treaties. They escalate situations in order to force Hamas to retaliate just so they can have an excuse to kill and break peace deals. Now they want to take East Jerusalem and continue their illegal settlements that every major country in the world has condemned. Israel is not the victim here. Americans have been lied to for decades. Now we clearly see what’s going on. Protests in Brooklyn, Los Angeles, Montreal, London and many other cities around the world. Israel has blood on their hands.

    • Amir B | May 16, 2021 at 9:36 PM | Reply

      @awakeningspirit20 yep bc they know exactly where Israel will turn land into rubble

  6. Aline22 Ernest14 | May 16, 2021 at 12:54 PM | Reply

    When one continously sees injustice inflicted to others but one has chosen to remain silent, eventually injustice will come to you.

  7. Musaab Osman | May 16, 2021 at 1:26 PM | Reply

    “Both sides…” lol

  8. M Sheikh | May 16, 2021 at 1:43 PM | Reply

    “Conflict” again. Truly disgraceful to the journalism field

  9. Nverdis | May 16, 2021 at 1:43 PM | Reply

    “Both sides”
    Here we go again!

    • Anon Lurker | May 16, 2021 at 5:42 PM | Reply

      @J W well i looked at your side and I hope you put in the time to read mine. Imagine if isis destroyed an ancient Christian church and people died. Obviously the people would retaliate, and that’s how it went down last week. There were no terrorists in the al asqa mosque and it was a senseless attack

    • umm hudheyfa | May 16, 2021 at 6:50 PM | Reply

      Are you guys STUPID? Who started? Say it again? Who started bombing in the mosque in the Holy month of Ramadhan? Who has been stealibg their houses? When they start defending themselves they started it?

    • Aa Aa | May 16, 2021 at 10:23 PM | Reply

      @J W what the heck man come on man this is Palestine 🇵🇸 this our land you want to steal and kill people with out any reaction we also have rights when you steal my land and kill my kids my brothers our fathers and women how the respond will be. Be fair

    • J W | May 16, 2021 at 10:31 PM | Reply

      @Aa Aa peace needs to start somewhere..You claim to play victim’s here..well, create peace and I guarantee that Israel will too..
      At least Israel gives plenty of warnings to women and children before they bomb an area..

  10. Muhammad Shoaib | May 16, 2021 at 1:43 PM | Reply

    The media’s the most powerful entity on earth. They have the power to make the innocent guilty and to make the guilty innocent, and that’s power. Because they control the minds of the masses.

    Malcolm X

    • pankaj choudhary | May 16, 2021 at 10:39 PM | Reply

      @Mohsin okk I accept we are come from the section of bias but your come from the peace community who betrayed all when they need you have conflict with all jews Hindus Christianity atheist bhudhist and shia muslim why you guys don’t see your self and stop defending terrorist in the name of religion

    • Luke Spencer | May 16, 2021 at 11:04 PM | Reply

      @Stephen Enders hello 👋
      How are you doing today?

    • Luke Spencer | May 16, 2021 at 11:04 PM | Reply

      @Maddie’s YouTube hello 👋
      How are you doing today?

    • Luke Spencer | May 16, 2021 at 11:05 PM | Reply

      @Charles Mitchell hello 👋
      How are you doing today?

    • Luke Spencer | May 16, 2021 at 11:05 PM | Reply

      @Farhana Farin hello 👋
      How are you doing today?

  11. YOLO ADDW | May 16, 2021 at 2:08 PM | Reply

    “BoTh sIdEs” –

    • Saeed Rabbani | May 16, 2021 at 5:08 PM | Reply

      @Michael Fairbairn yeah after Israeli militants and Israeli extremist civilians attacked, cut, murdered Palestinian civilians with rubberized steel bullets and chemically enhanced sewage/skunk water, while the Palestininans only had rocks to defend themselves. And Hamas rockets led to only one death in Israel (as reported by Israel itself) while Israel’s response was to bomb Gaza resulting in 20 dead including 9 children.

    • Jo B | May 16, 2021 at 5:14 PM | Reply

      @Michael Fairbairn Why? Why is Hamas firing rockets at Israel? Everybody keeps saying what Hamas is doing but do you really not know WHY or are you choosing to ignore it? If you’re ignoring it that’s fine, but he honest about it. Just say you hate Arabs. Don’t pretend you have some moral argument to stand on.

    • Kyle Osborne | May 16, 2021 at 8:55 PM | Reply

      @Saeed Rabbani the only reason Israel has less deaths is because of their iron dome

    • Saeed Rabbani | May 16, 2021 at 9:24 PM | Reply

      @Kyle Osborne oh so that totally justified Israel bombing a civilian building? Also the death toll in Palestine of the past 24 hours has increased to 192, including 58 children, after 20 non stop airstrikes by Israel

  12. Bamba Bomba | May 16, 2021 at 3:29 PM | Reply

    “If I don’t steal your house, someone else will”
    If this is not a reason for starting a war in our time to counter the land grabbers, than what does.

    • נאור טיטנצי | May 16, 2021 at 7:29 PM | Reply

      nothing justifies needless death, just a few weeks ago we had a giant protest in israel, one that blocked a major road on the street, it was for better treatment of ptsd in the military.
      at the end after a few days the subject got enough traction to get the immdiate attention of the goverment.
      so peaceful protest can work, unlike violent protest or a needless war, because now there’s nothing you can say to change anyone’s mind.
      also even one death isn’t worth what happened last week, it was truly senseless and counterproductive when you consider there was almost a leftist goverment which was more willing to help minority groups in israel and perhaps even outside it, now everybody jumped ship and i can honestly procalim we’ll probably see another eight years of the right-wing nerrative, which is great for us, not so much for everybody outside the country, though.
      also the arab israelis are going through a moment where everybody sees that the goverment had left them to rot, so there’s a major movement for their fair treatment in terms of gang violence and the horrible situation of the ilegal weaponry in their cities, honestly i figure this round was a real great test for how much we need to learn about eachother.

  13. an chhim | May 16, 2021 at 4:24 PM | Reply

    Both side feel fear? LMAO

    • שמעון פרס | May 16, 2021 at 7:42 PM | Reply

      Yes both sides feel fear!!!!!!

    • Nic Doe | May 16, 2021 at 8:05 PM | Reply

      Hamas saying their goal is to exterminate all jews doesn’t sound like fear. The people of Gaza need to stop protesting Israel and protest hamas. If the Palestinian authority took over there wouldn’t be any bombing

    • The LION King | May 16, 2021 at 8:38 PM | Reply

      Yes, Israel feel fear this time because of the astonishing amount of rockets launched by Hamas even after destroying their major resources and killing their leaders in a very long run! If Hamas is a terrorist organisation, then people of Palestine won’t be supporting them and giving them their houses for their hideouts. They know that Israel is worst than any enemy they have ever known. Even though majority of the rockets were destroyed by Iron Dome (a really cool fascinating tech). Still Israel need to learn what is democracy instead of always playing victim card and preaching humanity in UN just because USA is supporting you guys😅. You know something…we, rest of the world don’t even want both of your country people here if there is a war and you guys (may be) going as a refugee…you know something, you don’t even have a place to go as the world has seen what Israelis will do if given refugee. That’s your last piece of land on Earth, so defend it till your last breathe else it will be game over for Israelis and Jews, coz none of the countries will show you guys mercy as refugees…please don’t even come to Eastern world starting from Afghan to extreme end of Japan! Good luck!

  14. Dante Pearl | May 16, 2021 at 5:10 PM | Reply

    “Only the dead have seen the end of war”

  15. samad | May 16, 2021 at 5:13 PM | Reply

    Both are sides are feeling fear but one side is feeling alot more fear since they’re vulnerable

    • HelpMe Helmi | May 16, 2021 at 9:38 PM | Reply

      @andrea ibarra  Go back to school learn some history dude.

    • Andrew Richardson | May 16, 2021 at 10:11 PM | Reply

      Who do you think is vulnerable?

    • Jesse g | May 16, 2021 at 10:43 PM | Reply

      @HelpMe Helmi history says that Palestine lost the war it started in 6 days. When you lose a war, specifically one that you started, you lose land. That’s how it works.

    • WomenLie MenLie | May 16, 2021 at 10:56 PM | Reply

      @HelpMe Helmi the name philistine itself tells you everything you need to know

    • WomenLie MenLie | May 16, 2021 at 11:15 PM | Reply

      @Afaf Alshami Stop it. Whose being oppressed when you have a nation claim independence and the VERY NEXT DAY there’s 5 countries surrounding them wanting to wipe them off the map

  16. Matthew F | May 16, 2021 at 5:29 PM | Reply

    i have a feeling one side is a little more scared than the other…

  17. Q wing | May 16, 2021 at 6:34 PM | Reply

    👍👍👍

  18. Remutt | May 16, 2021 at 6:47 PM | Reply

    Wars are made by those with Power and fought by the ones who don’t

  19. islndstyles | May 16, 2021 at 7:47 PM | Reply

    That one month global locked down was the only time the world had peace

  20. Yorgos Chrysogenis | May 16, 2021 at 10:54 PM | Reply

    Yeah! I can treaten it with boredom! Surprisingly, it works too… if your lives are worth it I can do this forever… or until I cant

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.