Cabinet Reshuffle – Nothing New | Covid Surge All Time High | TVJ Midday News – Jan 11 2022

  3. Him need to shuffle himself and the other’s out there are a lot of things needs to be done in my little country Jamaica I dearly love my country he needs to seek help to fix our country little from this we have to get people from other part of the world to do things for us this generation is not learning to do anything we needs some more factory in place

  5. MR. HOLNESS …SHUFFLE THE DECK AND PLAYING THE DAME CARD, DOESN’T MAKE A DIFFERENCE. WHAT JAMAICA NEED IS FRESH MIND AND NEW VISION

    1. Correct.
      Recycling the gang members won’t make any difference, we need serious constitutional reforms that can weaken the party structure and give the power back to the citizens.
      To them it’s the party first and Jamaica next.

  7. Why he doesn’t want to get fresh n younger people with new ideas to run the country….. Kmt sick n tired of y’all not doing anything but chat while Jamaica keep going down.

  10. And these people are a waste of asset I strongly believe that Jamaica need prayers for three full years morning noon and night make it worse the governor general is still standing right there when him should be reshuffled too it look like the Jamaican people have to wake up and reshuffle the prime minister

  12. And these new identification card if you ask me what they for I could not give you an answer furthermore these people who work at the electoral office only some of them are really nice I must say majority you take one look at your face you need to say no more

  14. How you want farmers to farm when they don’t have farm land and green house won’t work if we are talking about production to supply the country

  18. Cabinet re shuffle for what with same systemic polices nothing will come of it same old people being moved around all working from the same instilled none beneficial polices then what are we to expect we need systemic changes and fresh new minds to moved jamaica 🇯🇲 forward

  19. Hi people. I’m from Brazil and I love to listen to Jamaica’s accent. That’s why I watch his channel’s content every single day. Thanks a million for sharing…

  20. Andrew Holness works for the people of Jamaica. They appointed him & they also have the power to get him out. There are power in numbers if they’re serious about him stepping down.

