CAIR unveils Black Lives Matter banner in honor of George Floyd | USA TODAY

CAIR to mark the anniversary of George Floyd's death by unveiling Black Lives Matter banner on Capitol Hill Headquarters.

It's been a month since George Floyd died – since former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck as he gasped for air and pleaded for his life; since peaceful protests during daylight dissolved into violence after dark; since Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey decided to let protesters overtake the police department's Third Precinct.

