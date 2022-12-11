Recent Post
87 comments
When you put open availability on a job application but after you get the job you tell them you can’t work weekends 😂
You deserve a Trophy 🏆 for this comment bro 🤣
Thts exactly wat she did..she fake her resume
@Nubian Goddess Nikki Just keep voting for the democrat party that gave you the Jim Crow Laws after they gave the blacks Slavery & went to war to keep you in bondage.
You don’t care about how they formed the KKK to hang you with mob violence on a burning cross after they dragged you out of your house in the dead of night. Keep voting for those democrats.
Switcheroo on the people of Arizona who voted her in.
We dont mind, we actually love her over here in Arizona!🌵💖
@Krissykriss I’m from Arizona and I mind.
Anyone who knows politics thought that exact statement. I know I did.
Her minimum wage stunt was cruel. She’s a horrible person and a hypocrite.
@markdalbey Sinema began her political career in the Arizona Green Party and rose to prominence for her progressive advocacy, supporting causes such as LGBT rights and opposing the war on terror. She left the Green Party to join the Arizona Democratic Party in 2004 and was elected to a seat in the United States House of Representatives in 2012.
@Blue Collar Beer Snob YEAH,,,,, RIGHT!!!!!!
@Andres Herrera All true, but once a Green always a Green? People are allowed to change their views. I voted for her in 2014. She ran as a moderate to conservative Democrat. I would not have voted for a Green candidate. I voted for a moderate to conservative Democrat and that was what I got. At no time did she misrepresent her views. She turned out more conservative than I would have liked, but if you voted for her in 2018 you were voting for someone that represented themself as a conservative Democrat, not a liberal.
Kyrsten Sinema – “😘👎”
I think a lot of people are missing a point about this. The fact is is that the people of Arizona voted her in as a Democrat if they wanted to vote in an independent they would have. So changing parties at this point I think is rather disingenuous to the people that voted her into office. I don’t think she should be allowed to do it. I think that should be a law against this.
@Vital Signs 100%. Democrats voted for a dead guy. A president that hid in his basement. And a governor that refused to debate her opponent.
Its dirty but its legit in most democracies…parliamentary included. Doesn’t happen often though.
@Judith Smith Are you from Arizona? If not then don’t speak for us Arizonans please .
@Vital Signs Most of the time. I’d rather die than vote republican and while some independents and libertarians have nice platforms they never actually have a shot at winning, it would be a wasted vote.
“I’m an independent, thus I can’t be primaried. And if the dems run someone against me, the GOP will win, so I can take them hostage”. Kristen sinema is disliked by both republicans and democrats in AZ.
And As an ARIZONA Independant I can tell you We INDEPENDANTS DONT LIKE HER..SHES GONE
@one eyed monster Nobody ask you what you are.
@markdalbey most voters in Az are INDEPENDANTS NOW…Thats why Sinema thinks she can fool us …NOT..SHES GONE
they should primary her anyways
Don’t worry, It won’t work and will backfire on her
I too am an independent, but let me fix that for Sinema: “We don’t feel like our corporate and financial special interests and fundraising fit in any specific political box.”
@Bryson Hall Don’t be ignorant, he is slamming the Democrat party Senator
@airdi
What about Maxine Waters support of the FTC (Bachman-Fried) and his donations to her (and the fact the he embezzled money, he’s not being sent to Congress to testify)
@R Anthony Bothsidesism is the last refuge of a scoundrel.
Pj48, she is good at the gobboly-goop isn’t she is?
@Aisha bint Abu Bakr you have mistaken me saying Dems are not corrupt no I am say republicans are worst. For every single example that you have there are twice as many for republicans
“Independent”? Lol she’s borderline maga, why is she STILL lying to herself? 🤣
Obviously you don’t know what MAGA is. She is not a progressive Democrat, but she is not MAGA. Her opponent in 2018, Martha McSally is MAGA. She proved that by voting with Trump 97% of the time the year that she was appointed to fill John McCain’s Senate seat.
@Shlep Messing Sinema attended Republican CPAC and caucus so she may as well just put on her secret red MAGA hat she has at home.
Sinema voted with the President 97% of the time. The bills that were passed will make winning in 2024 possible.
Money grubbing Sinema does EVERYTHING Megan McCain tells her to do! EVERYTHING!
As a progressive but pragmatic Democrat, I would never vote for her again.
And if she thinks Arizona Republicans will vote for her she is dreaming again.
I think someone said that after she paid her dues to the men that got her to where she is now that when she bends over to maintain and pay her monthly membership it looks like a charbroiled axe wound with a tongue hanging out and sesame seeds on each side of said wound!
The dictionary of definition of pragmatic is to deal with something realistically and not theoretically. Progressive is a liberal theory within the Democratic party. It is a theory. Since it is a theory it is theoretical.
Pragmatic is the description of someone or something, not an opinion. Pragmatic is not a word that can be used to describe progressive. The dictionary definition of pragmatic is to deal with something in a realistic way, not a theoretical way. Progressive is a theory within the Democratic party. It is not a thing so you cannot using the dictionary definition of pragmatic, to describe a theory.
@Jock Young Progressive is a theory within the Democratic party as it is used here, so it is theoretical. The dictionary definition is to deal with something in a realistic way, not a theoretical way. You cannot use pragmatic to describe a theory. You can be pragmatic, but it has nothing to do with being a progressive, which is a theory and pragmatic by definition cannot be used to describe a theory. You can be a progressive and you can be pragmatic, but the two are mutually exclusive as words.
Don’t let the door hit you on your way out.
I don’t blame her for leaving your asses!
Buh bye!!
@Dee Lee its people like you that made me quit the democrat party. Its either stay right in line with the dems or you will get mocked and destroyed. The Democrat party has changed, and not for the better.
“I want to get back to the issues that are important to the 50+ billionaires who have given me contributions, only one of whom is from Arizona. The corporate PACS that gave me $2.5 million have gone without a voice in Washington for too long.” – Sinema
Here is the recommended clip that say it :
https://youtu.be/88kwNSTgBX4
Sinema may have begun her political career 20 years ago as a Green Party–aligned critic of corporate power and previously identified as a “Prada socialist.” But those days are long gone, as Sinema has since abandoned her critique of capitalism and become a favorite senator of investment bankers, hedge-fund profiteers, and, most notably, the pharmaceutical companies that she has helped to thwart Democratic efforts to cut drug prices. Her latest move aligns her more thoroughly with the donors and special interests that she has so diligently represented since coming to the Senate in 2019, after a campaign in which she enjoyed massive financial and strategic support from Democrats.
The Billionaires are Democrats, though. Do you people think at all.
She’s a corporate hag
As an Independent, I just see a politician trying to save their career by hiding behind an ideological label. I view her more so as an institutionalist that’s against reform.
Every politician tries to save their career.
@Island Time And you don’t have the spine to admit demotards do the same thing.
She’s not concerned about any Arizonans…if she were she would have voted to increase the minimum wage to $15/hr..safeguard voting rights, eliminate the filibuster…no on all 3 said K Sinema! She will do whatever she can to stay in the spotlight, and this little mamby pamby voice of hers 🤮
@Rene Rigney yes there very clever in forming there opinions within Voters complaining so much when your about to get roasted you jump to the next base and alinement within there opinions with them Voters all over again and my Republican friends keep asking me how come Biden doesn’t run Ralleys around country n my response for what there sapose to be doing America Business not running around the country doing a Ralleys for profits
@Island Time , I agree with you. I’m an Independant, but unlike Sinema, I’v always been an Independant. She’s a “Convenience Independant”.
I love it when Kevin McCarthy says “what people have to understand is”…….(crickets)
She’s so smug and entitled. She doesn’t do townhalls or meetings with the voters.
She LIED to get elected.
She only cares about money and power, Not Arizona.
Neither does Kamala
@Krissykriss Your party is owned by corporate CEOs and white nationalist fascists and you know that. Nick Fuentes and Richard Spencer know it to.
She is. She is thriving and making a fortune in that town.
Cuz she knows everyone hates her
She lied to her base and went full corrupt
And republicans only liked her for crippling the Democratic Party but why would they choose her over a actual republicans who would do more.
You can’t leave a party which you were never a part of.
How much does Trump own you?
@Shlep Messing , not as much as I *OWN YOU.*
Want proof?
Reply again like the well trained 🐕🐕 you are.
Waiting, just so I can say *I told you so.*
It’s so touching that Sinema has found her non-binary status politically. But the rest of us shouldn’t have to be held hostage as a result.
You have nothing to do with Arizona unless you live here and it sounds like you don’t. We are proud of her over here in Arizona!
@Krissykriss 😂ok bot.
@Breaks4Breaks truth hurts doesn’t it?
Finally, someone saying the deeply unpopular Sinema is unlikely to get the Arizona Independent vote. In fact, I am not sure she can get the requisite number signatures to even make it on the ballot.
It does not mater if she can get the Independent vote. Sadly the GOP will win in 2024, because there isa 99% chance the Arizona democratic party will nominate Ruben Gallego, a representative from a D+24 district He is a bit liberal. He will be running in a statewide race in Arizona, and Arizona is still fairly conservative. Even a clown like Blake Masters would crush him. That is the race Trump should have endorsed.
Are you from Arizona Ruth? Because we love her over here in Arizona!🌵💖
@Krissykriss Keissy When was the last time you opened the shades and plugged in the ear phones? what rock have you been under? This past year she just CAUSED workers to get the minimum wage NOT raised from $12.80 per hr to $15.00 per hour. Rent for a one bedroom here in AZ is $1,200 / month for a neighborhood you don’t have to duck and cover. Oh and now the developers are hijacking home communities and apts by building Home for RENT communities. For those who want a green patch for their pet , and no sharing walls. Essentially you don’t have the down for a $500,000 home, no problem you can rent our homes at $3,000 to $4,000/ month (the cost of renting a 2 -3 bedroom apartment) your dog runs free in your 300 sq ft yard, your neighbor is 36 inches from your bedroom wall while you SAVE up your 20% down payment on a $500,000 home in a HOA community.
@Kat I agree with everything you said, it is very expensive to live in Arizona. But do you really think all of that is Kyrstens fault? We are in a recession and alot of Californians are coming here buying up property and charging people California prices. Its like that everywhere!
Sinema seems so self-serving she deserves the Bye Felicia statement.
Bye Felicia is TRASHY STREET TALK.
@Krissykriss she’s a sellout so good riddance! She will not win re-election in Arizona.
And then kysten will be all like c ya don’t wanna be ya
@Krissykriss
Leaving ?
She is trying to play both sides against the middle.
She is irrelevant!
@SUSAN Francis she is Irrelevant huh? She will be voting on serious issues in DC for the next two years, so I would tread lightly with that statement.
She could have demanded almost anything in return for her vote on the inflation reduction act. What did she decided to go for: keeping tax loopholes for big hedge fonds.
I voted for her once. It won’t happen again, even if a Republican takes the seat. At least, I will know where they stand. With Sinema, you never know.
Same here. Lesson learned.