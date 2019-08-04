2020 Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, addresses the El Paso Shooting as part of MSNBC’s continuing coverage with Joy Reid, saying, ‘Now America is under attack from domestic white nationalist terror.’» Subscribe to MSNBC:
Buttigieg Warns ‘U.S. Under Attack From Domestic White Nationalist Terror’ | MSNBC
Banning guns wont stop Trump’s murderers. We have to ban the ideologies that have an innocent body count and jail those that promote it.
More guns = more shootings. Less guns = less shootings. We have decades of data over thousands of studies on the local, city, state, and national/international level that evidence this inesapable conclusion. Vote for and support GunSense candidates and laws. It simply doesn’t have to be this way in the US, just as it isn’t in any other developed nation.
…And BAN guns…all guns…
The Wizard of the White Nationalist Terror Movement lives at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.
@CrimsonTide 1+1 is always 2
It’s so clear the president has cultivated this environment.
CrimsonTide i agree. And ROLL TIDE by the way!
Exactly
https://www.businessinsider.com/donald-trumps-ex-wife-once-said-he-kept-a-book-of-hitlers-speeches-by-his-bed-2015-8 Donald Trump’s ex-wife once said Trump kept a book of Hitler’s speeches by his bed
Business Insider
Sep. 1, 2015, 8:25 AM
trumpUS Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
According to a 1990 Vanity Fair interview, Ivana Trump once told her lawyer Michael Kennedy that her husband, real-estate mogul Donald Trump, now a leading Republican presidential candidate, kept a book of Hitler’s speeches near his bed.
“Last April, perhaps in a surge of Czech nationalism, Ivana Trump told her lawyer Michael Kennedy that from time to time her husband reads a book of Hitler’s collected speeches, My New Order, which he keeps in a cabinet by his bed … Hitler’s speeches, from his earliest days up through the Phony War of 1939, reveal his extraordinary ability as a master propagandist,” Marie Brenner wrote.
Hitler was one of history’s most prolific orators, building a genocidal Nazi regime with speeches that bewitched audiences.
It takes this for public figures to start saying the truth decent and informed people have known for years: Far Right White Supremacist Terrorism is the biggest threat to American lives in our times.
Pete Buttigieg For America2020! Vision, with Humanity, Freedom, Security, and Democracy For All!🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Pete isn’t getting enough attention.
Trump has given the green light on immigrants and has got these racist nuts in a frenzy. We have got to drag that man out of the White House by the feet and onto prison.
Agreed! Disgraceful Donald has made haters feel emboldened.
Agreed
Social media exists all over planet earth. It’s NOT one of the key causes. Obviously these guys are emboldened by the disgusting creature in the WH.
Absolutely true!
The only people that should be in concentration camps are Trump supporters white nationalist not people coming from other countries to live better life
Your heart is in the right place, but no one should be in concentration camps.
A big problem in our society is that Trump, the Republicans, and Fox “News” are all selling FEAR. They appeal to the lesser-educated because that group is more easily frightened. This fear is ON-TAP 24/7 with no relief at any time. They tell their captive audience who and what to fear at all times and make unfounded claims about why. This approach works best for them.
Fear the non-whites. Fear the immigrants. Fear the gays and transsexuals. Fear the non-Christians. Fear the Liberals and Democrats. Fear scientists. Fear technology. Fear Socialism. Fear cannabis. Fear mental health efforts. Fear minimum wage hikes. Fear the poor. Fear solar energy and windmills. Fear vaccines. Fear the “agenda.”
They try to bolster these fears by sell lies. Those bad people want our borders erased. They love and want crime. They want to take your children away. They want to confiscate your guns and bibles. They’re going to make marriage illegal. Obama is a secret Muslim Atheist!
It’s all being done in the name of power, attention, and profits.
There are people in our society who can only take so much. The more the Amygdala gets stimulated, the greater the fear grows. They glue themselves to it and cannot shut it off. Their fear drives them to stockpile a high number of guns. Over time what they see and hear replaces the reality of what is around them.
And when they’ve had too much, they decide to venture into society and take care of it themselves.
Well thought out comment, unfortunately too long for most test addicted readers.
Excellent! The best comment I’ve read yet! Thank you! Now, please repeat it over and over, especially over on Fox Faux News comment boxes!
Do Trump have to blame for this
Trust me. The terrorist in chief is enjoying these shootings.
Mayor Pete, you are so right. Trump spawned these mass shootings and he is stoking them.
So Obama spawned all the mass shooting under his presidency. Gotcha 👌
JaY Dell the problem is white crazy people!!! The end! No matter who was president
Mayor Pete you have my vote for 2020.
The truth is our president will not make a move that in any way discomforts his base, no matter how moral or logical it may seem.
Trump and the cultist right wing have MORE blood on their hands
These newsreaders and their stupid usage of the word ” conversation”
Vote out the Trump party of domestic terrorism at all levels of government.
We need to come to terms with the fact that a rise in white nationalist terrorism is baked into the cake when Conservatives “win” elections.
Just like with everything, the reason they do nothing to stop it is that it benefits them.
Violence against Liberals is a small price to pay for supreme court judges and tax cuts.
THE ROACH LIST, BETO, CORY, AMY, NOW THIS HATER, IN CHICAGO, DEMO TOWN, THIS IS A NORMAL WEEKEND, LAST WEEKEND 8 DEAD, 60 WOUNDED. WE NEED TO ENFORCE THE LAW, DUH……
I believe we have a problem with peoples thinking. You need to look at the source to fix It!