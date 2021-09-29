California governor Gavin Newsom wins in historic recall race | Just the FAQs

Gavin Newsom will remain in office following a recall attempt. Here's how his win could affect the future of California and the Democratic party. RELATED:
LOS ANGELES — Gov. Gavin Newsom easily fended off a historic attempt to recall him from leading the nation's most populous state, an effort that threatened to shift California's role as a liberal trendsetter and would have sent shockwaves through the Democratic Party.
Newsom, a Democrat who had been heralded as a potential presidential contender, found himself at the center of the country's divisions over COVID-19 and mandates aiming to keep people safe. He was applauded for his work at the beginning of the pandemic, leading the first state to shut down. But after months of tight restrictions and public flubs, that same work helped ignite the effort that led to the fourth gubernatorial recall election in U.S. history.
