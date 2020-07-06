Broadway star Nick Cordero dies after battle with COVID-19 | USA TODAY

TOPICS:
July 6, 2020

 

Tony nominated actor Nick Cordero spent months fighting the virus.

"God has another angel in heaven," his wife Amanda Kloots confirmed on Instagram Sunday. "My darling husband passed away this morning."

Kloots wrote that her husband "was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth."

32 Comments on "Broadway star Nick Cordero dies after battle with COVID-19 | USA TODAY"

  1. vsco_girls123 456 | July 6, 2020 at 10:10 AM | Reply

    Rest In Peace you absolute legend, you fought so hard and will be deeply missed. ❤️

    • GasoLINA INK! | July 6, 2020 at 1:39 PM | Reply

      Doesn’t sound right. Since when does covid require leg amputations and pace maker implants? I suppose if his body is starved of oxygen cutting off a leg might help, but still.

  2. Sharon Feeney | July 6, 2020 at 10:11 AM | Reply

    So 😢

  3. Mira Rose LovSia | July 6, 2020 at 10:12 AM | Reply

    Rest in Peace Nick…Condolences to his family🙏♥️⚘

  4. Anonymous Anonymous | July 6, 2020 at 10:21 AM | Reply

    God rest your soul, Nick. I guess God decided He needed you to be with Him in Heaven. Have a beautiful life with Jesus, and May The Lord give comfort and peace to your family and friends as they mourn your passing.

  5. 渡辺ボス | July 6, 2020 at 10:23 AM | Reply

    Good👍🏻

  6. Christine Stange | July 6, 2020 at 10:54 AM | Reply

    Heartbreaking 💔

  7. FreddC | July 6, 2020 at 10:56 AM | Reply

    🥱🥱🥱🥱🥱🥱 https://youtu.be/rluTn4u5Fnw

  8. Carol Williams | July 6, 2020 at 11:05 AM | Reply

    ⭐😧⭐😧⭐😧⭐😧⭐😧⭐

  9. Laura James | July 6, 2020 at 11:21 AM | Reply

    How sad rest in peace

  10. Sean Wilson | July 6, 2020 at 11:52 AM | Reply

    Omg! Rest in peace Nick. There’s so much need for supplies and more aids to people through this pandemic times. Probably if there was enough resources you’d still be breathing

    • doughlass bradford | July 6, 2020 at 12:00 PM | Reply

      Yea you’re probably right, and maybe you should know that certain organisations are giving grants to U.S. citizens and helping people get funds to survive better through this pandemic

    • Sean Wilson | July 6, 2020 at 12:12 PM | Reply

      Are you serious about that? Where can i get information about it?

    • Nemo Krada | July 6, 2020 at 12:35 PM | Reply

      Didn’t you watch the video moron? He wasn’t a healthy person

    • Kyle Eklund | July 6, 2020 at 4:13 PM | Reply

      pneumonia, amputee…. lol

      yeahz def covid.. LMAO

    • Pamela Bronson | July 6, 2020 at 9:06 PM | Reply

      @Nemo Krada, Nick had no underlying medical conditions. He just was among those especially susceptible, do not diminish or ignor all he went through to have a chance at survival.

  11. Stephen | July 6, 2020 at 12:00 PM | Reply

    Good’ get the rest

  12. Pouty Gorilla | July 6, 2020 at 12:16 PM | Reply

    Terribly sad news. He fought so hard. My heart goes out to his wife and child.

  13. Kelli Votel | July 6, 2020 at 12:31 PM | Reply

    Covid required a leg amputation? What? How much of that was covid related? Very sad.

  14. Nemo Krada | July 6, 2020 at 12:34 PM | Reply

    Fake Noose!
    They don’t mention in the headlines that he had a leg amputated, a pace maker, and pneumonia. He wasn’t a healthy guy.

    • imiss toronto | July 6, 2020 at 12:43 PM | Reply

      it mentioned ALL those things. Or can’t you read? You certainly can’t spell.

    • Pamela Bronson | July 6, 2020 at 3:17 PM | Reply

      All of those things were mentioned and happened to him as a result of Covid-19. Please, keep up and read more than just headlines.

    • Kyle Eklund | July 6, 2020 at 4:12 PM | Reply

      @Pamela Bronson pamela, most people do not read anything beyond the headline and thumbnail.
      90% do not.
      it’s an effective method of spreading fake news without technically telling a lie.
      come on.

  15. imiss toronto | July 6, 2020 at 12:48 PM | Reply

    Dismayed to see this considering he’d struggled so long against it. And surprised to hear he was a fellow Canadian. I had no idea. Condolences to the family.

  16. Evan Harris | July 6, 2020 at 12:51 PM | Reply

    Lies

  17. Eblog Media | July 6, 2020 at 2:54 PM | Reply

    ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤

  18. Leticia Solorzano | July 6, 2020 at 2:59 PM | Reply

    Descansa en paz buen hombre, padre y companero. Te recordaremos.

  19. Eric Rodriguez | July 6, 2020 at 3:37 PM | Reply

    Must have drank the koolaid….

  20. DATVSL | July 6, 2020 at 4:48 PM | Reply

    Please change the title. He suffered from pneumonia and hiv and a day before death he got covid.

