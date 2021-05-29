Burnt Woman Airlifted Overseas Getting Care | TVJ News – May 27 2021

TOPICS:
Burnt Woman Airlifted Overseas Getting Care | TVJ News - May 27 2021 1

May 29, 2021

 

After visa related glitches today, the woman who was set ablaze by her spouse was airlifted out of Jamaica to receive medical treatment for her injuries sustained in the gruesome attack.

35 Comments on "Burnt Woman Airlifted Overseas Getting Care | TVJ News – May 27 2021"

  1. Amoy Johnson | May 28, 2021 at 11:44 AM | Reply

    May the good Lord bless you my dear I pray for your speadily recovery in Jesus Name 🙏🙏😪

  2. Brown Sugar | May 28, 2021 at 11:44 AM | Reply

    I’m so glad she is getting the treatment she will need. Her husband tried to kill her but her strength to persevere and live was so much greater. I send my prayers to her and the family.🙏🙏🙏

  3. KAREN Higgins | May 28, 2021 at 12:02 PM | Reply

    It is full time that Jamaica invest in a trauma/burn unit hospital. Thank God for those who made this possible for this woman.

  4. Scarlett Whyte | May 28, 2021 at 12:04 PM | Reply

    I am very happy for what the team have done hope for a speedy recovery

  5. Deborah Shuler | May 28, 2021 at 12:11 PM | Reply

    My prayers and thoughts goes out to the family she’s going to be okay she’s in God’s hands now her common-law friend needs to be up underneath the jailhouse

  6. Rowan Richards | May 28, 2021 at 12:16 PM | Reply

    Touch her body with your hands father God and give her family strength.

  7. Living on Purpose !! | May 28, 2021 at 12:22 PM | Reply

    I don’t even know her but As they lifted her in the aircraft tears rolled out of my eyes. I pray she’ll have a successful surgery and recovery in the name above every name; Jesus 🙌🏾‼️

    • Val Simms | May 28, 2021 at 5:45 PM | Reply

      Me too😭😭

    • Caroline r | May 28, 2021 at 5:45 PM | Reply

      Well said living on purpose. God 🙏 will truly hear your prayer 🙏

    • Ruby Limey | May 28, 2021 at 6:38 PM | Reply

      I am sad a happy at the same time…overjoyed she will get the needed help🙏🙏Jesus….but heard we have no burn unit on the island ….say it aint so! Did they catch the boyfriend???

    • Living on Purpose !! | May 28, 2021 at 10:38 PM | Reply

      @Ruby Limey I read in comments from a person saying that there is a burn unit in Jamaica 🤷🏾‍♂️

      Also yes I believe the Hyena has been apprehended 🤔

      All in all, Satan did not get the victory in this situation being that his aim was to steal, kill and destroy.

    • Ruby Limey | May 28, 2021 at 11:48 PM | Reply

      @Living on Purpose !! Praise God! Thank you for the update. Blessings 🙏

  8. Paula Donaldson | May 28, 2021 at 12:25 PM | Reply

    God still.answers prayers thank you jesus🙌

  9. Tecia Brown | May 28, 2021 at 12:26 PM | Reply

    Thank you Jesus she’s getting the help she needs.

  10. Molly Boo | May 28, 2021 at 12:27 PM | Reply

    Lord have mercy on her, thank you lord for her healing..amen

  11. Adrian Cowan | May 28, 2021 at 12:40 PM | Reply

    GOD is good ALL the time

  12. ArtsyIslandGirl Jamaican Vlogs | May 28, 2021 at 1:53 PM | Reply

    Thank God she’s getting the help she needs 🙏 Many thanks to all who helped

  13. Carol UterZeller | May 28, 2021 at 2:23 PM | Reply

    When human beings work together we can do marvelous things. Get well soon..

  14. Honna Nickle | May 28, 2021 at 2:44 PM | Reply

    Cover her Lord healing in the mighty name of Jesus

  15. Nichole Crooks | May 28, 2021 at 2:51 PM | Reply

    God is Good.
    Thank you for all who assist in getting her the help she needs.
    I dont know her, but i know that she is a human being with hopes and dreams like all of us.
    I share her pains from one female to another.
    May she speedily recover
    So she can continúe to live her life to the fullest.
    All the best Nicole

  16. Melli Berry | May 28, 2021 at 3:12 PM | Reply

    BE WITH HER ON HER JOURNEY KING JESUS. ONLY YOU ALONE CAN HEAL AND DELIVER HER.

  17. Marva Johnson | May 28, 2021 at 3:12 PM | Reply

    God blessed all the person who reaches out and help this lady ,a which they could help kaylan to go over sea too ,ofter she was badly beaten by 5woman at a party and she still in hospital fighting for life

  18. Georgia Sheckleford | May 28, 2021 at 3:51 PM | Reply

    I’m so happy the relevant authorities stepped in and helped . I pray she recovers and thanks to the foundation.

  19. Be Be Be | May 28, 2021 at 4:03 PM | Reply

    I’m sad and happy at the same time. Give her and the family strength at this time Lord…

  20. webby | May 28, 2021 at 4:40 PM | Reply

    This is why i keep preaching it. The govt needs to use the funds that they have for the new parliament building construction and build a state of the art burn hospital with highly trained medical team. This will reduce the need for overseas care. Priority must be given to the critical needs of the country first.

