Brian Stelter: This Fox News segment inspired Trump’s Elijah Cummings rant

CNN's Brian Stelter says that President Trump's attacks on Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) and his home of Baltimore were likely sparked by a segment on Fox News.
“Those districts deserve help”
After decades it is clear none is coming from Cummings
@Mark Lee ?
@JR N its true, all Democrats districts should be in shame! Filth, garbage, roaches & rats infestation, crime, drugs, robbery, feces..the list is long!
Cummings clean your District before criticize others. 🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕
trump just criticizes but never participates in doing something to “help” he just helps those who help him………. HE IS NOT A LEADER ……….PERIOD !!
@JR N TDS👈😆🇺🇸
Name one thing the hapless democrats have done this year except lie about the boarder and President Trump. Sorry bunch of mouth pieces.
Russian trolls on full swing
@꧁Travis Russo꧂ idiot
brian gardner I posted my face comrade. But you do not post yours. Your reply is weak without merit or even common sense. You bore me. No more talking to you.
Haven’t seen any Russian bots yet but the fem-bots are out of control!
@William H really? Your mom on here?
“Warped view of the world” says CNN’s Brian Stelter. Too funny.
All I’m hearing is Mark Dice’s voice!!!… 😂😂😂
FoxStateTV at its best.
So a Man That has been at the tip of the money tree for his district since 1996, that’s twenty three years, has not got the “Help Us” job done in his district. Where is the Money Elijah?
Oh, that’s right, you would rather help Illegal Non American law breakers than fix your city for its residence you already promised for 23 years to help.
You sir are indeed a sad sack in a political suit 🙁
So money would fix everything?
Petere Poet Amen! The Enemies ‼️of the People, in USA (but also with love from) ❤️🇱🇺 Holland 1). Relativism —2). (false) Religion, —3). Inaccessible far-off LEFT Socialism, —4). Fake msm Media and —5). The Evil Ex-Elites of CIA and FBI (Brennan, Comey, Clapper, Hussein, Hillary, etc) ✝️🇺🇸
Yeah, I never understood that.
Why do blacks overwhelmingly support a party that’d rather help those here illegally when too many blacks here need the same help and should definitely be prioritized over illegals.
Oh come on CNN, Brian needs no introduction. Mark Dice has made him famous!
@Mark Dice Democrats are a mess they all have TDS.
tinyurl.com/yy3yf88l
B-Rad Amen! The Enemies ‼️of the People, in USA (but also with love from) ❤️🇱🇺 Holland 1). Relativism —2). (false) Religion, —3). Inaccessible far-off LEFT Socialism, —4). Fake msm Media and —5). The Evil Ex-Elites of CIA and FBI (Brennan, Comey, Clapper, Hussein, Hillary, etc) ✝️🇺🇸
A Bozo😂👍
Can someone please explain to me what he said is “racist” also define racism. People love throwing this word around and dilute its meaning when there actually is real instances of racism. Can’t trust CNN, clown news network.
If one believes the president’s line of reasoning? Then maybe “slavery” was a coincidence
and just a big misunderstanding?
Expose Jared and his run down non-serviced apartments in Baltimore where he exploits his tenants! What horse 💩
Yet the local politicians haven’t done a single thing to this supposed slumlord.
Kinda proving Trump’s point of what a failure the local government is there.
@Ken Germano I don’t care about how many? What streets are they on?
Spearhand High Seas Court, Cove Village, Baltimore
Ken, why don’t you expose them if you know where they are and you have proof he owns them?
It has become painfully OBVIOUS >> Bernie Madoff was charged because he’s white !!
I loved Victor’s fake tears😂😂
Follow your heart- Be a good person, help your neighbor and lend a hand- ☮️ (it’s pretty simple stuff folks:)
Thomas Gladders Amen! The Enemies ‼️of the People, in USA (but also with love from) ❤️🇱🇺 Holland 1). Relativism —2). (false) Religion, —3). Inaccessible far-off LEFT Socialism, —4). Fake msm Media and —5). The Evil Ex-Elites of CIA and FBI (Brennan, Comey, Clapper, Hussein, Hillary, etc) ✝️🇺🇸
How long untill new layoffs at cnn?
Oh my cnn you are so on the ball. Thats why cnn clearly dominates the ratings.
Brian Stelter I can’t hear you without Mark Dices impression of you.
ATTENTION PEOPLE ….. GOOGLE THIS , TRUE STORY ….. New Deputy Police Commissioner Of Baltimore Gets Mugged At Gunpoint THREE WEEKS AGO!!!!!!
Remember when Tucker Carlson called Brian Stelter CNN’s “House Eunuch”.
As Jordan Peterson says in “12 Rules for Life”: clean up your own room (life) before you try to fix the world.” Cummings needs to help his own municipality before he criticizes the President.
racist ˈrā-sist noun or adjective: Someone who criticizes a Democrat with the truth.