Bus & Taxi Fares Going up by 15% in Jamaica | TVJ News – August 12 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday
27 comments
Fares going up in this troubled time , with viruses many people lost their jobs
They don’t cares about the people, smh
@Marva Johnson $15 me wonder how this a go make sense
Kmt me need a Yeng Yeng fi ride go work
Hope Dem raise pay now so wi can pay wi bus fair
Exactly
Increase when dem a pack the bus and taxi same way. Workers need Increase in their pay too.
Rice, Flour, Sugar, Taxi-fare etc increase but salary have not increase. Okay.
Salary increase in some sectors
See exactly what are they doing
Jah jah no sah if don’t have any thing to do not going on the road and it so sad bcuz ur pay not raising smh kmt father god only u alone can help in this trouble time
Everything a raise??? So how I don’t hear abt the pay???
Lets just all leave Jamaica! life doesn’t get better just worse
Everything a paise except pay…. I used to work $2,500 a day now my boss a try pay we 1,100 a day so I quit mi either hungry than work Fi dat
Now teachers’ (private-school) salaries ought be going up by at least 50%.
I agree with you
HA, you wish
This is so sad a lot of people as lost their jobs because of covid how will people survive in this nation .think this is so unfair. We have to look to God He is our sustainer.
How are those poor people is going to manage with the economy so slow due to the pandemic?
More killings and more robbery’s. Why would any normal minded person return home.
How much of this 15% is being taxed?
What about raise in pay?
I hope civil servants get a 15% wage increase too
Pay more for fare and people don’t have work and people not getting any increase of pay
kmt what a government look what people vote for PNP and JLP doesn’t make one
Why everything always a go up an nth nah go down People can hardly manage aready
Watch out for a 10,000 $ banknote coming to a bank near you soon!