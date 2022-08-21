Recent Post
- NASA scientist explains why images from new telescope astounded him
- Ukraine takes credit for attack on Russian base
- Brian Stelter speaks about cancellation of his CNN show ‘Reliable Sources’
- See Crenshaw’s reaction to Marjorie Taylor Greene calling to defund FBI
- Schiff discusses what could be in affidavit used to search Trump’s home
57 comments
“You have to hold your local paper accountable.” My local paper only publishes 3 days a week now.
Mine has been reduced to about 15 doubled sided pages and the daily rate is $2.00.
Last fight https://youtu.be/pq9yyaZ25YI
yr local paper supports subscribers … if you want more local news, subscribe 🙂
When news becomes a business, is it still considered news?
A poorly run business at that
@Gary Rogers its pretty simple logically. For any business to operate for decades. You HAVE to have people who work with you and come away better off. Or else after a few years nonody will work with you. A businesses reputation is more important than anything else.
@Gary Rogers you seem to not understand how business works. Idealogy has corrupted you to such a degree that you are truly lost for good. Im sorry friend
Even CNN doesn’t want to spend time and money to fund a show that focuses on the way that the media is covering the news, reporting stories, and knowingly shaping the way that people view and think about their world. Reliable Sources will be sorely missed. Who watches the watchmen? Nobody, I guess.
I hate Brian stelter
But was Brian really doing that?
It’s sad that news depends on ratings. When the news was an FCC requirement of networks it didn’t depend on ratings. That changed a long time ago.
@TOS100 Returns look at ratings before and after his presidency and try to come up with another explanation.
@Alejandro c
Admittedly it’s drama filled life, it’s criminal behavior and escape from consequences, it’s shady children, and all of it’s magaTs are very interesting.
Makes me think about the series The Following(w/ Kevin Bacon) when the cult members were stabbing folks as they felt compelled by the rhetoric of their leader. The difference is their leader was intelligent and articulate.
In this real life cult, the leader is not the stable genius, does not have the best words, does not know the best people, and lastly, it is NOT the least racist person in the world. All these things that it brags about.
One thing that should change is showing it’s hideous face, it did not age well. Give us the story without having to look at that face, right?
BIGLY AND SAD 😥
@TOS100 Returns or how about the recorded tape of the cnn producer admitting that they single handedly stopped trump from winning. 😆
cope harder
Yep, in a 24/7 news cycle kinda world, the lights stay on via ratings
@TOS100 Returns Bahaha, you think that P edo Joe was more popular than Obama! Not!
Come back to TV soon Brian. We all need something to laugh at in these depressing times.
Please Mark.
One more 🥔 voice on Monday for good times! 🤣
Mark Dice! The Legend. Nobody exposed Stelters hypocrisy better or funnier than you.
Mark…take it easy.
There is 12 people out there really hurting. Them and all the airport and hotel TV screens will truly miss Mr. potato.
Of course Mark Dice would have the top comment on this video 😂
It’s great to see a familiar face in CNN’s comment section
Where did this show rate in the rating? Yeah, I thought so.
1 Ronny Westbrooks Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CxYhxZVo-3o
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
I’m going to miss seeing Brian on the Mark Dice channel.
1 Greg O Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CxYhxZVo-3o
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
Mats Dice is willing to offer him a job for just speaking.
Did you see how he casually took out his earpiece? Someone might’ve been telling him to say/not say something. But this was his last show & he was going to say what he needed to say! That was great!
1 tech how to Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CxYhxZVo-3o
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
خوب
Yup, trying to shhh him up
Loved how Brian removed his earpiece monitor as he starting addressing his departure.
@Frankie J Nothing. That was the point.
Last fight https://youtu.be/pq9yyaZ25YI
Little brian youre fired nyahaha
@Antony Stringfellow ?? Why do people like you comment without thinking first?
@Arc Anon Drum a lib?
You could learn more relevant news from watching “Between Two Ferns” than his 🦬💩 show “Unreliable Sources”.
1 Breakfast Tacos Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CxYhxZVo-3o
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
Precisely, we need introspective views of what’s happening in the Free Press. And we need them now *more* than ever!
This man was born to perform late night comedy!
1 mark escartin Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3AdydHAD9n8
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
Such a big media story that I didn’t even know anything about it.🤣🤣🤣
1 Sammy Natal Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CxYhxZVo-3o
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
Àm so glad that this is my first time watching this show and the last time. I could have wasted so much more time.
1 JJ Tomkin Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3AdydHAD9n8
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
I was on the verge of tears because Brian Stelter was cancelled 🤣
1 renaud li Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CxYhxZVo-3o
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
“I’m not fired, you’re fired!” 🤡
1 David Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CxYhxZVo-3o
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
Yes, I can’t believe it myself. Thirty years is a very long time for something like this to end like that. One can tell Brian put his heart and soul into his program. What an out of character thing for Warner to do! This was a very trustworthy news program I enjoyed, and Warners is depriving the public of the truth. It’s outrageous! This show represented intelligence and gave one critical thought, the hallmark of Ted Turner’s agenda which is sorely needed now with the uncivilized behavior happening in our country! What do we want our advanced, modern nation to reflect upon, intelligence or ignorance? Intelligence will save our world. Ignorance will destroy it. Which do we want Warners? Brian, I hope you will find something else more worthy of your time and be able to continue on your ventures to keep informing the public for you do it, intelligently and superbly, well. We appreciate you but it’s too bad others don’t and it’s their loss! “Circumstances are sometimes beyond our control but our conduct is always in our own power.” (Proverbs) The very best of wishes to you Brian and thank you for your loyalty to your audience! p.s. If there is a petition to sign to keep you on, the majority will be with you just like the latest “women’s victory” in Kansas!
1 L D Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CxYhxZVo-3o
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
Wow, Brian! Your show is already missed1 But I am pleasantly surprised that they gave you the opportunity to make these closing remarks. I don’t know what is in the stars for you, but I can already feel the continuation. This shakeup must have its silver lining. Surely you are yet to become the anchor of another great show where we will be able to watch you and appreciate your critical approach, because right now in this moment in history it is extremely needed!
1 TWylie Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3AdydHAD9n8
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
What an amazing day in news media. Brian should have been gone a long, long, time ago. Who needs “Media Analysis” that is one sided. It isn’t analysis at that point. He is one of a few people in the news outlets that make me literally sick to my stomach when I hear him speak because basically everything he said was an outright lie or a major distortion of the truth. I truly hope that Time Warner cleans up the disgusting biased mess that CNN has become and forces it to go back to unbiased, truthful news reporting. Stop giving us your opinions and just give us the honest news. One can hope right?
He should reflect on why the show was really canceled. It turned into nothing but lies and propaganda.😮