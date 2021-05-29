Burnt Woman Airlifted Overseas Getting Care | TVJ News – May 27 2021

After visa related glitches today, the woman who was set ablaze by her spouse was airlifted out of Jamaica to receive medical treatment for her injuries sustained in the gruesome attack.
May the good Lord bless you my dear I pray for your speadily recovery in Jesus Name 🙏🙏😪
I’m so glad she is getting the treatment she will need. Her husband tried to kill her but her strength to persevere and live was so much greater. I send my prayers to her and the family.🙏🙏🙏
I thank god that she will be ok🤕🤕🤕🤕🤕🤕🤕🤕🤕🤕🤕
It is full time that Jamaica invest in a trauma/burn unit hospital. Thank God for those who made this possible for this woman.
Jamaica has trauma burnt unit..I used to work at one.
Oh I didn’t know
There is a burnt unit at UHWI ward 5
Theres more than one in Jamaica
I am very happy for what the team have done hope for a speedy recovery
My prayers and thoughts goes out to the family she’s going to be okay she’s in God’s hands now her common-law friend needs to be up underneath the jailhouse
Touch her body with your hands father God and give her family strength.
hope she surrender her life to the Lord and let him take care of the rest
I don’t even know her but As they lifted her in the aircraft tears rolled out of my eyes. I pray she’ll have a successful surgery and recovery in the name above every name; Jesus 🙌🏾‼️
I am sad a happy at the same time…overjoyed she will get the needed help🙏🙏Jesus….but heard we have no burn unit on the island ….say it aint so! Did they catch the boyfriend???
@Ruby Limey I read in comments from a person saying that there is a burn unit in Jamaica 🤷🏾♂️
Also yes I believe the Hyena has been apprehended 🤔
All in all, Satan did not get the victory in this situation being that his aim was to steal, kill and destroy.
@Living on Purpose !! Praise God! Thank you for the update. Blessings 🙏
God still.answers prayers thank you jesus🙌
Thank you Jesus she’s getting the help she needs.
Lord have mercy on her, thank you lord for her healing..amen
GOD is good ALL the time
Thank God she’s getting the help she needs 🙏 Many thanks to all who helped
When human beings work together we can do marvelous things. Get well soon..
Cover her Lord healing in the mighty name of Jesus
God is Good.
Thank you for all who assist in getting her the help she needs.
I dont know her, but i know that she is a human being with hopes and dreams like all of us.
I share her pains from one female to another.
May she speedily recover
So she can continúe to live her life to the fullest.
All the best Nicole
BE WITH HER ON HER JOURNEY KING JESUS. ONLY YOU ALONE CAN HEAL AND DELIVER HER.
God blessed all the person who reaches out and help this lady ,a which they could help kaylan to go over sea too ,ofter she was badly beaten by 5woman at a party and she still in hospital fighting for life
I’m so happy the relevant authorities stepped in and helped . I pray she recovers and thanks to the foundation.
I’m sad and happy at the same time. Give her and the family strength at this time Lord…
This is why i keep preaching it. The govt needs to use the funds that they have for the new parliament building construction and build a state of the art burn hospital with highly trained medical team. This will reduce the need for overseas care. Priority must be given to the critical needs of the country first.