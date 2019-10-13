Sam Brock joins Alex Witt amid raging wildfires from Northridge, Calif., where people are desperate to find out if their home is still standing. So far, one death has been reported, one firefighter injured, and dozens of buildings damaged or destroyed. California's firefighting agency has put out 300 fires, and 39 wildfires, just in the past 24 hours, the governor's office tweeted.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

California Fires Continue To Rage, Killing 1, Destroying Dozens Of Homes | MSNBC