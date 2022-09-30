Recent Post
47 comments
Please heed evacuation orders folks. You’re not only putting your own lives in danger but those who have to come rescue you.
Please remember that ‘evacuating’ costs money. I’ve seen one report that said as much as 1200 dollars. It’s easy to issue an evacuation order…..It gets a lot more complicated when when folks can’t afford to do so. Most ‘average’ folks can’t afford a 500 dollar surprise bill, let alone foot 1200 bucks.
Please remember that ‘those who have to come rescue you’ are doing the job they signed up to do…..the folks they’re rescuing didn’t sign up for anything. I don’t mean to diminish the work of groups like the ‘Cajun Navy’ (They’re heroes and even that feeble platitude does them a disservice IMHO)….But the fact remains that regardless of the natural disaster….Some people will ALWAYS be in a position where THEY CAN’T LEAVE.
Finally…Please remember that one day, You and your family, might be put in the same position. Despite your apparent disdain for those that can’t just pick up and go (where they don’t even know) You should also ‘Please remember’ that folks will STILL come and try to rescue you.
There are 2 things in this world that are a poison to society as a whole…..A hard heart and a closed mind. Please heed those words.
God bless this man and the others.
My family is on Pine Island . I just want to thank you for everything you are doing💕
I pray your family is ok
@Diana Cass thank you so much Diana 🙏💕🙏
I called my senator last hurricane and will do it away now. The Cajun Navy needs to be awarded and praised for their selflessness and kindness every time these disasters happen.
🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾
Thank you so much guys. ♥️🙏🏻
Lord Protect these people as they do your work. Keep their families and all they are trying to reach with Your comfort. Asking with gratitude.
Amen✨
What a beautiful example of the very best of humanity. It is so heart-warming to know there are so many selfless and extraordinary heroes among us. Thank you. 💕
@Martin Q wanna hear the truth bout that one or you just gonna parrot a meme?
@Martin Q I’ll tell ya just lmk
@IPeeinPublicPools What does ‘wanna’ mean ?
These are some great guys!
I absolutely love the cajun navy. They helped in Houston a lot. They are phenomenal at what they do.
Thank You guys God bless you all you are angels in disguise with your uniforms. We need more ppl like you
This is so heart warming❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
As a Corporal in the Chipotle Air Force I get very emotional about other servicemen taking risks like this! Good on you brother!
Please let us know if you were in a gathering on Jan. 6. You know, we’d like to reward you……
@alus nova ?
@alus nova I was there.
God bless this vet firefighter.. I’m humbled listening to him. May all the angels hold him close, and be Blessed!
God bless first responders, volunteers & people rescuing, helping others when they can. it’s very heartwarming, especially with so much negative things happening in the world, it’s good to know there’s still some good people in the world ❤🥲🙏
Bless the Cajun Navy! He truly deserves some medals of merit! He is so humble, it brings me to tears! This man is an Angel.
God bless with these guys for what they are doing. I served in the US Air Force and would do the same thing if I lived closer to the coast. We may take a drive down to South Florida from Atlanta and see if we can help out. I certainly would like to believe that good humanity will prevail over all of the other political and social crap that has divided all of us!! ✈️😎🎥🙏🏽🙏🙏🏻
We still have heroes.
Excellent work. Thank you for your efforts!
Love the cajun navy! Good people! Be kind to them!! ❤️
Im from the south, people need to look at these gentlemen and take note. The goodness of looking out ones neighbor, and good will .. needs to be learned by other guys, not brought up to help thy neighbor. Im proud Im a southerner! 😇 May God bless these men !
