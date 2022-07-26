62 comments

  1. “The worst thing about Trump isn’t what we’ve learned about him, it’s what we’ve learned about our family, friends and neighbors who support him.”

    1. @FJB tV, Cassidy was and aide and an assistant to Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. Hutchinson was always there. Every meeting between the DFG and Meadows. Get office/desk wasn’t that far from the Oval office. She heard it, and seen it. 🤯🤔🤯🙄

  3. “My political ideal is democracy. Let every person be respected as an individual and no person be idolized.” -Dr. Albert Einstein, 1930

    1. “I am convinced there is only one way to eliminate these grave evils, namely through the establishment of a socialist economy, accompanied by an educational system which would be oriented toward social goals. In such an economy, the means of production are owned by society itself and are utilized in a planned fashion.”

      “The economic anarchy of capitalist society as it exists today is, in my opinion, the real source of the evil.”

      “The profit motive, in conjunction with competition among capitalists, is responsible for an instability in the accumulation and utilization of capital which leads to increasingly severe depressions. Unlimited competition leads to a huge waste of labor, and to that crippling of the social consciousness of individuals which I mentioned before.”

      From “Why Socialism?” an article written by Albert Einstein in May 1949

  4. 1:39 Those interviewed supporters believing the rioters aren’t Trump supporters need a room with those rioters.
    1:51 That speaks volumes about them.

    2. @Randi Bagley-Goodwin ‘If there had been EVIDENCE, the judges would have taken that into consideration. They filed the cases when they knew they would not have standing on purpose. A lawyer KNOWS where a lawsuit is to be filed. They know what court, what district, what state, etc. They were just filing whatever, wherever just to try to delay. All they ever had was THEORIES. It’s been 20 months. If there was evidence, even if Mike Pillow had it, we would have seen it by now.’ Say whatever you want and hold onto your conspiracies as that is your right to do so; the courts never heard the evidence and they didn’t want to hear the evidence. When courts don’t want to get in the middle of issues, they can just say there is no standing. There were also lot of cases filed by people who weren’t even affiliated with President Trump and apparently some of those cases were filed by demoKKKrats who knew that their own party was cheating in 2020. It’s been 20 months means absolutely nothing when the SCOTUS already ruled in-favor of the cheating evil DemoKKKrat party. The SCOTUS ruled in the DemoKKKrat party’s favor without hearing the cases; however, that doesn’t mean that millions of people have to believe that demoKKKrats didn’t cheat like they did.

    5. @CynJ Williams “we have lots of theories, we just don’t have any evidence.”
      -Rudy Guilliani

  6. How damn depressing to hear these fellow Americans believe a life long criminal, Trump, and not care what he did to tear up so much of our country. What damn fools.

  7. People believe what they want to believe; sometimes with a faith that allows no light to penetrate

  8. The unbending, willful stupidity amongst many being interviewed is astounding, dangerous, and depressing.

  9. That lady absolutely refusing to acknowledge reality is what makes the Trump phenomenon so dangerous. There’s millions just like her.

  10. Q. What’s the difference between a republican and a Ukrainian?

    A. A Ukrainian defends their capitol.

    4. @Gabriel Jensen Supporting authoritarian leaders who disregard the constitution is hardly qualifies. The “party of freedom” going after long established rights of americans because they’re compelled to scapegoat minorities is a pretty shitty demonstration of love to ones country and its peoples.

      So, how do Republicans show their love? I bet you think wearing the colors and waving the flag is enough.

  11. At this point this isn’t even politics anymore. These people legit sound like they are cult followers, denying and twisting the blame.

  13. Amazed at the willful, deliberate ignorance of Mad Donald supporters … how can you have a rational discussion with irrational people? Forget it

  14. I’d love to see these people on a debate team. They’d get slam dunked every time and claim the questions were “rigged”.

  15. Gotta give a bit of credit to the guy who seemingly came to his senses at Pence’s rally. There is hope yet for some

    1. I think they get a feeling of empowerment having so many people show them direct evidence that they’re wrong, and them still being able to shrug and say “I believe trump.”

  17. “Think of how stupid the average person is, and realize half of them are stupider than that.”

    George Carlin

  18. Yeah, our country is doomed when people just blatantly and willfully stop accepting reality, and treating politicians like sporting events, rather than public servants.

    1. They don’t just treat politics as a team sport, they treat politics like religion. How do you get through to people who’s political beliefs are based on faith? We can thank Ralph Reed and Jerry Falwell for this abomination.

  19. The level of denial is frightening. I can’t wrap my brain around their thought process. (Or lack thereof)

  20. “While Trump was crying in the dining room” – well said. Fresh air of insight despite difference of politics.

