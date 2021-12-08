Brazen School Shooting in St. Elizabeth Jamaica | TVJ News – Dec 7 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
25 comments
Condolences to the Family
Them Jancrow time is coming rip Teacher what a loss
Condolences to the family this is heartbroken
Jamaica needs to reinstate the death penalty
Agree.
EXACTLY!!!! And move swiftly
How can we have death penalty when 70% of murders go unsolved
My condolence to the family
Condolences to her Father & entire family. The reality is Drug Lords own & control the politicians & gangs do the bidding & dirty work of the spineless politicians, so sad.
My condolences
to the teacher family and friends.
Dutty ignorant gunman dem . Rip Teacher. Jungle fi fin dem asap, no room and board.
God be a help to those poor children especially. No sah. Clearly they know her so they could have done it anywhere else if they so evil and depraved. I feel for the Father. So palpable.
My sincerest condolences to the family of this Educator S.I.P Teacher!! This is so appalling, and sad. For an up,and coming Educator to have lost her life doing her job. This is definitely a message to the Jamaican people on a whole for us to take back Jamaica from the edge. The church community the security forces, the politians,and the government are complicit in their Handling of the criminal elements in the country.
The same way parliament expedited the updating of the laws for traffic fines and penalties to keep pressure on the back of motorist is the same energy they should have to update the laws against crime. But we not hearing anything about the eh. Tell us about brought to justice when the justice system is a joke to criminals
The government joking with these murderer, start stretching their necks
Teacher or no teacher, she is a human being that was brutally murdered. There must be an outrage when these vile acts happen in our nation. May her soul rest in peace. My condolences to her distraught family and community.
Terrible
can’t believe this has got into the schools but it’s inevitable.
So sad .Hope they catch the culprits. May her soul rest in peace .
Sounds like a ” hit” plz check
out the people’s and person closest to her.
Check out who’s husband she’s sleeping with
The government should invest in cameras if they’re serious about crime fighting, In first world countries cameras make a big difference
My deepest deepest condolences to her family. I am with the prime minister when he said bring back the death penalty. The justice system is too lenient on these murders when they go before the judge.Stop posting bail and stop delay after delay the trial.
Mr. Chang and all the Jlp and pnp members you have a duty to pass laws to keep Jamaica safe instead of pretending to care. Resign because we have ENOUGH. The kidnapping and killings of our teachers are unacceptable!!! Find these murderers and let the full brunt of the law come down on them.
This looks like a hit job, she was definitely targeted. Why is it in Jamaica that only the police and gunmen have guns? Why are more citizens not arming themselves? Bet you they’d think twice before running up on ppl. Police are ineffective at solving these crimes, no good fingerprinting system, these punks need to be fingerprinted as soon as they are teenagers.
What the media need to do is to help organize a march for peace in Jamaica. And it should include some of the top entertainer