Brian Stelter lays out the pattern of Trump’s race baiting

TOPICS:
Brian Stelter lays out the pattern of Trump's race baiting 1

July 21, 2019

 

CNN's Brian Stelter goes through a chronological history of Trump's race-related provocations, arguing that the press must not lose sight of this larger pattern.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

43 Comments on "Brian Stelter lays out the pattern of Trump’s race baiting"

  1. Richard | July 21, 2019 at 11:29 AM | Reply

    Weird times we are living in.

  2. KokiriKai | July 21, 2019 at 11:30 AM | Reply

    the science behind trumps racism. lol seriously

    • Joy Phillips | July 21, 2019 at 12:00 PM | Reply

      Minorities know that Trump at least cares about people. Democrats only care about their agenda.

    • Steele Family | July 21, 2019 at 12:07 PM | Reply

      @Joy Phillips Care? About the people? If siding with terrorists and other people with sexual assault looming around are fine people, then it should have clicked that Trump cares about inhuman beings than decent ones

    • Nostradumbass | July 21, 2019 at 12:15 PM | Reply

      @Steele Family ohh so the left side isnt ripe full of child predators? bill clinton taking flights to epsteins private island, california’s movie industry is full of child predators, and isnt california the democratic hub of the country? what about all those poor homless people in california taht are getting sick with diseases that shouldnt even exist anymore.

    • Gary Larcher | July 21, 2019 at 12:19 PM | Reply

      Hahaha… Mr Trump will always be daddy’s little want to be.

  3. macpony2571780 | July 21, 2019 at 11:34 AM | Reply

    Wow; Brian Stelter sounds exactly like Mark Dice.

    • Sheik Yo Booty | July 21, 2019 at 12:09 PM | Reply

      ONLY racists traitors criminal morons and sexual predators support this pussygrabber POS DRUMPF

    • Robert Clawson | July 21, 2019 at 12:14 PM | Reply

      The Jihad Squad made it about race. They called ICE, CBP, Trump and Pelosi racist. Then called themselves women of color. Racist, duhhh.

    • Chadillac | July 21, 2019 at 12:21 PM | Reply

      @Stoney Curtis you think Bill Clinton is going to vote for him?

    • 143freespeech nobuts | July 21, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

      @Sheik Yo Booty . TRUMP 2024! TRUMP 2028! TRUMP 2032! TRUMP 4EVA! LOL! Sorry little snowflake. Turn your frown upside down. Climb aboard the TRUMP TRAIN! Lets keep America great! USA! USA! USA! YEE-HAW! LMFAO!

  4. hulk mummy | July 21, 2019 at 11:38 AM | Reply

    why america, how embarrassed do you want to be?

    • amanda flohr | July 21, 2019 at 12:27 PM | Reply

      @Chadillac or, we can exercise our constitutional rights to protest and dissent. You dont have a problem with the constitution, do you?

    • hulk mummy | July 21, 2019 at 12:27 PM | Reply

      @Nurse Ratchet doesnt take much to be a decent human being right?

    • Chadillac | July 21, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

      @amanda flohr no, that’s why I conceal carry a firearm anywhere I go. The second amendment allows me to 👍

    • Eric W | July 21, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

      amanda flohr , nobody’s saying you can’t protest. Just don’t cry when people are opposed to you. Can’t have it both ways. You can protest, I can tell you to GTFO. Its a two-way street.

  5. dee park | July 21, 2019 at 11:43 AM | Reply

    This fat guy can’t resist two things in life: food and fake news.

  6. kool | July 21, 2019 at 11:45 AM | Reply

    I agree 200% with THE POST BY CRAZY LIFE!

  7. Bip Bap | July 21, 2019 at 11:46 AM | Reply

    Trump’s first 2020 tv ad is all about racial IQ differences.

  8. Edmon Uyan | July 21, 2019 at 11:49 AM | Reply

    So for evangelical radicals, its trump 2020 because its the lesser evil compared to all their accusations against democrats.

    From the looks of it, its funny and ironic that trump is an option at all

  9. RC | July 21, 2019 at 11:49 AM | Reply

    The GOP has gone from Abraham Lincoln to Sarah Palin to Donald Trump. It’s no wonder these people don’t believe in evolution🇺🇸

  10. E Clouston | July 21, 2019 at 11:52 AM | Reply

    It’s just a Hail Mary to distract everyone from Epstein

  11. wesley rodgers | July 21, 2019 at 12:07 PM | Reply

    Donny even denies quotes that are on video. Blue 2020!.

  12. Destination Paradise | July 21, 2019 at 12:10 PM | Reply

    I would vote for a cheese sandwich over this traitor….at least I could look at the cheese sandwich without disgust or disdain. ..THE MOB BOSS IS GOING TO PRISON.

  13. Lynn Lamont | July 21, 2019 at 12:12 PM | Reply

    M-i-c-k-e-y M-o-u-s-e. .lol. This is for Mark Dice…
    😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😊

  14. Broken Arrow | July 21, 2019 at 12:21 PM | Reply

    #ObamaBorderCrisis

    How’s that non existant border crisis?

  15. Sword of ManticorE | July 21, 2019 at 12:22 PM | Reply

    Hey Stelter, dont act like you are disgusted in any thing Trump tweets. His Tweets are your bread and butter. If any of you liberals haven’t noticed yet. Look in cnn’s video section and witness all the anti Trump material in it. cnn is no longer in the business of showing news. Its only goal is to attack president Trump. I use to watch cnn every day. That was until alternative news sources woke me up and showed me the true colors of cnn. I see right through cnn and its bias.

  16. Grey T. Steele | July 21, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

    What he should do is lay out the pattern of hate hoaxes & race baiting that CNN has promulgated!! But that would take about 2-3weeks….they all couldn’t fit in to a 4min video lol

    Stelter is a propagandist….everything he states are half-truths! None of what Stelter says is the whole truth…..its all what aboutism!

    CNN is anti-American communist propaganda….change my mind

  17. guitarhaus | July 21, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

    Trump is not race baiting, it is common knowledge that Omar has made countless claims of anti-American ideology..
    ….these are FACTS, but CNN don’t talk about that, may they all burn in Hell…..
    …..the only good “Liberals” are the ones in a Casket.

  18. Old Boat Guy | July 21, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

    crazy how low cnn has dropped its quality of standards on people they hire.

  19. Broken Arrow | July 21, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

    #CowFarts
    Replace your building yet CNN?

  20. Jay Bird | July 21, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

    The Four Klanswomen of the Apocalypse are the true race baiters Squeaky Brian Stelter.
    Dems should be ashamed of those anti-American Klanswomen.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.