2020 Democratic candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg says that Sen. Elizabeth Warren did not give an answer Tuesday night to his question about health care and taxes. Mayor Pete also discusses gun reform, immigration, college costs as well as gaining African-American support. Aired on 10/16/19.

Buttigieg Weighs In On Warren, Syria And Gaining African-American Support | Morning Joe | MSNBC