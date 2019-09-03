Can President Donald Trump Rebound In The Polls After A Tough Summer? | Morning Joe | MSNBC

September 3, 2019

 

With Labor Day behind and the unofficial start of the election season, new polling shows the president lagging behind his Democratic challengers. Can the president rebound in the fall after a tough summer?
55 Comments on "Can President Donald Trump Rebound In The Polls After A Tough Summer? | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. ConTroller | September 3, 2019 at 11:07 AM | Reply

    Many see incompetence

  2. tubruton | September 3, 2019 at 11:13 AM | Reply

    Get this man a doctor! A real doctor, not the one who said Trump weighs 238 lbs, a real doctor.

  3. Robert Thompson | September 3, 2019 at 11:16 AM | Reply

    I don’t understand why anybody would support him

  4. Heritage Karma | September 3, 2019 at 11:18 AM | Reply

    Only poll that matters will be November 2020. Get your voter ID ready.

  5. Ernest Heau | September 3, 2019 at 11:18 AM | Reply

    He probably was not lying about China calling him to make a trade deal. He actually believed it happened, and that is more scary than him lying about it. Same as saying Dorian will hit Alabama. Once he says it, it becomes a reality in his mind. Or declaring himself “the Chosen One.” He is living in an alternate reality.

    • Troy Stocker | September 3, 2019 at 12:18 PM | Reply

      Alternative universe, think a millionaire socialist will win, or will it be senile Joe

    • Daniel | September 3, 2019 at 12:19 PM | Reply

      @Troy Stocker hey… someone stupid enough to support Donald trump…. look everyone a trumpster.

    • hvymettle | September 3, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

      @Troy Stocker Millionaire socialist? That’s almost as funny as believing a billionaire who says he cares about average Americans. Trump and the Republican elites are wetting themselves with laughter that white trash such as yourself believe that they care about you.

    • pcwcol | September 3, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

      @Troy Stocker The opinion of a Trump supporter is worth nothing…

  6. joel | September 3, 2019 at 11:18 AM | Reply

    Joe….
    Why do you have people cone on your show just to listen to you talk?

    It is degrading to have you tell people what they are about to say aa if you invented their research.

    This is truly “morning Joe”
    A show, admittedly, about nothing but what Joe thinks.

    High horse stuff…

    • masterblackthorn | September 3, 2019 at 11:36 AM | Reply

      First time I have not heard him go on and on about the ” Redddd Socckkkss”. He is obviously being paid to promote them, You are right a truly irritating man.

  7. I'MPEACH | September 3, 2019 at 11:22 AM | Reply

    Republicans cry about how BAD government is, then we elect them, and they prove it!

  8. butterfly11effected | September 3, 2019 at 11:28 AM | Reply

    trump is not worried about the poll numbers because Russia has his back. they are going to cheat and he will win.

  9. mcstaal | September 3, 2019 at 11:29 AM | Reply

    Trumps worst enemy is Trump.

  10. Mick G | September 3, 2019 at 11:29 AM | Reply

    I honestly don’t think Trump actually wanted to win in 2016, he knew he was incapable of running the country and he only ran for Office for his ego and the fact he would be able to brag about running for President of the United States of America, now he’s doing everything he can to lose next year….

  11. Upright Ape | September 3, 2019 at 11:31 AM | Reply

    Reagan was a racist scuzzball and Joe needs to stop talking about him.

  12. Cherie Cullum | September 3, 2019 at 11:37 AM | Reply

    Have you ever had a Trump Sandwich.
    A trump sandwich consists of toasted white bread, it’s full of baloney with Russian dressing and a small pickle on the side.

  13. nailbiter | September 3, 2019 at 11:38 AM | Reply

    Trump doesn’t know how to be presidential? He doesn’t know how to be human.

  14. Guinness | September 3, 2019 at 11:42 AM | Reply

    Skipping an international meeting with a president of a major country and economy to go golfing….
    We shouldn’t keep saying it, yet I will: What if Obama did such a thing? We will probably let this slide as Donald being Donald, but remember just how much the GOP grilled Obama for his golf trips …

  15. Uwa Diercks | September 3, 2019 at 11:50 AM | Reply

    Forty four percent belong in the loony bin

  16. Rebecca Peterson | September 3, 2019 at 11:54 AM | Reply

    Trump is a psychopath. Educate yourselves on psychopaths. Google the PCL-R by Dr. Robert Hare. Pathological lying, bullying, sexual promiscuity, lack of empathy, criminal versatility, lots of marriages and kids, prone to boredom, impulsivity, grandiose sense of self-importance, callousness…all on the List.

    • TUES | September 3, 2019 at 12:12 PM | Reply

      I read the article. It’s him exactly to a tee. People are saying he’s getting dementia but if he does have some it’s all wrapped up with his personality. He’s been a psychopath all his life. What a horrible person. He’s the worst. Seriously when this garbage human leaves the earth who can even say anything good about him. There’s nothing

  17. Earl Franklin | September 3, 2019 at 11:58 AM | Reply

    What happened to infrastructure and health care? trump is always saying how great a plan he has, but never any action. By far the worst president ever. Wake up people, we need new leadership if our nation is to become great once again.

  18. TUES | September 3, 2019 at 12:06 PM | Reply

    Trump is an embarrassment to the world. What a disgusting disgrace. Nov 2020 can’t come soon enough

  19. jewell charles | September 3, 2019 at 12:07 PM | Reply

    surly he is finished as president,he is not capable of leading this country.everytime theres a tragedy,he goes play golf. after all the mass shootings,he went to play golf.no mater how it impacts the American people,its always about trump.we all remember presidents who shed tears while trying to address america about tragic happenings,trump is a cardbord cut out,nothing human about him.to the people of Poland,this embarassment of a president ,is stupid.to be sure you as the rest of the world are watching his antics,so you already know he isnt bright.

  20. Dretti_Kruger | September 3, 2019 at 12:19 PM | Reply

    Nope his presidency is done I’m not voting for him again

