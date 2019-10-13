Sam Brock joins Alex Witt amid raging wildfires from Northridge, Calif., where people are desperate to find out if their home is still standing. So far, one death has been reported, one firefighter injured, and dozens of buildings damaged or destroyed. California's firefighting agency has put out 300 fires, and 39 wildfires, just in the past 24 hours, the governor's office tweeted.» Subscribe to MSNBC:
California Fires Continue To Rage, Killing 1, Destroying Dozens Of Homes | MSNBC
Indeed I have family that’s in California and I am concerned about them too.
Prayers for all those involved.🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻
Thanks to all of those brave firefighters. God bless everyone!❤️
Read a few comments, how utterly sad you must be to spew you’re hate as people are losing their homes, their lives….shameful!
so true, they should put their selves in those who are losing everything and the brave responders from all departments doing their very best.place.it is easy to say crap, when it’s not you.
Northridge – lived there on and off much my life. Sepulveda, North Hills area. Wow..
