35 comments
I would be so uncomfortable with this if I was Brad or Ben.
I’m not Brad and I’m not Ben and I’m uncomfortable with it.
Fun game. Ask Ben… Gwynne or Jen
Ben and Brad would probably say she just
lays and there. When she spreads a light comes on and a cold mist rolls out.
No wonder they both grew mustache. I hope GP husband is not watching because this might not go down well.
That said, Congratulations JLo for going after Ben.😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Fits of laughter. Boy! I needed that
Think she’s divorced,isn’t she?
*mustaches
Brad mumbled something about like trying to stir a rain barrel with a swizzle stick.
🤣
I like your thinking woody!!.😂😂
This is not news.
If men spoke like this about their past sexual experiences on a podcast they would be cancelled before it was over. This is so disgusting ! Women let’s not be hypocrites, okay?!
Have you ever listened to Rap
I find it hard to believe someone had chemistry with her.. Dull
CNN you’re desperate
@jhughes are you comparing Rap music to CNN?
You bring a valid point, yet men do this on a daily. (We’re just not lucky enough to be the fly on the wall)
this is our news source
Not my source. I come to CNN for entertainment purposes only
@M Hall precisely, a news source for the majority of the pop is actually an entertainment channel
“Technically excellent”, Ben knows how to row the boat 😂😂
Just be yourself they said… however, for an actor actress is not easy “being yourself”
*Bennifer* ! 😛
1. Why should I care
2. See what happen if men do that
1. Because they’re hot.
2. They do. Every day. Since forever.
Some locker room talk right here
Who would like this video?? Honestly. What is wrong with you.
Prime example of how worthless CNN has become. Instant down vote.
Just another infotainment trash media. I made this comment before but it gets censored. lol
This woman is so disturbing & inappropriate.
No wonder both men, Brad & Ben’ve had major problems with alcohol.
Imagine if a man spoke about a woman that way…not a good look Gwenyth!!.
I like both of them. But this segment was unnecessary and immature.
That’s funny, she should ALL the stars come on and answer those questions 🤣😃😂😁😄😄😅💯💯💯💯💯💯💯💯💯💯💯💯💯💯
Seriously… this has about as much actual value as any of the bullshit Goop sells.
Yes but which influenced your vagina candle more?