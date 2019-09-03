With Labor Day behind and the unofficial start of the election season, new polling shows the president lagging behind his Democratic challengers. Can the president rebound in the fall after a tough summer?
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Can President Donald Trump Rebound In The Polls After A Tough Summer? | Morning Joe | MSNBC
Many see incompetence
Get this man a doctor! A real doctor, not the one who said Trump weighs 238 lbs, a real doctor.
@Thomas Fletcher the Current Doctor is a LUSH, ONLY HIS COMPLICITY WITH DUMP KEEPS IT IN UNIFORM AT ALL.
If Trump is the Antichrist i am sure he will be fine
@Thomas Fletcher because he’s willing to rubber stamp the presidential bill of health to ramp up public confidence in their president’s vigor. I. E. – he lied for dotard, just like everyone else.
Being President means you are a heavyweight but Trump has taken it far too literally.
@Thomas Fletcher he is known by WH staff as “Dr. Feelgood” for giving anyone anything they asked for.
I don’t understand why anybody would support him
@Sammy Bolo deluded much? Jesus Christ dude…I thought you Reagan comment was dumb, you just outdid yourself there pal
They are uneducated fools. Racists pigs just like him
That’s easy, consider the alternative?
Only poll that matters will be November 2020. Get your voter ID ready.
No need, we vote by mail here.
You’re right. I’m voting for Trump!
Illegals cant vote so good luck
All you chuckle headed nit wits
Talking ID. The poll sends you the
Card. Most of the umpires know
The people from the neighborhood. So, Trump dummies Stop with the ID.
Your two times a moron already.
He probably was not lying about China calling him to make a trade deal. He actually believed it happened, and that is more scary than him lying about it. Same as saying Dorian will hit Alabama. Once he says it, it becomes a reality in his mind. Or declaring himself “the Chosen One.” He is living in an alternate reality.
Alternative universe, think a millionaire socialist will win, or will it be senile Joe
@Troy Stocker hey… someone stupid enough to support Donald trump…. look everyone a trumpster.
@Troy Stocker Millionaire socialist? That’s almost as funny as believing a billionaire who says he cares about average Americans. Trump and the Republican elites are wetting themselves with laughter that white trash such as yourself believe that they care about you.
@Troy Stocker The opinion of a Trump supporter is worth nothing…
Joe….
Why do you have people cone on your show just to listen to you talk?
It is degrading to have you tell people what they are about to say aa if you invented their research.
This is truly “morning Joe”
A show, admittedly, about nothing but what Joe thinks.
High horse stuff…
First time I have not heard him go on and on about the ” Redddd Socckkkss”. He is obviously being paid to promote them, You are right a truly irritating man.
Republicans cry about how BAD government is, then we elect them, and they prove it!
trump is not worried about the poll numbers because Russia has his back. they are going to cheat and he will win.
Watch the news much?
Da, tovarits ………………
Yeah just like last time!
Trumps worst enemy is Trump.
Everybody’s worst enemy is Trump.
Fake news working with China is a close second.
I honestly don’t think Trump actually wanted to win in 2016, he knew he was incapable of running the country and he only ran for Office for his ego and the fact he would be able to brag about running for President of the United States of America, now he’s doing everything he can to lose next year….
So why is he running at all? Think about that much?
@Sammy Bolo he dont want to go to jail
Reagan was a racist scuzzball and Joe needs to stop talking about him.
Ronald Reagan was one of the worst Presidents in history, it just took over 20 years before anyone realized how bad he really was
Why was Reagan a racist?
Joe needs to stop talking… 🤐 so much !
@Sammy Bolo Not sure, but he certainly was…
Have you ever had a Trump Sandwich.
A trump sandwich consists of toasted white bread, it’s full of baloney with Russian dressing and a small pickle on the side.
Trump doesn’t know how to be presidential? He doesn’t know how to be human.
Is he human ?
@touchwood108 Debatable. Some say he’s a fruit.
There are some people that should have never been born, like Hitler. And yeah this guy Trump he’s not human
Human , the nazis also painted their enemies as being subhuman or untermenchen
Not even Satan himself wants anything to do with that orange creature because he’s only interested in people with souls
Skipping an international meeting with a president of a major country and economy to go golfing….
We shouldn’t keep saying it, yet I will: What if Obama did such a thing? We will probably let this slide as Donald being Donald, but remember just how much the GOP grilled Obama for his golf trips …
No obama bomed the midlle east!
Forty four percent belong in the loony bin
Trump is a psychopath. Educate yourselves on psychopaths. Google the PCL-R by Dr. Robert Hare. Pathological lying, bullying, sexual promiscuity, lack of empathy, criminal versatility, lots of marriages and kids, prone to boredom, impulsivity, grandiose sense of self-importance, callousness…all on the List.
I read the article. It’s him exactly to a tee. People are saying he’s getting dementia but if he does have some it’s all wrapped up with his personality. He’s been a psychopath all his life. What a horrible person. He’s the worst. Seriously when this garbage human leaves the earth who can even say anything good about him. There’s nothing
What happened to infrastructure and health care? trump is always saying how great a plan he has, but never any action. By far the worst president ever. Wake up people, we need new leadership if our nation is to become great once again.
Trump is an embarrassment to the world. What a disgusting disgrace. Nov 2020 can’t come soon enough
surly he is finished as president,he is not capable of leading this country.everytime theres a tragedy,he goes play golf. after all the mass shootings,he went to play golf.no mater how it impacts the American people,its always about trump.we all remember presidents who shed tears while trying to address america about tragic happenings,trump is a cardbord cut out,nothing human about him.to the people of Poland,this embarassment of a president ,is stupid.to be sure you as the rest of the world are watching his antics,so you already know he isnt bright.
Nope his presidency is done I’m not voting for him again