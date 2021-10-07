Breaches of DRMA Act in Clarendon | TVJ News – Oct 6 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
31 comments
Reckon this is all for the outrageous revenues this brings in bearing in mind the exorbitant fines the sisters were charged for not replacing their masks after taking photos.
Wicked government
This is utter nonsense look for criminals
Did Floyd green arrest and charge?
The tape walked out of the hotel
@Sunflower Francis thats to show how double standards they are if the bigger head was intrested the hotel would have to present it to the police
If it was a constable, corporal or sergeant of police he/she would be bwaling before the court right now whilst fattening up a lawyer bank account at the same time.
Can’t they get the gun men? Focus is been wasted. OMG when will the focus be effective???????
That take’s hard work, Jamaican police aren’t trying to do hard work.
That’s not the policy of the government. Crime and division go hand in hand a yard
@Dee T it’s really a shame that our government of Jamaica is wasting scare resources and then trying to exploit our poorer class of society to repay it.
@Simpler Sample maybe so
Next time make sure uno invite Floyd Green to the party and uno safe .
If unu Nuh charge Floyd and him dead beat friends q Betta unu dash out dat law enu cuz a bay foolishness unu a gwan wit.
They’re actually acting like they can lock up the whole a Jamaica
So is covid doing all of this? Lol. Poor Jamaicans.
All Floyd green&his cronies hasn’t be charge.
Andrew send the out to make money again
How can you call out someone out of there yard and Lack up them and charge that is FOOLISHNESS POLICE YOU NEED TO STOP STOP NOW
So fast them ready to charge members of john public bit Mr green case ago round the world n back smh and a draw out
How dem nuh lock up Floyd green an him crew yet…
Maybe he’s exempt from the law
@Wilhelm Morris yea it look suh…
TYRANNY!!
Fire pon that community police you all need to go more often and dig out the gunman them I hate that place
It’s hard to understand what’s going on in my country, alot of burden is on poor ppl
How come they couldn’t go to the hotel where Floyd green and his cronies were partying and charge them? I feel say the police knew where the celebration was but tun dem face bacadem?
Is police a law man?
Remember the lawgiver is God
Remember the God is the only true lawgiver thus shalt not kill
if they really took this man from his yard, whether or not he was wearing a mask that is a clear violation.
FATHER GOD PLEASE GIVE US THE STRENGTH OF SAMSON!!