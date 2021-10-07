Breaches of DRMA Act in Clarendon | TVJ News - Oct 6 2021 1

Breaches of DRMA Act in Clarendon | TVJ News – Oct 6 2021

31 comments

 

Tags

  1. Reckon this is all for the outrageous revenues this brings in bearing in mind the exorbitant fines the sisters were charged for not replacing their masks after taking photos.

    Reply

    2. @Sunflower Francis thats to show how double standards they are if the bigger head was intrested the hotel would have to present it to the police

      Reply

    3. If it was a constable, corporal or sergeant of police he/she would be bwaling before the court right now whilst fattening up a lawyer bank account at the same time.

      Reply

    3. @Dee T it’s really a shame that our government of Jamaica is wasting scare resources and then trying to exploit our poorer class of society to repay it.

      Reply

  7. If unu Nuh charge Floyd and him dead beat friends q Betta unu dash out dat law enu cuz a bay foolishness unu a gwan wit.

    Reply

  11. How can you call out someone out of there yard and Lack up them and charge that is FOOLISHNESS POLICE YOU NEED TO STOP STOP NOW

    Reply

  12. So fast them ready to charge members of john public bit Mr green case ago round the world n back smh and a draw out

    Reply

  15. Fire pon that community police you all need to go more often and dig out the gunman them I hate that place

    Reply

  17. How come they couldn’t go to the hotel where Floyd green and his cronies were partying and charge them? I feel say the police knew where the celebration was but tun dem face bacadem?

    Reply

  18. Is police a law man?
    Remember the lawgiver is God
    Remember the God is the only true lawgiver thus shalt not kill

    Reply

  19. if they really took this man from his yard, whether or not he was wearing a mask that is a clear violation.

    Reply

