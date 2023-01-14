Recent Post
Praying for California.
Yes you will. In Nigeria we usually experience flood in gaps but for the past years we have experienced it yearly….
Stay safe. Love from CA
Well NO shortage of WATER! Seems you are better off than RICH Saudi Arabia who expends billions of dollars for pure WATER!
This is British Columbia weather – California isn’t designed to absorb it like we are. Stay safe everyone!
California gets a heavy rain year, about every fifty years. The one in 1973 was a little worse than this, although a lot fewer people lived there then. I was in junior high, in SLO, and had to swim home, although a cop in a rowboat, gave me ride where the water was really deep.
@Jules K yea, magnetic pole is shifting and will change everything…
Just remember Greenland need to get green, and then we’ll go from there into climate change bs, right?
Yes, I am from California and living in rural Oregon. We are prepared for emergencies constantly. This is how we live.
They need to get like us get your kerosene lanterns and your flashlights. Get yourself a generator back yourself up with 2 to 3 months of food and emergency water and blankets and supplies. This is what people in rural environments do you can do it too!!! 🙏🏻
Kudos to the Lt. Gov. She is so right on target. She is the only one in power I have heard speak honestly about what is happening and has been happening I guess for decades now.
Target on what? Zero carbon is like China’s zero Covid policy.
California is experiencing the very thing I’ve seen in St. Louis all my life.
I live in Sacramento and to see the Sacramento River look like the Mississippi River during the flood of 1993 is Deja Vu!!
Wait till those levees start failing…you ain’t seen nothing yet…in 96 or 97 the river got so wide it came into downtown Rio Vista…all way to the door of Haps Bait
Actually, California did see flooding of this magnitude in its early days. That is why the LA river was turned into a concrete flood channel instead of the small creek it normally was. People don’t realize that the LA river is actually a river most of the year. Just not a very big one. But in heavy rain years that water would flood through LA wreaking havoc.
@Grib apparently we’ll be seeing it in our future…
I worked in a shop by Dodger Stadium in the 80s and was talking with an old timer that remembers guys going Steelhead Trout fishing in the LA River…. Yup…,1957 was the last run up river…
Living in Sacramento most of my life. Never seen anything like this. Relentless rain. Winds up to 75mph for hours. Over 1,000 trees have fallen. And I think we’re the lucky ones compared to other areas.
Last year when the atmospheric river unleashed on western British Columbia it took out 3 main overpass highways in one night. We were lucky where I am we just got a glancing blow in Washington state. I saw that storm that you guys just got slammed with it looked more like a hurricane it had a slight counterclockwise rotation and it was a monster size. Sacramento would have been ground zero based on the fulcrum of that storm and the size of it. Clouds from it came over Washington state before it had finished down there. We got a bit of driving rain but we had just had an arctic blast at 11 F with freezing temps for days nearly a week. Suffice to say no one’s going unscathed
I saw a storm like this in 2016-17. But not this bad. We need the water – but can we handle it?
Fortunately most of the issues are somewhat predictable for California, the tornadoes in the plains though, oh boy you have to be tracking the radar nonstop I guess.
Unfortunately, as the water flows through everything, it becomes very polluted, and whatever isn’t soaked up will eventually make its way to a river and pollute it too.
Real nice for millions of farm acres soaked by polluted flooding
Many California rivers ONLY run to the sea “occasionally”, so yes they will get polluted, but the good thing is that they will wash the used heroin needles and human feces to the sea! As far as Green Energy, California will soon be BROKE since their way of achieving Green/renewal energy is not feasible! Today California, at a HIGH cost to ratepayers IMPORTS Green energy from Nevada from their solar fields near Boulder, Nevada! Of course it’s NOT really Green, since the manufacture of those solar panels POLLUTES vast areas of China!
Nice to see the Lt. Gov in the spotlight and love her statement about CA being science-driven. This is climate change. Very fortunate my part of CA has not been very affected. At least not yet.
My part of California is fine too.
It’s Northern and Central California, that’s getting slammed…as usual.
Having built on flood plains is the only problem
She’s trash. Her family is super rich and that’s the only reason she is Lt Gov. She is the definition of elitist.
@First Last The earth is what?
With the drought has come extreme heat as well. The summers get hotter and hotter every year. Anyone who doesn’t believe in climate change has their head in the sand. We’re living in it out here.
A drought doesn’t create extreme heat. Extreme heat causes drought. everyone believes in climate change. It’s the cause of that change is what is being debated
@Chris Quinn The debate over the cause of climate change is pretty much settled.
@adam says who? Don’t be lame and say the experts. Tell me exactly who settled the debate over the cause of climate change. We can’t even figure out the weather more than a few days out but you think someone can predict climate change. The debate isn’t settled. Clearly we release greenhouse gasses but the amount to which affects the climate is not settled. It’s very hard to determine our effects when the earth is still coming out of the last ice age and is naturally warming anyways. Plus we know of sudden climate changes that has happened before industrialization like the Younger dryas event that changes climate much faster than previous thought possible. One big volcano eruption can release more greenhouse gasses than all of mankind has at any given time. It’s said that solar activity has a lot to do with how the earth warms and we are now finding the sun has solar cycles in activity that can affect earth. Only thing settled about climate change is that is it always changing.
About 20 years ago , the scientists warned the world about global warming , but many people doubted it , I believed because when I migrated to New Zealand 1990 , in 1993 At mid July all the rose plants shed their leaves , Anh it’s a time to trim them and I did . But ar about 2000 , the rose plants still kept their leaves in mid July , the tropical herbs I planted in the glasshouse ( no heater ) , but then their seeds flies out of the glasshouse and grew outside , so I Knew the climate had been changing since , became warmer each year .
So, when us mountain people had record snow falls, power outages,tree’s down and people in need of help and ya’all came up clogged our roads, used our resource’s, and prevented PG&E to get to those that needed their power on. I don’t feel sorry for any of you ! Help yourselves . You vote the way you act!
I’m in San Diego but I’m from Indiana so I didn’t think storms were that bad. But I saw the infrastructure failure pictures and videos up north.
Most of California’s infrastructure problems are cause by poor maintenance, i.e., using the money for causes which are a waste of money, like the homeless, most whom want to be homeless!
Yes and we do not have enough storage space. We need more reservoirs
Where do you propose putting them, doofus? And how many hundreds of thousands of dollars extra will you pay to build them?
I like these clear-headed, well-informed, very intelligent women. Thank you Sara Sidner and Lt. Gov. Kounalakis
Let’s be safe. Stay home if it’s not emergency. Stay off the roads. 🙏
Im originally from California, it’s a beautiful state. I hope this is not going to be the norm for them.
California is a third world country
Great explanation from the Lt. Governor. Thank you for the information.
Thank God California respects science….. and I appreciate Lt Governor Koumalakis’ strong message. People need to consider their carbon footprints and choose vacations wisely instead of traveling so often.
It’s hard, but you guys will get through the drought. This is the only way. I am praying for California. I’m from there.