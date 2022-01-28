Calls for Moratorium on High Density Housing Development | TVJ News – Jan 27 2022

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
Make sense I like to see developments especially high rise but not supporting building anywhere to block people views
I really have to laugh because I have being saying the same thing for the past 5 yrs, if you watch Rush review the discovery boss on YouTube vlog. I was very surprised that the relevant authorities in Jamaica allowed buildings over 3 stories to be built next to houses, which comprises their privacy and all you get from normal Jamaicans was we have to have our money. The system is obviously corrupt and this. Just proves me right.
Upgrade the Water Infrastructure build more reservoirs n stop pretending like everyone needs plastic water tank
Housing of these size are not feasible in Jamaica do They have a fire brigades service to fight fires that could occur. You need to see who the Developer people are. You can
Not build on you private land but them want to build 3 stores and higher.
she is not all right but is mostly right the density us important to the problem of global warming