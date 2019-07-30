Rep. Dina Titus discusses what it was about Robert Mueller's testimony before Congress, and what other factors, moved her to join the calls from the opening of an impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump, and how the issue registers with her constituents.
Calls For Impeachment Inquiry Surge In Wake Of Mueller Testimony | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC
Go for it! Dump Trump! DITCH MOSCOW Mitch! DISBAR Barr!
The Russian conspiracy has been exposed as a hoax, perpetrated by a British former security officer, and paid for by Hilary’s campaign. The origins of the report were however concealed from courts, when obtaining warrants.
Ya Barr should be disbarred
Flabby Bum – Fascinating story, makes no sense whatsoever.
Make Trump accountable for the crimes he has committed while in Office… Impeach…
@zrex808 Didn’t happen.
@Bruce Boring Not happening
@J walsh Nope. The Mueller report was based on fabricated sources obtained through Russian collusion. Congratulation, hypocritical liberals, you played yourselves. Thanks for listening to Ivy League-educated conspiracy theorists like Madcow and contributing to my re-election numbers.
@Trump Bump Sorry but it’s true. Wind turbines cause cancer, deal with it.
@zrex808 You only amuse yourself, tin-hat npc.
#lockhimup
Impeach traitor trumpanzee… lock him up 4life …
tinyurl.com/yxt8wvrq
This “news channel” is a joke.
Dino Do you mean Fox ‘News’?
@Genghis Smith Is that the only news organization you dumb dems talk about. You know how many news organizations say the same script including msnbc? All i see is “trump attacks” and trump was never given a sliver of credit for anything he has accomplished. If you dare ask me what he did, ill tell you not to look at msnbc or cnn. They hate trump and want him dead. Some “America” we live in where the news companies brainwash people to feel unnecessary hatred and disliking.
*McGahn wants to talk to Congress in a closed door hearing with guaranteed immunity. This is the same man who threatened to quit his job before co-signing with Trump to break the law. McGahn has seen & heard a lot.*
Give it too him. Better than nothing. And it will snowball.
Impeach, indict, convict then execute!
**rofl, found the schizo antifa loser**
P J That’s inhuman, why not let him rot in jail and write “no collusion” on the wall?
Anatoli : The executions shouldn’t just end with Donald. Ivanka, Jared, Eric, Don Jr. Melania, Barron, Mitch McConnell, Kavanaugh, Bill Barr, Rudy Ghouliani, Dershitstainowitzki, Roy Moore, Epstein, Manafart & all GOP Repugnant Republikkkans should all meet the same fate as the Romanov’s & be purged.
Impeach and incarcerate the treasonous LITTLE MUSHROOM DK PUSSYGRABBER drumpf
trump wants another ag barr mk 2, if he gets ratcliffe in , trump will have unprecedented access to intel and data on the investigations into…. trump. basically at this stage trumps corrupt intent is clear, if trump wants something thats enough reasonto deny it to him.
Moscow Mitch Made Owned by the good old Soviet Union
DONALD TRUMP,, HIS ADMINISTRATION, THE GOP AND FOX PROPAGANDA NETWORK ARE TRAITORS AND POLITICAL TERRORISTS. UPHOLD THE LAW.
Captain Obvious
Absolutely lock up the traitors Trump and his family
How long must you delude yourself?
Mitch needs to go to jail
It’s not just Trump. We also have to think about what to do with the Trumpanzees. They’ve become feral animals masquerading as humans. There must be consequences for their support of this dictator-in-waiting.
you literally sound like the beginning of a dictator, you going to punish people for the crimes of another? bahahah lololol not to mention you dont have any crimes on trump in the first place. tsk tsk tsk for shame.
Hmmm wonder how many times Bill Clinton lied, oh yeah 1 time before his impeachment. hmmm really how many times has Trump lied so far? Hmmmmm
@DivineHeresy Like what lies did he say? Because I checked Google and there is nothing about Obama lying. Also trying to use Obama as a deflection makes you guys sound like whiny, salty losers. We are all laughing at you. 😂😂😂😂😂
Whitewater, Juanita Broddrick, Paula Jones, Kathleen Willey, Gennifer Flowers, Leslie Millwee, the Clinton Foundation sponsors… his wife called victims “bimbos” in his defense. Bill Clinton lied about a _lot,_ but he was impeached for lying to Congress. Trump has not been charged with a crime, and hasn’t lied to Congress. You’re welcome for the history lesson
@Freewheelin’ Franklin If it was a crime to lie to the American people, our government and the media wouldn’t exist. You sound like a naive child whose too stupid to realize Democrat corruption has led to this complete hoax of a Mueller report, and there is no proof of collusion or abstraction. The only thing staggering is your lack of logic and habit for feelings over facts.
Time to impeach and get this into a public record. Trump mentally is all about winning. This delegitimize his entire tenure. For God sakes his running on racism now.
Surprise surprise, trumps a liar. What good will a liar ever do, really.
I find it mind-numbingly incredulous that a country supposedly being one of the toughest when it come to Law and Order has allowed Trump, his acolytes and known and unknown foreign agents to literally operate like a fearless criminal organisation. What a disgrace.
Johnny Cash did a song about this “I See The Train Acoming” and the House is the engineer.
They’re ever so slowly waking up. Whoop-de-doo.
Boring. Stop talking and take action. Stop keeping people waiting. Just like a democrat. You talk a lot but no action which translates into you do nothing for the people.
The longer Trump is President the harder to get him out. Trump is STACKING the deck with CORRUPT administration👹🤡
Yeah, like 6 years more…
Mueller Report Book will be required reading in History classes for along time. It shows that Russia helped Trump. . . Read the Book.
Maddow and her cohorts have lost their minds, and people are noticing. Thanks!