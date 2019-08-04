2020 Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, addresses the El Paso Shooting as part of MSNBC’s continuing coverage with Joy Reid, saying, ‘Now America is under attack from domestic white nationalist terror.’» Subscribe to MSNBC:

About: MSNBC is the premiere destination for in-depth analysis of daily headlines, insightful political commentary and informed perspectives. Reaching more than 95 million households worldwide, MSNBC offers a full schedule of live news coverage, political opinions and award-winning documentary programming — 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter: MSNBC.com/NewslettersYouTube

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Buttigieg Warns ‘U.S. Under Attack From Domestic White Nationalist Terror’ | MSNBC