Brian Stelter: Trump wants sycophants on Fox News, not reporters

TOPICS:
Brian Stelter: Trump wants sycophants on Fox News, not reporters 1

September 2, 2019

 

CNN's Brian Stelter takes a look at President Donald Trump's relationship with Fox News after the President tweeted that the network "isn't working for" him anymore. #CNN #News

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

37 Comments on "Brian Stelter: Trump wants sycophants on Fox News, not reporters"

  1. Amanda Melendez | September 1, 2019 at 4:27 PM | Reply

    ” he exaggerates and spins” lol the definition of lying

    • 5610winston | September 2, 2019 at 9:36 AM | Reply

      Not lying. It’s just BULLSHIT.

    • Ash Roskell | September 2, 2019 at 9:44 AM | Reply

      Stan Marley👈😡❄️😭: . . . 😆

    • David Hale | September 2, 2019 at 10:53 AM | Reply

      Egbufor Godspower trumps not a politician.

    • Steezy Mac | September 2, 2019 at 11:56 AM | Reply

      Actually no the definition of lying is an intentionally false statement.

    • Steezy Mac | September 2, 2019 at 12:00 PM | Reply

      @JamieLan2011 hmmm kinda like CNN and Russian Collusion. Intentionally lying to push their unverified and unprovable lie of Russian Collusion. Its all the same. CNN said multiple times that it was proven beyond a doubt. All the news channels have Sycophants, Fox is towards conservative high power and CNN and MSNBC go towards the Liberal High Powers. Anybody who doesn’t see that is purposely being ignorant or just plain stupid

  2. Harley Jack | September 1, 2019 at 5:46 PM | Reply

    What to get the white house kid (president) for Christmas a fire truck a doll of kim and one of Mr ptttin. Then he can play is roll of a dictator.

  3. VSY | September 1, 2019 at 6:39 PM | Reply

    Fox should put AI chips/intelligence into the WH/TV’s to show subservient programs only for Trump…and anyone else gets regular Fox programming.. 🙂

  4. Montesama314 | September 1, 2019 at 7:05 PM | Reply

    “He doesn’t lies, he does exaggeration and spin.” Okay, but that’s ALSO bad, especially because it isn’t convincing in the slightest.

    • AnticommentWarrior | September 2, 2019 at 3:57 AM | Reply

      He lied 10000 + times in 3 years and they have all been listed and fact checked look it up…just last week he said he talked to China president and India president when they both came out and said he did not in the slightest. He lies boldface blatantly and he knows it that’s the problem and so do republicans they keep their mouths shut as to not incur the wrath of trumps bullying. I’m not going to give all 10000 but you can find it easily and its trumps own words.

    • Evan Deaver | September 2, 2019 at 11:45 AM | Reply

      Sorry I don’t actually know who “he” is in your statement. You can’t go full on propaganda all day ever day and expect the other side not to get just as polarized. CNN is way worse then fox now. Waaaaaaaaay worse!

  5. tremer 2009 | September 1, 2019 at 7:54 PM | Reply

    Thanks CNN.😊 More of “David Zurlich” pls?😁

  6. Verse | September 1, 2019 at 9:23 PM | Reply

    It also gives FOX deniability. “We’re not just suck ups to Trump. He even says so.”
    It also makes FOX look like it is actually unbiased when it is anything but.
    This is exactly where they want to be.

  7. Jeff Karas | September 1, 2019 at 9:32 PM | Reply

    That brown ring around Sean Hannity’s mouth is not from eating chocolate donuts.

  8. Kim Hoffmann Andersen | September 2, 2019 at 1:54 AM | Reply

    “Do you believe he has ever told the american people a lie?”

    “No”.

    LOL you guys are doomed.

    • Scientific Methodology | September 2, 2019 at 11:55 AM | Reply

      YouWillbe Mocked, Ivanka will break the glass ceiling me thinks- some time after Jared’s presidency of course.

    • Earnest T Bass | September 2, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

      @Ash Roskell Fox News number one in this country for the past 2 2 years.. sorry to burst your bubble but you’re in the minority on your thoughts with Fox News…

    • Earnest T Bass | September 2, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

      @Scientific Methodology spot on brother..👍. trying to think what CNN has had right since that November night in 2016.. nothing nada zilch..

  9. Harmz1229 | September 2, 2019 at 2:10 AM | Reply

    Dont really listen to the news much but nice job with this take!!!!

  10. Mondo Shredder | September 2, 2019 at 6:13 AM | Reply

    5:57
    “You want state run TV behind the Iron Curtain in 1961, Czechoslovakia – that’s it!”
    My wife will love this – her family bailed from that hell hole in ’68 along with a whole lot of other smart folks, and couldn’t return to their friends and relatives for almost 22 years.
    If someone on either side of the aisle isn’t able to replace this band of Korrupt Klowns soon, we just might see Canada building an even better wall to keep a desperate American caravan at bay.

    • Ganiscol | September 2, 2019 at 8:42 AM | Reply

      Mondo Shredder
      You are on to something.
      However, I think that Canadian wall is coming anyway – to hold off the US climate disaster refugees flooding Canada.
      Or maybe not. Maybe Canadians are not like the US and will embrace the struggling hordes from the south because its the right thing to do?
      Time will tell.

    • Mondo Shredder | September 2, 2019 at 9:59 AM | Reply

      @Ganiscol
      If Canadians do decide to construct a wall, for whatever reason(s), they will have no problem whatsoever getting the U.S. to pay for it. Americans can be such gullible idiots – just look at how many just got conned into electing a spoiled, self-centered fool with the temperament of a 4 year-old to the White House?

  11. Ganiscol | September 2, 2019 at 8:25 AM | Reply

    State run TV or TV run State? 🤔

    Either way, it reminds us of a banana republic!

    • Michael Talley | September 2, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

      Except banana republic dictators eventually end up getting shot in the head. Thoughts and prayers going out for that to happen.

  12. suzanne adamson | September 2, 2019 at 8:32 AM | Reply

    I wish media could cease covering this Jr. High BS. trump’s bringing everyone down to his level.

  13. David Aponte | September 2, 2019 at 9:00 AM | Reply

    Real veteran. Not a draft dodger. Tulsi Gabbard for President.

  14. Joel Sattler | September 2, 2019 at 9:55 AM | Reply

    Monday, September 02, 2019

    The Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll for Monday shows that 45% of Likely U.S. Voters approve of President Trump’s job performance. Fifty-four percent (54%) disapprove.

  15. Fakey Fakey | September 2, 2019 at 10:10 AM | Reply

    All I hear is Mark Dice when this Twink talks.

  16. martin killam | September 2, 2019 at 10:27 AM | Reply

    The media gets their fictional stories from the sewer.

  17. martin killam | September 2, 2019 at 10:35 AM | Reply

    Over a thousand sycophants dislike this video.

  18. Please Do Tell | September 2, 2019 at 11:17 AM | Reply

    I think Brian really thinks that people listen to what he says

  19. barry Powell | September 2, 2019 at 11:34 AM | Reply

    We lost faith in politicians so we elected an outsider to Command the most powerful nation on earth.

  20. Timothy Atwater | September 2, 2019 at 11:38 AM | Reply

    Big word for you Brian; don’t hurt .yourself!

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.