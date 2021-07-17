As white nationalists, right-wing extremists groups try to grasp onto power while bringing down democracy with them, many people of color are stepping up to the plate to save the nation from complete division. » Subscribe to MSNBC:
Breaking Down The Power Dynamic Shift Currently Happening in America
YUP!! Tell it like it is, truth to power.
you mean power to the truth
Insightful Tiffany
We need money out of politics!
We dont need failed H1N1 stumbling POTATOES either but currently stuck with one !
@Dixon Mopar What do you mean?
I do hope you are right, but insecurity has a habit of propagating itself..
The essence of American politics…”the manipulation of populism by elitism” Christopher Hitchens
Population is growing and resources stay the same. Something has to change.
What we are witnessing from so-called Republican “leaders” is just pure evil.
Republican politicians are only interested in helping themselves, sadly. It’s not even really placing party before country, because they don’t really care about the GOP, either, which is evidenced by their destruction of it; they only use that as a convenient vehicle to grift their voters and us taxpayers.
As a native American man myself I’m so proud of my tribes and other minorities in America stepping up to vote in bigger numbers, and I’m sad for other minorities who stand with white supremacists who think they won’t be marginalized if those bigots succeed in overpowering the rest of us. Together we stand or divided we fall.
@Luke Poe Correct, the left love to push the racial card in all of this. It is their “safe space” “go to” argument because it provides them a place to hide.
@Eduardo Mendoza Nicely said. But don’t be too nice. Those Trumpsters need to be dominated.
you name your tribe. great bot script
@Luke Poe Your mouth is too large for your brain. Why don’t you come over here and say that? My son’s named Luke. He lives up to that name. What happened to you?
@Luke Poe exactly right !
Milley figures its safer to be a guard at a reeducation camp than be in one.
Profoundly well spoken here. Thank you.
I really like this reporter.
We need to educate the young people. The old ignorant, resentful ones are willfully blind, they are gone.
Education is vital … sadly the old ignorant one’s are not gone , they’re in the Gov … Zoe , Canadian neighbor
this take on things is so much more uplifting and inspiring, would love to hear this more, we should make our activism and actions more geared around a CELEBRATION of our evolution!
We must live consciously. We are one world. “All around the world, same song.”
I’m tired of this lack of equity, this depravity of elites.