Calls for Westmoreland MP Caught on Viral Video to Resign in Jamaica | TVJ News – April 12 2021

Pressure is mounting this evening on Westmoreland Central MP George Wright to tender his resignation following allegations that he was involved in a physical altercation with a woman.
Bad man MP..
PNP or JLP……. we must not condone violent punny feelings from no one . Something must be done to deter men who when get punny on consignment and can’t manage the merchandise , gives the woman no choice but to seek alternative .
The woman gud gud does not belong to the MP . she agree to let him have the use of it therefore i am appalled that the MP could ever believe that the punny belong to him smh .
It is high time now that an example be set to stem these killings and beatngs …… The axe must fall . The power of the punny is evident but Punny feeling must stop.
Why does the tone of the office sounds so nonchalant??…it’s a serious matter!!
It seems like he don’t care seems like him and the inspector a friend
he should be kicked out of the jlp party and dat will send message to the police and soldiers and the rest the people of Jamaica dat this thing must be stopped
Wicked man don’t care what happt between them he beat that lady down
A resign unno a talk bout. Him fi get hang, if it was the common man the case would’ve gotten sorted already and he would’ve been in jail by now so mi nuh know wah the head of the division waiting on. Look how hard and long Him have the lady head pounding with him tuff self .
Only holy ness people them. he is going to get away with it that is all I’m saying.
Fi real boss
Council cameron you right
Hanging is too extreme for such a case unless there is thorough investigation that could have lead to such judgement
Dam murderer later on all those blows can lead to death an further sickness dam johncrow a so when the woman dem go lay down with a dog like unuh an wake up wid one bag a flees lock him up
Wicked MP look how much time him lick her n still take up the chair fi nock har out him fi go jail
Why hasn’t he been locked up?This police is trying to cover up for him,at the end of the day he’s the first one throw blows on the woman no matter what she says to him the video didn’t show her throwing blows on him it shew him throwing blows on her.
She should get locked up too tired of this double standard in our society
If any any point she out her hands on him, she should be locked up too. She throw summ at his car she possible we fight him too if him seh she do it me believe me wah see justice split for both people not just for females
Shew?
Old English, cool
@Fix It Yah Now wouldn’t you retaliate if it was you in her situation, didn’t you see that he’s the woman like a punching bag.
Nasty dutty man, have tax payer money to beat down a woman—he need to go instantly
Agree 💯 resign now
how about criminal charges??? resigning is not enough…Leadership, you are on the clock…ticking
A woman strength him have,its ashame…when we here of death sometimes we are not to question it..smh..
what is sad is the people who are asking for him to resign are the people from the opposition, where is the cry fro him to step down from his party? crickets
he should be suspended pending an investigation, and depending on the outcome of the investigation then treated accordingly.
Lock him up.Him no need fi have no position like that. If guilty, send him go Prison.
Paula hunter you right samesuh
They dont arrest Politicians in Jamaica too much corruption
All dah big nose bredda deh, di world ah watch ur response to this bredda….
This is very traumatic to see how this leader treated this woman. He could have killed her.
The head is dirty so the stream is dirty
Them a show up them true colors more and more every day
Behind close doors a whole heap of men that in public position treat them woman just like that or worst.Lots of those women keep quiet because of threats and protection those culprits.Dutty boy mp you want jungle justice inna yu kakka
We are watching this one closely.. because if a you or me do dat we all know how it would go …so let us see if there are two set of laws in the country fi true …..nam jamaica
Here we go now every thing gets exposed as it should. No leader can allow themselves to react like this. He should not be in a public position it’s simple he should have the decency to step down how can anyone listen to him
In parliament. If this is swept under the carpet this would confirm the moral decay in the island. Andrew order him to step down now!
Yeah this is such a bad look 👀, given what’s happening in Jamaica 🇯🇲 to see government member doing this 😞