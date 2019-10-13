California Fires Continue To Rage, Killing 1, Destroying Dozens Of Homes | MSNBC

TOPICS:
California Fires Continue To Rage, Killing 1, Destroying Dozens Of Homes | MSNBC 1

October 13, 2019

 

Sam Brock joins Alex Witt amid raging wildfires from Northridge, Calif., where people are desperate to find out if their home is still standing. So far, one death has been reported, one firefighter injured, and dozens of buildings damaged or destroyed. California's firefighting agency has put out 300 fires, and 39 wildfires, just in the past 24 hours, the governor's office tweeted.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

California Fires Continue To Rage, Killing 1, Destroying Dozens Of Homes | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

27 Comments on "California Fires Continue To Rage, Killing 1, Destroying Dozens Of Homes | MSNBC"

  1. Marius M | October 12, 2019 at 1:57 PM | Reply

    doomed.

  2. Mimi Mc | October 12, 2019 at 2:02 PM | Reply

    Heartbreaking

  3. SkyBirdGirl MsArianna 2047 | October 12, 2019 at 2:46 PM | Reply

    Controlled fire..

  4. Patricia Burke | October 12, 2019 at 3:10 PM | Reply

    Prayers for all those involved.🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻
    Thanks to all of those brave firefighters. God bless everyone!❤️

  5. Lynn Dragoman | October 12, 2019 at 3:19 PM | Reply

    There goes my barbecue

  6. Moe A | October 12, 2019 at 4:10 PM | Reply

    HOW DARE YOUUUUUUUUUUUU

  7. Swart | October 12, 2019 at 4:24 PM | Reply

    nothing is on fire, fire is on everything.

  8. Orchid 2 | October 12, 2019 at 6:07 PM | Reply

    Read a few comments, how utterly sad you must be to spew you’re hate as people are losing their homes, their lives….shameful!

    • jewell charles | October 13, 2019 at 1:30 AM | Reply

      so true, they should put their selves in those who are losing everything and the brave responders from all departments doing their very best.place.it is easy to say crap, when it’s not you.

    • Gabe Dudley | October 13, 2019 at 3:51 AM | Reply

      The powers you support started these fires. Wake up my friends. Do your research

  9. Better TV Reception WITH Foil Fedoras! | October 12, 2019 at 8:01 PM | Reply

    open your eyes folks

  10. Pantallicus | October 12, 2019 at 8:22 PM | Reply

    0:20 firefarter

  11. TheOriginal Lee | October 12, 2019 at 10:22 PM | Reply

    Northridge – lived there on and off much my life. Sepulveda, North Hills area. Wow..

  12. Sherri Greeydelinarez | October 12, 2019 at 10:57 PM | Reply

    Every Year at the same time these Fires Come! We can put Man on moon, put satilites in Space, have a great Jets & airports! But Nothing is being Done to Come up with a Solution or start early Prevention! I am beginning to think this is being done Delibertly to change the demographics !! Eyes wide Open, there is More to this Story! Does corporations want the Land ! This Problem that Comes Every Year should be a National Priority on Prevention!A Nobel prize for Anyone that can design something to take Control of these fires!

  13. Bobby Babylon | October 13, 2019 at 1:37 AM | Reply

    Convict firefighters get $2 a day and $1 an hour to fight fires.

  14. I want breakfast | October 13, 2019 at 8:31 AM | Reply

    WHEN THE WAY YOU VOTE, GETS YOUR STATE BURNED DOWN W NO POWER…

  15. J. Smart | October 13, 2019 at 9:10 AM | Reply

    Cut the power in So Cal?

  16. Walt Schmidt | October 13, 2019 at 9:34 AM | Reply

    GOD’S wrath on the sodomites..

  17. George Morris | October 13, 2019 at 10:24 AM | Reply

    fires in S. California? in the fall time? blame it on Ray Giuliani, that’s the ticket.

  18. SoundRebelMuZic | October 13, 2019 at 10:27 AM | Reply

    Why doesn’t the government make it rain ? 2019 and can’t make it rain ???? Lol the government has the technology

  19. Bob Silver | October 13, 2019 at 10:32 AM | Reply

    The question people should be asking is WHO is starting these fires?

  20. Happy Raccoon | October 13, 2019 at 10:55 AM | Reply

    Never hear the word Arson with these fires.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.