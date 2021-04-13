Calls for Westmoreland MP Caught on Viral Video to Resign in Jamaica | TVJ News – April 12 2021

TOPICS:
Calls for Westmoreland MP Caught on Viral Video to Resign in Jamaica | TVJ News - April 12 2021 1

April 13, 2021

 

Pressure is mounting this evening on Westmoreland Central MP George Wright to tender his resignation following allegations that he was involved in a physical altercation with a woman.

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.

For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.

SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –

For more TVJ videos visit –

For access to LIVE TV go to

For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :

#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

33 Comments on "Calls for Westmoreland MP Caught on Viral Video to Resign in Jamaica | TVJ News – April 12 2021"

  1. Anthony Brown | April 13, 2021 at 11:26 AM | Reply

    Bad man MP..
    PNP or JLP……. we must not condone violent punny feelings from no one . Something must be done to deter men who when get punny on consignment and can’t manage the merchandise , gives the woman no choice but to seek alternative .

    The woman gud gud does not belong to the MP . she agree to let him have the use of it therefore i am appalled that the MP could ever believe that the punny belong to him smh .

    It is high time now that an example be set to stem these killings and beatngs …… The axe must fall . The power of the punny is evident but Punny feeling must stop.

  2. Davida SS | April 13, 2021 at 11:45 AM | Reply

    Why does the tone of the office sounds so nonchalant??…it’s a serious matter!!

  3. junior don | April 13, 2021 at 11:53 AM | Reply

    he should be kicked out of the jlp party and dat will send message to the police and soldiers and the rest the people of Jamaica dat this thing must be stopped

  4. Carlene Garvey | April 13, 2021 at 12:14 PM | Reply

    Wicked man don’t care what happt between them he beat that lady down

  5. council Cameron | April 13, 2021 at 12:32 PM | Reply

    A resign unno a talk bout. Him fi get hang, if it was the common man the case would’ve gotten sorted already and he would’ve been in jail by now so mi nuh know wah the head of the division waiting on. Look how hard and long Him have the lady head pounding with him tuff self .

  6. dignity | April 13, 2021 at 12:41 PM | Reply

    Wicked MP look how much time him lick her n still take up the chair fi nock har out him fi go jail

  7. Carlene Anderson | April 13, 2021 at 12:44 PM | Reply

    Why hasn’t he been locked up?This police is trying to cover up for him,at the end of the day he’s the first one throw blows on the woman no matter what she says to him the video didn’t show her throwing blows on him it shew him throwing blows on her.

    • Fix It Yah Now | April 13, 2021 at 2:34 PM | Reply

      She should get locked up too tired of this double standard in our society

    • Fix It Yah Now | April 13, 2021 at 2:36 PM | Reply

      If any any point she out her hands on him, she should be locked up too. She throw summ at his car she possible we fight him too if him seh she do it me believe me wah see justice split for both people not just for females

    • Info 8 | April 13, 2021 at 3:11 PM | Reply

      Shew?
      Old English, cool

    • Carlene Anderson | April 13, 2021 at 5:06 PM | Reply

      @Fix It Yah Now wouldn’t you retaliate if it was you in her situation, didn’t you see that he’s the woman like a punching bag.

  8. Marlo Levy | April 13, 2021 at 12:47 PM | Reply

    Nasty dutty man, have tax payer money to beat down a woman—he need to go instantly

  9. Jane Brown | April 13, 2021 at 12:54 PM | Reply

    how about criminal charges??? resigning is not enough…Leadership, you are on the clock…ticking

  10. Rusheena Wilson | April 13, 2021 at 1:10 PM | Reply

    A woman strength him have,its ashame…when we here of death sometimes we are not to question it..smh..

  11. nanah p | April 13, 2021 at 1:14 PM | Reply

    what is sad is the people who are asking for him to resign are the people from the opposition, where is the cry fro him to step down from his party? crickets
    he should be suspended pending an investigation, and depending on the outcome of the investigation then treated accordingly.

  12. Richard Turnbull | April 13, 2021 at 1:42 PM | Reply

    Lock him up.Him no need fi have no position like that. If guilty, send him go Prison.

  13. Lloyd Green | April 13, 2021 at 1:43 PM | Reply

    They dont arrest Politicians in Jamaica too much corruption

  14. Gianna Buchanan | April 13, 2021 at 2:09 PM | Reply

    All dah big nose bredda deh, di world ah watch ur response to this bredda….

  15. Roseforres | April 13, 2021 at 2:13 PM | Reply

    This is very traumatic to see how this leader treated this woman. He could have killed her.
    The head is dirty so the stream is dirty

  16. Dwayne Wilson | April 13, 2021 at 2:47 PM | Reply

    Them a show up them true colors more and more every day

  17. Julian Neil | April 13, 2021 at 3:20 PM | Reply

    Behind close doors a whole heap of men that in public position treat them woman just like that or worst.Lots of those women keep quiet because of threats and protection those culprits.Dutty boy mp you want jungle justice inna yu kakka

  18. Phen amenol | April 13, 2021 at 3:45 PM | Reply

    We are watching this one closely.. because if a you or me do dat we all know how it would go …so let us see if there are two set of laws in the country fi true …..nam jamaica

  19. Phyllis Boucher | April 13, 2021 at 4:38 PM | Reply

    Here we go now every thing gets exposed as it should. No leader can allow themselves to react like this. He should not be in a public position it’s simple he should have the decency to step down how can anyone listen to him
    In parliament. If this is swept under the carpet this would confirm the moral decay in the island. Andrew order him to step down now!

  20. tambulee | April 13, 2021 at 5:12 PM | Reply

    Yeah this is such a bad look 👀, given what’s happening in Jamaica 🇯🇲 to see government member doing this 😞

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.