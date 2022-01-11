Cabinet Reshuffle – Nothing New | Covid Surge All Time High | TVJ Midday News – Jan 11 2022

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday #tvjmiddaynews
25 comments
Holness should shuffle himself out of the PM
Popyes new
I agree
PM out of office
Him need to shuffle himself and the other’s out there are a lot of things needs to be done in my little country Jamaica I dearly love my country he needs to seek help to fix our country little from this we have to get people from other part of the world to do things for us this generation is not learning to do anything we needs some more factory in place
UIC all the way these people running our country must go an some to prison
MR. HOLNESS …SHUFFLE THE DECK AND PLAYING THE DAME CARD, DOESN’T MAKE A DIFFERENCE. WHAT JAMAICA NEED IS FRESH MIND AND NEW VISION
Correct.
Recycling the gang members won’t make any difference, we need serious constitutional reforms that can weaken the party structure and give the power back to the citizens.
To them it’s the party first and Jamaica next.
Agree.🎯💯
Reshuffle the pack a jokers not much better than a card pack
Why he doesn’t want to get fresh n younger people with new ideas to run the country….. Kmt sick n tired of y’all not doing anything but chat while Jamaica keep going down.
Nothing new same old same old
Nothing new the same old story in the cabinets
And these people are a waste of asset I strongly believe that Jamaica need prayers for three full years morning noon and night make it worse the governor general is still standing right there when him should be reshuffled too it look like the Jamaican people have to wake up and reshuffle the prime minister
Prime minister you need to reshuffle
And these new identification card if you ask me what they for I could not give you an answer furthermore these people who work at the electoral office only some of them are really nice I must say majority you take one look at your face you need to say no more
What the prime minister is saying is hot air
How you want farmers to farm when they don’t have farm land and green house won’t work if we are talking about production to supply the country
Jamaica is in a mess where there is no vision the people perish
Holness should resign…..🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧
A lot of embezzlement take place when cabinet shuffle.. jamaica stay alert
So true then you hear a never me it missing under this and that leadership
Cabinet re shuffle for what with same systemic polices nothing will come of it same old people being moved around all working from the same instilled none beneficial polices then what are we to expect we need systemic changes and fresh new minds to moved jamaica 🇯🇲 forward
Hi people. I’m from Brazil and I love to listen to Jamaica’s accent. That’s why I watch his channel’s content every single day. Thanks a million for sharing…
Andrew Holness works for the people of Jamaica. They appointed him & they also have the power to get him out. There are power in numbers if they’re serious about him stepping down.