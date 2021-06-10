Burials in Limbo in St. Catherine, Jamaica | Helicopter Crash – June 10 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
31 comments
I5
so it was NOT a crash but instead was an emergency landing.
Seems that the Jamaican media is getting to be just as bad as the US media with their complete lack of credibility.
I totally agree with you.
The helicopter just crash with the c0ke…
The police lady is making excuses that is not relevant to fighting crime in the area .the wrongs doers is right under their nose .
And eenah ar drawers under ar protection!!
Repent and turn Jamaica or else the death angels will visit you. Trust the Almighty and stop trust ground gods.
What are we to repent from
@Ramon Kelly ask God to for you of your sins and invite him in a yuh heart
Time for these Criminals face be upfront on the news broadcast them to the public, maybe there are other victims that can identify them
I don’t think the problem is identifying them. We live in a country where there is too much blind loyalty where ppl cover criminals and also where people are afraid. You go “inform” and then instead of confidentiality, the same criminals know who informed on them
Government should give free summer school for all student , it would help in catching up with those student who have missed out from classes since 2020 when the covid started
The newscaster does a great job.The vaccine overall is going well. I hate how the word Jab is used in this context.
I have had my two Vaccines.three months ago,shortly I will be thinking to take the booster.yes we all can, you out there think about it .
Good afternoon Anthony, thanks for bringing us this presentation. I like seeing the presenters live, and the conversations at the end.
Educational
I’m here just to get a kick out of Anthony Lugg move him paper lol
Nuh blank paper?
I don’t see the need to move it and em nah read from it.
Em shoulda jus walk over to the teleprompter and turn fi it page too….
A WAH DEAD IN YAH
I need a map .. where is central Kingston lol
From big tree
@Christopher Bailey I’m absolutely clueless
Well perhaps you not familiar with Kingston
Me have a mental lady living next door me she had 3 kids and i think the kids is catching it a swear i wish try to call the police when them come them say a mental person we fi call i did and cornwall and type 5 claim say them over full cannot assit i want to help this lady cause she make too much noise at night and cussing everyone me tired it i need help cause she look up in the house and not coming out cda even come fi get the kid and she nay come out i need some one fi help this lady
Why talking about gangs in Jamaica when you are catching and letting them out from prison.??
A dat yuh really do pastor
Mini projector would be good but the children would have to study in the evening sun down. My daughter connected her computer to a projector and projector her virtual work on the wall. If the light behind the projector you can work. The computer get her eyes very tired.
I am wonderung if the pandemic is a forever thing.
The only thing interesting on tvj these days is the news otherwise it”s just music, sports, and some boring soap operas and series, rarely a good documentary or movie if and when one is aired it”s usually late at nights when everybody is asleep kmt.
What a disgraceful man! Men like those cause people to stay away from church. If he’s not married, couldn’t he find an adult woman as a partner. Guess he thought the child wouldn’t talk. Shame on him.