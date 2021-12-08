Brazen School Shooting in St. Elizabeth Jamaica | TVJ News - Dec 7 2021 1

Brazen School Shooting in St. Elizabeth Jamaica | TVJ News – Dec 7 2021

25 comments

 

  6. Condolences to her Father & entire family. The reality is Drug Lords own & control the politicians & gangs do the bidding & dirty work of the spineless politicians, so sad.

  9. God be a help to those poor children especially. No sah. Clearly they know her so they could have done it anywhere else if they so evil and depraved. I feel for the Father. So palpable.

  10. My sincerest condolences to the family of this Educator S.I.P Teacher!! This is so appalling, and sad. For an up,and coming Educator to have lost her life doing her job. This is definitely a message to the Jamaican people on a whole for us to take back Jamaica from the edge. The church community the security forces, the politians,and the government are complicit in their Handling of the criminal elements in the country.

  11. The same way parliament expedited the updating of the laws for traffic fines and penalties to keep pressure on the back of motorist is the same energy they should have to update the laws against crime. But we not hearing anything about the eh. Tell us about brought to justice when the justice system is a joke to criminals

  12. Teacher or no teacher, she is a human being that was brutally murdered. There must be an outrage when these vile acts happen in our nation. May her soul rest in peace. My condolences to her distraught family and community.

  16. The government should invest in cameras if they’re serious about crime fighting, In first world countries cameras make a big difference

  17. My deepest deepest condolences to her family. I am with the prime minister when he said bring back the death penalty. The justice system is too lenient on these murders when they go before the judge.Stop posting bail and stop delay after delay the trial.

  18. Mr. Chang and all the Jlp and pnp members you have a duty to pass laws to keep Jamaica safe instead of pretending to care. Resign because we have ENOUGH. The kidnapping and killings of our teachers are unacceptable!!! Find these murderers and let the full brunt of the law come down on them.

  19. This looks like a hit job, she was definitely targeted. Why is it in Jamaica that only the police and gunmen have guns? Why are more citizens not arming themselves? Bet you they’d think twice before running up on ppl. Police are ineffective at solving these crimes, no good fingerprinting system, these punks need to be fingerprinted as soon as they are teenagers.

  20. What the media need to do is to help organize a march for peace in Jamaica. And it should include some of the top entertainer

