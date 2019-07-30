Calls For Impeachment Inquiry Surge In Wake Of Mueller Testimony | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC

July 30, 2019

 

Rep. Dina Titus discusses what it was about Robert Mueller's testimony before Congress, and what other factors, moved her to join the calls from the opening of an impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump, and how the issue registers with her constituents.
45 Comments on "Calls For Impeachment Inquiry Surge In Wake Of Mueller Testimony | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC"

  1. Denise Richardson | July 30, 2019 at 2:21 AM | Reply

    Go for it! Dump Trump! DITCH MOSCOW Mitch! DISBAR Barr!

    • Flabby Bum | July 30, 2019 at 5:26 AM | Reply

      The Russian conspiracy has been exposed as a hoax, perpetrated by a British former security officer, and paid for by Hilary’s campaign. The origins of the report were however concealed from courts, when obtaining warrants.

    • nutty joan | July 30, 2019 at 7:35 AM | Reply

      Ya Barr should be disbarred

    • Ronnie Jackson | July 30, 2019 at 12:13 PM | Reply

      Flabby Bum – Fascinating story, makes no sense whatsoever.

  2. Claudy TheArtist | July 30, 2019 at 2:22 AM | Reply

    Make Trump accountable for the crimes he has committed while in Office… Impeach…

  3. popin vtec | July 30, 2019 at 2:25 AM | Reply

    #lockhimup

  4. M60 Pho | July 30, 2019 at 2:51 AM | Reply

    Impeach traitor trumpanzee… lock him up 4life …

    • do man | July 30, 2019 at 10:25 AM | Reply

      tinyurl.com/yxt8wvrq

    • Dino | July 30, 2019 at 11:48 AM | Reply

      This “news channel” is a joke.

    • Genghis Smith | July 30, 2019 at 12:02 PM | Reply

      Dino Do you mean Fox ‘News’?

    • Dino | July 30, 2019 at 12:12 PM | Reply

      @Genghis Smith Is that the only news organization you dumb dems talk about. You know how many news organizations say the same script including msnbc? All i see is “trump attacks” and trump was never given a sliver of credit for anything he has accomplished. If you dare ask me what he did, ill tell you not to look at msnbc or cnn. They hate trump and want him dead. Some “America” we live in where the news companies brainwash people to feel unnecessary hatred and disliking.

  5. A Queen Stands Alone | July 30, 2019 at 3:33 AM | Reply

    *McGahn wants to talk to Congress in a closed door hearing with guaranteed immunity. This is the same man who threatened to quit his job before co-signing with Trump to break the law. McGahn has seen & heard a lot.*

  6. P J | July 30, 2019 at 3:47 AM | Reply

    Impeach, indict, convict then execute!

    • bUH sNUH | July 30, 2019 at 3:52 AM | Reply

      **rofl, found the schizo antifa loser**

    • Anatoli Titarev | July 30, 2019 at 3:55 AM | Reply

      P J That’s inhuman, why not let him rot in jail and write “no collusion” on the wall?

    • P J | July 30, 2019 at 4:20 AM | Reply

      Anatoli : The executions shouldn’t just end with Donald. Ivanka, Jared, Eric, Don Jr. Melania, Barron, Mitch McConnell, Kavanaugh, Bill Barr, Rudy Ghouliani, Dershitstainowitzki, Roy Moore, Epstein, Manafart & all GOP Repugnant Republikkkans should all meet the same fate as the Romanov’s & be purged.

    • Sheik Yo Booty | July 30, 2019 at 8:38 AM | Reply

      Impeach and incarcerate the treasonous LITTLE MUSHROOM DK PUSSYGRABBER drumpf

  7. giggergigger1 | July 30, 2019 at 4:09 AM | Reply

    trump wants another ag barr mk 2, if he gets ratcliffe in , trump will have unprecedented access to intel and data on the investigations into…. trump. basically at this stage trumps corrupt intent is clear, if trump wants something thats enough reasonto deny it to him.

  8. Graham Lockett | July 30, 2019 at 4:13 AM | Reply

    Moscow Mitch Made Owned by the good old Soviet Union

  9. micheal conley | July 30, 2019 at 4:45 AM | Reply

    Mitch needs to go to jail

  10. K S | July 30, 2019 at 4:50 AM | Reply

    It’s not just Trump. We also have to think about what to do with the Trumpanzees. They’ve become feral animals masquerading as humans. There must be consequences for their support of this dictator-in-waiting.

    • will drew | July 30, 2019 at 6:53 AM | Reply

      you literally sound like the beginning of a dictator, you going to punish people for the crimes of another? bahahah lololol not to mention you dont have any crimes on trump in the first place. tsk tsk tsk for shame.

  11. ghost dawg | July 30, 2019 at 5:00 AM | Reply

    Hmmm wonder how many times Bill Clinton lied, oh yeah 1 time before his impeachment. hmmm really how many times has Trump lied so far? Hmmmmm

    • Corporate Coffee Futures | July 30, 2019 at 11:16 AM | Reply

      @DivineHeresy Like what lies did he say? Because I checked Google and there is nothing about Obama lying. Also trying to use Obama as a deflection makes you guys sound like whiny, salty losers. We are all laughing at you. 😂😂😂😂😂

    • Trump Bump | July 30, 2019 at 11:32 AM | Reply

      Whitewater, Juanita Broddrick, Paula Jones, Kathleen Willey, Gennifer Flowers, Leslie Millwee, the Clinton Foundation sponsors… his wife called victims “bimbos” in his defense. Bill Clinton lied about a _lot,_ but he was impeached for lying to Congress. Trump has not been charged with a crime, and hasn’t lied to Congress. You’re welcome for the history lesson

    • Trump Bump | July 30, 2019 at 11:34 AM | Reply

      @Freewheelin’ Franklin If it was a crime to lie to the American people, our government and the media wouldn’t exist. You sound like a naive child whose too stupid to realize Democrat corruption has led to this complete hoax of a Mueller report, and there is no proof of collusion or abstraction. The only thing staggering is your lack of logic and habit for feelings over facts.

  12. a. barker | July 30, 2019 at 6:03 AM | Reply

    Time to impeach and get this into a public record. Trump mentally is all about winning. This delegitimize his entire tenure. For God sakes his running on racism now.

  13. Ian Home | July 30, 2019 at 6:10 AM | Reply

    Surprise surprise, trumps a liar. What good will a liar ever do, really.

  14. Robert Alker | July 30, 2019 at 6:28 AM | Reply

    I find it mind-numbingly incredulous that a country supposedly being one of the toughest when it come to Law and Order has allowed Trump, his acolytes and known and unknown foreign agents to literally operate like a fearless criminal organisation. What a disgrace.

  15. Don Anderson | July 30, 2019 at 6:57 AM | Reply

    Johnny Cash did a song about this “I See The Train Acoming” and the House is the engineer.

  16. v35tan27 | July 30, 2019 at 7:55 AM | Reply

    They’re ever so slowly waking up. Whoop-de-doo.

  17. Lee Smith | July 30, 2019 at 9:08 AM | Reply

    Boring. Stop talking and take action. Stop keeping people waiting. Just like a democrat. You talk a lot but no action which translates into you do nothing for the people.

  18. Dawn-Marie Langlois | July 30, 2019 at 9:27 AM | Reply

    The longer Trump is President the harder to get him out. Trump is STACKING the deck with CORRUPT administration👹🤡

  19. Kathryn Crow | July 30, 2019 at 11:04 AM | Reply

    Mueller Report Book will be required reading in History classes for along time. It shows that Russia helped Trump. . . Read the Book.

  20. Trump Bump | July 30, 2019 at 11:25 AM | Reply

    Maddow and her cohorts have lost their minds, and people are noticing. Thanks!

