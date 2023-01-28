Recent Post
- ‘Caldron of fire’: Battle between Ukrainian forces and Wagner group intensifies in Bakhmut
Ukraine needs to protect her sky, that’s her main vulnerability and why Putin think he will win🤔 we need to cover Ukraine skies and develop good air fleet
With What?
@Riverside Garden Radio 👁️👁️ just a moment you’ll see magic wiping out SAM
@Gregory Dawson good idea, but the thing is hypersonic missiles are too fast for the Sam it’s the latest 21st-century rocket
actually the sky is the lesser problem. according to the US officials ukr main problem are artillery shells. Ukr fire 40.000 a month, rus fire 20.000 a day. US plans to ramp up prod from 15.000 a month to 90.000 a month in two years, rus is currently producing 500.000 a month and ramping up.
Send pegions.
The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing
@Paul Leach Please go to Iraq and tell them it’s been 2 decades and to let it go
@Chad You hear what you want always,no!? because I was talking about how a god or religion will support people who since 8 years of civil war were kiling his own citizens for cultural ties to another country like nazis do??
Go to Ukraine hero
Here is something at the above all over the Internet to get much needed supplies 🇺🇦
Obama and Biden began funding and training neo Nazis in Ukraine back in 2014.
Can’t imagine living in a society where human life means so little…..and then accepting that….that’s Russia for you
@Clik Clack Old good guy Stalin murdered more than 10 million of his own people. Robbed the farmers of Russia after murdering them, too, for their land.
He thought Russia would benefit from his evil actions. God said, “Not so. Thus, He stepped back and allowed man’s greatest enemy (Satan) to bring a famine that slaughtered over 10 million more souls.
Russia was built on the blood of murdering their own.
Yea, Stalin sowed a terrible seed and reaped the Whirlwind afterward.
@Rtiomas I know that the russian people have been living under the boot of this twitchy little mass murderer for way to long. He thought that this war would be won in a matter of weeks, with soldiers taking their dress uniforms with them, expecting that they would be marching in a victory parade through the streets of Kiev. Now as a result of his miss calculation tens of thousands of young russian men have been killed along with as many Ukrainians murdered. So now tens of thousands more russian men have to be thrown in this meat grinder of a pointless war to save his pride.
@Jimmie Smith he was very evil indeed that’s what happens when man gets rid of god in society the same thing happened with Nazi Germany. But that has nothing to do with this war.
@Clik Clack
I observed all wars based on the circumstances pertaining to how it all began
This one fact is not disputable: Russia invaded Ukraine. Ukraine didn’t invade Russia. Russia will reap what it has sown in due time. That fact is written in Divine Ink. ¹
@Jimmie Smith it’s a little deeper than that but thats alright 🤣
We now at stage 2 of war. Intense and fiery. One would’ve guessed that by now people would’ve stopped fighting.
Ukraine giving up would just encourage Putin. He wants all of Ukraine, he’s not going to stop. He’ll take years if necessary. Watch Terminator to get an idea.
Good point. But that leads to a question, what if those fighting are actually not in control?
Now just imagine if Ukraine had modern fighter helicopters like Apache and some extra long range missiles. I am telling you that Wagner would run back to Moscow NAKED!!
@M H.G. In 2021 an Australian company found a huge Lithium deposit that runs half of the eastern Ukraine. When this first started that’s what I thought Putin was after.
@Moe first France and England and Israel have nukes and they are allies…
@Moe Sure, but only if Putler suddenly turns suicidal 🙄
Hey 🇺🇦 got a helicopter at the a bove we can at U…. Very transparent and is so people can actively participate in much needed stuff directly used in Ukraine. Tell everybody!
I think Fred Pleitgen is a pretty damned good correspondent, and brave.
Thanks to the news crews.
Who’s the anchor? She doesn’t appear on CNNs website.
….for giving us biased propaganda from the evil ZeLOONYsky Regime
FAKE NEWS INDEED
I can’t imagine how those people feel your life was normal one day before you know it bombs and missiles are becoming a part of your everyday life it’s crazy how life turned out for these people🤔
@Michael A Wanting to be included within NATO and acquiring weaponry of mass destruction with only 5 minutes flight to major Russian cities.
Oops, I guess CNN, MSNBC and Western media forgot that little part.
@Kermit NATO is a defensive organisation. So you think NATO had plans of invading russia from Ukraine do you?
And I can’t imagine how the people of Iraq, Libya and Syria felt the day before the US “brought democracy” to them!
And the residents of Donbass could not imagine that after the signing of the Minsk agreements (the guarantors of which were Western countries) they and their children will die under Ukrainian shelling..
@Michael A The Russian-Ukrainian border is 1200 kilometers + the border of Belarus (part of the union state with Russia) – Ukraine 1000 kilometers + distance from Ukraine to Moscow 700 kilometers (supersonic rocket flies for several minutes) + constant rocking of the situation inside Russia with the help of agents of influence (from the US + UK Special Services), etc., etc., Given that Ukraine is not an independent state, NATO in Ukraine is “loaded pistols put to the head (of Russia), from a cowboy mad with impunity”.
When a “world leader” or whatever “leader” dies in this world, a spark of hope lights up on this universe.
God bless Ukraine.
Long live brave Ukrainian soldiers and civilians.
Glory to Ukraine depends on their homeland from the invaders
Need to give Ukraine the means to destroy the platforms from which these missiles are launched, whether they are launched from air (Tu-95 or Tu-22M) or sea (submarines or ships). Much harder to intercept the missiles after they have been launched.
God bless Ukrainian people Amen
Us and God 🙏 can bless the Ukrainian people.
God help Ukrainian people Amen
We are with you Kyiv all the way to the end, please the West USA send the necessary weapons urgently needed to Ukraine the quicker this war is over the better for Ukraine to get back to normal life. Glory to Ukraine.
Шлите больше оружия,, возможно и вам пришлют подарок от России. Или вы думаете, что сидите на мягком диване и вас это не коснётся?
I hope that tanks arrive in enough time to protect Bakhmut.
Stay strong Ukraine!
Ukraine!Slava ! To the Ukraine✝GOD Bless you all in the Ukraine! and have a happier and a better and safer new 20223 year!! in the Ukraine! З Різдвом Христовим Україно!✝Glory To Ukraine! Glory To The Heroes! of the Ukraine ! ✊💪✌💙💛From a retired us army E 8 master Sergeant From The Good Old U.S.of A. Ukraine! you guys Just Keep on Giving them S.O.B’s. Orcs a great big taste of what pure Hell’s is really like💙💛Slava ! Ukraine! Warmest regards and support from the U.S.of A !❤Slava ! Ukraine! 💙💛 Warmest regards and support from the U.S.of A !❤ Glory to Ukraine Slava ! Ukraine Glory to the Heroes of the Ukraine Slava ! Ukraine✝GOD Bless THE Ukraine from the U.S.of A !❤! Glory and to all the hero’s! of the Ukraine 💙💛God✝ blesses you all 💙💛 and to all of your families and all of your allies✝God be with you All you just keep on trusting in GOD and stay safe keep on being strong 💪✝ Slava ! To the Ukraine✝GOD Bless you all in the Ukraine! and have a happier and a better and safer new 20223 year!! in the Ukraine! З Різдвом Христовим Україно!✝Glory To Ukraine! Glory To The Heroes! ✊💪✌💙💛From a retired us army E 8 master Sergeant From The Good Old U.S.of A. Ukraine! you guys Just Keep on Giving them S.O.B’s. Orcs a great big taste of what pure Hell’s is really like💙💛Slava ! Ukraine! Warmest regards and support from the U.S.of A !❤Slava ! Ukraine! 💙💛 Warmest regards and support from the U.S.of A !❤ Glory to Ukraine Slava! Ukraine Glory to the Heroes of the Ukraine Slava ! Ukraine✝GOD Bless THE Ukraine from the U.S.of A !❤! Glory and to all the hero’s of the Ukraine 💙💛God✝ blesses you all 💙💛 and to all of your families and all of your allies✝God be with you All you just keep on trusting in GOD and stay safe keep on being strong 💪✝
This report doesn’t know what he’s talking about when it comes to Russian hypersonics. Kinzahl is no way near as good as he thinks. It’s literally just a ballistic missile launched from a massive, Mach 3 fighter & nothing else. In other words, it’s a ballistic missile with an aircraft 1st stage. Their rocket engine does not last long, it cannot manoeuver seriously, it cannot continuously alter its trajectory. It doesn’t have sensors or precision. The US could have done this whenever they wanted, for decades. They don’t do ballistic missiles in the way the Russians & Chinese do. Largely because of the anti-Intermediate Ballistic Missile treaty but also because they have the USAF & the USN, so they can use much stealther, cheaper & more effective weapon systems e.g. Tomahawk. The US aren’t attempting to copy this, they’re working on air breathing, scramjet powered hypersonics. Which can do all of the things the reporter listed, as they’re powered by a far more efficient air breathing engine. They also have aerodynamic surfaces to be able to manoeuver. They still can’t detect a thing at hypersonic speeds, like anything else, so their moves will all need to be pre-programmed. It won’t respond to previously undetected popup threats for example, because it can’t see anything at Mach 5+.