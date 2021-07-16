Calls for Gov’t to Revisit Covid-19 Measures in Jamaica | TVJ News – July 15 2021

At least one public health expert is insisting that the Government should reimpose stricter measures to curtail the spread of Covid-19 in Jamaica.
Smh that not go happen until after the big holiday must have to make first
Who is this guy? This so call doctor ?
Andrew knowless government badness
Who is this woman
We dont have the luxury of holding back, we must move on our economy has no social support for people who are unemployed. We must live with covid, I personally dont know anyone this virus has killed and we have far more recoveries than death.
COVID hasn’t truly hit Jamaica as yet. If it did, I’m certain you’d be singing a different tune. A full dosage of COVID is not something we can live with. However, on the contrary, we can certainly DIE with it.
Sheldon, please take this virus seriously and never take lightly what Almighty God has done for you which is priceless. May not have knocked at your door yet but you must obey all health protocols for your sake and for the sake of your loved and your neighbours (we the Jamaican people). The mother of one of my uncle’s passed on last year due to the virus and it hit us REALLY hard. Definitely not good news.
Clue about
Sheldon this is a drill we are going through over and over plan by the world ELITES which the others who replied to your comment have no clue about, what you say is right
Why u doctor bwoy and u frenz dont stay in 8 o’clock and leave us alone our body our choice go sum
Can he feed the people of Jamaica.????
Who is this doctor or person?????
Doctor boy gweh you go feed my family and pay my bills
Y is some Jamaican r acting like they are ignorant n also dark. What if we are let loose like the covid is no more ? What would happen ??
Lol is this guy serious
Him a over do it now what him expect; there a virus out there lock r no lock down person are goin to have the virus either we like it or not some of the measure makes sense yes but the lock down thing nah work out fi a lot of ppl a suh some ppl mek the Likkle dollars why them nuh talk about unemployment rate gone up back smh! We just have to live with it for now Nd protect ourself Nd nuh matter how we protect ourselves we still can get it!!
Really now…u people wont stop force this contagious vaccine on people
Everyone, please take this virus seriously and never take lightly what Almighty God has done for you which is priceless. May not have knocked at your door yet but you must obey all health protocols for your sake and for the sake of your loved ones and your neighbours (we the Jamaican people). The mother of one of my uncle’s passed on last year due to the virus and it hit us REALLY hard. Definitely not good news.
Ofcourse theirs a spike. Summer is almost over. They made their tourist money.
But if the vaccine doesn’t stop spread and contraction what’s the use?