Broadway star Nick Cordero dies after battle with COVID-19 | USA TODAY

Tony nominated actor Nick Cordero spent months fighting the virus.
"God has another angel in heaven," his wife Amanda Kloots confirmed on Instagram Sunday. "My darling husband passed away this morning."
Kloots wrote that her husband "was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth."
Rest In Peace you absolute legend, you fought so hard and will be deeply missed. ❤️
Doesn’t sound right. Since when does covid require leg amputations and pace maker implants? I suppose if his body is starved of oxygen cutting off a leg might help, but still.
Rest in Peace Nick…Condolences to his family🙏♥️⚘
God rest your soul, Nick. I guess God decided He needed you to be with Him in Heaven. Have a beautiful life with Jesus, and May The Lord give comfort and peace to your family and friends as they mourn your passing.
Heartbreaking 💔
How sad rest in peace
Omg! Rest in peace Nick. There’s so much need for supplies and more aids to people through this pandemic times. Probably if there was enough resources you’d still be breathing
Didn’t you watch the video moron? He wasn’t a healthy person
@Nemo Krada, Nick had no underlying medical conditions. He just was among those especially susceptible, do not diminish or ignor all he went through to have a chance at survival.
Terribly sad news. He fought so hard. My heart goes out to his wife and child.
Covid required a leg amputation? What? How much of that was covid related? Very sad.
It was complications from HIV, I was told
Covid can cause blood clots.
@Desta H, false… in Nick’s case he had no prior underlying conditions. All of this came after his Covid-19 diagnosis.
They don’t mention in the headlines that he had a leg amputated, a pace maker, and pneumonia. He wasn’t a healthy guy.
it mentioned ALL those things. Or can’t you read? You certainly can’t spell.
All of those things were mentioned and happened to him as a result of Covid-19. Please, keep up and read more than just headlines.
@Pamela Bronson pamela, most people do not read anything beyond the headline and thumbnail.
90% do not.
it’s an effective method of spreading fake news without technically telling a lie.
come on.
Dismayed to see this considering he’d struggled so long against it. And surprised to hear he was a fellow Canadian. I had no idea. Condolences to the family.
Lies
Descansa en paz buen hombre, padre y companero. Te recordaremos.
Please change the title. He suffered from pneumonia and hiv and a day before death he got covid.