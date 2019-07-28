Brian Stelter: This Fox News segment inspired Trump’s Elijah Cummings rant

TOPICS:
Brian Stelter: This Fox News segment inspired Trump's Elijah Cummings rant 1

July 28, 2019

 

CNN's Brian Stelter says that President Trump's attacks on Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) and his home of Baltimore were likely sparked by a segment on Fox News. Watch New Day with Christi Paul and Victor Blackwell at 6am EST. #CNN #News

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

40 Comments on "Brian Stelter: This Fox News segment inspired Trump’s Elijah Cummings rant"

  1. Big Travis | July 28, 2019 at 10:11 AM | Reply

    “Those districts deserve help”
    After decades it is clear none is coming from Cummings

    • elroy the great | July 28, 2019 at 11:41 AM | Reply

      @Mark Lee ?

    • Ladygalactor 777 | July 28, 2019 at 11:43 AM | Reply

      @JR N its true, all Democrats districts should be in shame! Filth, garbage, roaches & rats infestation, crime, drugs, robbery, feces..the list is long!
      Cummings clean your District before criticize others. 🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕

    • carmen patricia conde fierro | July 28, 2019 at 12:22 PM | Reply

      trump just criticizes but never participates in doing something to “help” he just helps those who help him………. HE IS NOT A LEADER ……….PERIOD !!

    • EAGLE SHIELD | July 28, 2019 at 12:25 PM | Reply

      @JR N TDS👈😆🇺🇸

  2. Kirk Crawford | July 28, 2019 at 10:12 AM | Reply

    Name one thing the hapless democrats have done this year except lie about the boarder and President Trump. Sorry bunch of mouth pieces.

  3. Mario Parker | July 28, 2019 at 10:16 AM | Reply

    Russian trolls on full swing

  4. Crypto Claus | July 28, 2019 at 10:19 AM | Reply

    “Warped view of the world” says CNN’s Brian Stelter. Too funny.

  5. Diamond Dust | July 28, 2019 at 10:40 AM | Reply

    All I’m hearing is Mark Dice’s voice!!!… 😂😂😂

  6. J B | July 28, 2019 at 10:48 AM | Reply

    FoxStateTV at its best.

  7. Petere Poet | July 28, 2019 at 10:51 AM | Reply

    So a Man That has been at the tip of the money tree for his district since 1996, that’s twenty three years, has not got the “Help Us” job done in his district. Where is the Money Elijah?
    Oh, that’s right, you would rather help Illegal Non American law breakers than fix your city for its residence you already promised for 23 years to help.

    You sir are indeed a sad sack in a political suit 🙁

    • Scott Allen | July 28, 2019 at 11:30 AM | Reply

      So money would fix everything?

    • Downright Dutch | July 28, 2019 at 12:23 PM | Reply

      Petere Poet Amen! The Enemies ‼️of the People, in USA (but also with love from) ❤️🇱🇺 Holland 1). Relativism —2). (false) Religion, —3). Inaccessible far-off LEFT Socialism, —4). Fake msm Media and —5). The Evil Ex-Elites of CIA and FBI (Brennan, Comey, Clapper, Hussein, Hillary, etc) ✝️🇺🇸

    • Juarez | July 28, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

      Yeah, I never understood that.
      Why do blacks overwhelmingly support a party that’d rather help those here illegally when too many blacks here need the same help and should definitely be prioritized over illegals.

  8. B-Rad | July 28, 2019 at 10:52 AM | Reply

    Oh come on CNN, Brian needs no introduction. Mark Dice has made him famous!

    • William H | July 28, 2019 at 12:01 PM | Reply

      @Mark Dice Democrats are a mess they all have TDS.
      tinyurl.com/yy3yf88l

    • Downright Dutch | July 28, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

      B-Rad Amen! The Enemies ‼️of the People, in USA (but also with love from) ❤️🇱🇺 Holland 1). Relativism —2). (false) Religion, —3). Inaccessible far-off LEFT Socialism, —4). Fake msm Media and —5). The Evil Ex-Elites of CIA and FBI (Brennan, Comey, Clapper, Hussein, Hillary, etc) ✝️🇺🇸

    • hunk5525 | July 28, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

      A Bozo😂👍

  9. Patrick Diggins | July 28, 2019 at 11:17 AM | Reply

    Can someone please explain to me what he said is “racist” also define racism. People love throwing this word around and dilute its meaning when there actually is real instances of racism. Can’t trust CNN, clown news network.

  10. Mike Boyd | July 28, 2019 at 11:24 AM | Reply

    If one believes the president’s line of reasoning? Then maybe “slavery” was a coincidence
    and just a big misunderstanding?

  11. Ken Germano | July 28, 2019 at 11:40 AM | Reply

    Expose Jared and his run down non-serviced apartments in Baltimore where he exploits his tenants! What horse 💩

  12. seven dyseven | July 28, 2019 at 11:42 AM | Reply

    It has become painfully OBVIOUS >>  Bernie Madoff was charged because he’s white !!

  13. bob jenkins | July 28, 2019 at 11:46 AM | Reply

    I loved Victor’s fake tears😂😂

  14. Thomas Gladders | July 28, 2019 at 11:58 AM | Reply

    Follow your heart- Be a good person, help your neighbor and lend a hand- ☮️ (it’s pretty simple stuff folks:)

    • Downright Dutch | July 28, 2019 at 12:23 PM | Reply

      Thomas Gladders Amen! The Enemies ‼️of the People, in USA (but also with love from) ❤️🇱🇺 Holland 1). Relativism —2). (false) Religion, —3). Inaccessible far-off LEFT Socialism, —4). Fake msm Media and —5). The Evil Ex-Elites of CIA and FBI (Brennan, Comey, Clapper, Hussein, Hillary, etc) ✝️🇺🇸

    • Infested _INFESTED_ *Infested-Infested* | July 28, 2019 at 12:25 PM | Reply

      How long untill new layoffs at cnn?

  15. Zak Zrimsek | July 28, 2019 at 12:08 PM | Reply

    Oh my cnn you are so on the ball. Thats why cnn clearly dominates the ratings.

  16. Poppe Monk | July 28, 2019 at 12:13 PM | Reply

    Brian Stelter I can’t hear you without Mark Dices impression of you.

  17. GLITTER ACHI | July 28, 2019 at 12:19 PM | Reply

    ATTENTION PEOPLE …..    GOOGLE  THIS ,   TRUE STORY …..   New Deputy Police Commissioner Of Baltimore Gets Mugged At Gunpoint     THREE WEEKS AGO!!!!!!

  18. Dragon1717 | July 28, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

    Remember when Tucker Carlson called Brian Stelter CNN’s “House Eunuch”.

  19. Robert O. | July 28, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

    As Jordan Peterson says in “12 Rules for Life”: clean up your own room (life) before you try to fix the world.” Cummings needs to help his own municipality before he criticizes the President.

  20. Ixionos | July 28, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

    racist ˈrā-​sist noun or adjective: Someone who criticizes a Democrat with the truth.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.