Broadway star Nick Cordero dies after battle with COVID-19 | USA TODAY

Tony nominated actor Nick Cordero spent months fighting the virus.

RELATED:

"God has another angel in heaven," his wife Amanda Kloots confirmed on Instagram Sunday. "My darling husband passed away this morning."

Kloots wrote that her husband "was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth."

» Subscribe to USA TODAY:

» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:

» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.