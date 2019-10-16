2020 Democratic candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg says that Sen. Elizabeth Warren did not give an answer Tuesday night to his question about health care and taxes. Mayor Pete also discusses gun reform, immigration, college costs as well as gaining African-American support. Aired on 10/16/19.
Buttigieg Weighs In On Warren, Syria And Gaining African-American Support | Morning Joe | MSNBC
I live in southern Illinois , an incredible number of voters support trump. Scary!
@Christopher
EATING VOMITUS LIES AND DRINKING RACIST HATE DAILY WILL MAKES ONE BRAINLESS USELESS SOULLESS AND SHAMELESS
I PERSONALLY HAVE AN ALLERGIC REACTION TOO LIES AND STUPIDITY
Christopher – I desperately want to move to a liberal bastion, like Austin, Texas.
I feel so isolated and unhappy here in North Carolina. We have a couple of areas that I might find people I can interact with without having to bite my tongue constantly, or abruptly ending conversations so I can find a quiet spot to do deep breathing exercises.
I’ve got to make a change for the sake of my mental health.
Trump supporters in rural areas might change to a better choice this coming election.
That’s why I will keep saying, support who you want in the primary but vote for whoever the nominee is. No more “or bust” dumbasses.
sharon nagle – I hope you’re right, but I don’t see it happening around here. I’m throughly demoralized and struggling with depression, so maybe my viewpoint is skewed negative?
What I see around me are people who have listened to AM talk radio for so long that they are too far gone.
How come Joes hair doesn’t move in the wind like everyone else’s?
He uses a tin of ‘Busy Girl’ hair spray a day!
what does hair movement have to do w/ anything
Laura Folsom – The next time you’re at a Walgreens, check out the hair care aisle. You’ll see cans of hair spray, mousse and even stuff like pomade.
I’ve always been a fan of Dapper Dan pomade, but I’ve been bald for over 20 years now, so I’m guessing there are some new products that even I don’t know about.
Hannah – I’ve heard trump uses Aqua Net, perhaps he should switch to Busy Girl? His hair gets pushed around by the rotor wash from his helicopter when he is screaming at reporters.
What do you mean everyone else? I’m freaking bald and I’m highly offended!!! LMAO
What really gets me shaking my head, is that so many Americans see Pete, an intelligent, country loving, War veteran, as a SINNER but yet they see the real SINNER as their savior ..go figure.
Despite your homophobia, Mayor Pete IS a good man!
@Mary Kelly Put onto the masses to control them. BUT still i ask, WHY do you except trump the Grabber of innocent with ill intent, but reject two people of the same gender who love one another? honestly it boggles MANY MANY of us, WHY?
Mark Doeding – In a book that has been copied and rewritten from dead languages, revised and rewritten numerous times by kings, popes, and scribes.
Jeff Cooper I know, it’s leaves me smh too.
@Chris Draughn An excellent point. Over the centuries there have been various synods to resolve conflicting interpretations of writings that were not even original texts. It takes an enormous suspension of logic to think that what someone claims God told him (why is it always a “him”?) has not been altered. Compounding the contradictions, there is not ONE Christian faith but MANY, each with its own interpretations.
Mayor Pete, so very qualified.
And very bought.
@Lost Hero and once again you do have proof of that?
Hey MSNBC, please find a new sound technician. I’d like to be able listen to the candidates without being distracted by the sound of street traffic. Thanks.
I’ve always liked Buttigieg’s honest, professional, & obvious knowledge of home & world issues
It’s just too bad he takes so much corporate money.
@Lost Hero and you do have proof of that don’t you?
Mayor Pete speaks like an adult. Sure is refreshing.
8:12 Erdogan will only meet with Trump, because he knows how stupid and weak-willed Trump is about this situation. Erdogan knows he can bend Trump into a pretzel to get him to agree with Turkey’s horrific interests here.
You also sound stupid and weak and easily triggered.
President Pete! 🖤
He is a good speaker!
Major Pete Buttigieg is a intelligent man with knowledge and good plans and ideas for change, for all the important issues for ALL AMERICANS !
Not for all Americans. Progressives will not vote for a corporate-sponsored candidate, no matter what.
@Tessmage Tessera Maybe not in the primary. He’s aiming for the general. Donald Trump is the most corporate sponsored candidate in our history. Have you missed that?
@gdouglas999 We don’t need to choose between Mayor Pete and Donald Trump. We have two leading candidates who don’t take ANY corporate money… and all of us will be voting for one of them.
@Tessmage Tessera Not all of us. I worked my butt off for Bernie in 2016 but I’m among those who are now referred to as Bernie-to-Pete voters. Bernie’s time has passed. Pete takes NO money from corporate PACs! You have confused the fact that 23 billionaires contributed to his campaign as taking “corporate money.” Are you not aware that EVERY billionaire in the country has the same right to donate to a campaign that you or I do? I struggled to contribute $3 (both to Bernie in 2016 and to Pete this year) so I am grateful that there are others who are able to contribute to the $2800 maximum. By the way, adding up EVERY billionaire’s donation tallies less than ONE HALF OF ONE PERCENT of all the contributions Buttigieg has received. Just who among them do you think he is going to be beholden to for the drop in the bucket?
@gdouglas999 Your opinions are not shared by the vast majority of progressives. And without the progressive vote, NOBODY is gonna win. That’s what happened in 2016, and if they try to foist another corporate-sponsored candidate on us, then Trump will win again. Your choice.
At the very beginning I was in support of Kamala Harris (I still support her). But Mayor Pete has won me over because he is well spoken and level headed. I get a genuine good vibe about this guy. If I was to pick our next president, Mayor Pete would be President Pete. I think Kamala would be a great VP!
Donald Trump is so corrupt must impeach and get them out of the office
America needs trump! No f@ggot in whitr house
Mikas dad was the one that helped arm the mujahdeen in Afghanistan.
Operation cyclone
That was an exceedingly good answer. I have no problem currently voting for him
let me guess you are white. Most blacks and people of color will not vote for him. His record with them in Southbend is terrible. He also doesn’t say anything other than state the obvious without any substance. Medicare for all who want it. So how would a person at KFC afford this public option and where will the subsidies come from if he doesnt want to tax the rich?
sguardian870 The more ‘Platitudes Pete’ speaks, the more I can’t stand him.
Look where his money is coming from. It isn’t small donors.
He’s afraid of any purity test for a good reason. He. Can. Be. Bought.
I really enjoy listening to an adult person speaking eloquently and meticulously…
Mayor pete has his s— together, would make a fantastic president of the U.S. No one on that panel came close to him as an outstanding candidate and human being.Old fogeys gotta go.
Level-headed and to the point. A breath of fresh air in this political quagmire! …and I say this not just because his lineage hails from my country – just being objective about matters.
Mayor Pete is looking better and better every day. I just hope people see how smart and good he is. I would vote for him in a heartbeat.
So many people want an extreme candidate, but I’m sick of living in a reality show where the president thrives on shock and awe. Mayor Pete doesn’t talk trash about republicans, he focuses on our similarities, not our differences, and tries to unite the parties. We need a president who will listen and try to do what’s best for republicans AND democrats, and I feel like this is the guy. He’s an actual leader, not a divider.
I don’t understand why this guy isn’t already the front runner.
He’s clearly the best choice.